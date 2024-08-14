Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Calienta y descongela uniformemente

Añade consistencia a tu vida

Distribuye el calor uniformemente con controles de temperatura precisos. (Desviación de temperatura 23 ℃ → 3 ℃)

Ver el Video Completo

*Ejemplar de Prueba: LG solo de tamaño regular (NeoChef™: MS32XX Convencional: MS4042).
**Probado por intertek.

Cocción rápida

 

¿Justo de tiempo?

El NeoChef™ incluye una potencia de 1200 W* para reducir el tiempo de cocción. (1.6 veces)

Ver el Video Completo

*Tamaño regular solamente.
**Popcorn-ejemplar de Prueba: LG solo de tamaño pequeño (NeoChef™: MS25XX vs Convencional: MS235).
***Pollo-Ejemplar de Prueba: LG solo de tamaño regular (NeoChef™: MJ39XX vs Convencional: LRE3085ST).

Cocción variada

Añade Algo de Variedad y Especias

¿Quieres freir, asar, o hasta hacer yogurt fresco? NeoChef™ tiene una función para lo que necesites.

Ver el Video Completo

*Ejemplar de Prueba: LG solo de tamaño pequeño/regular (MS25XX / MS32XX). Método de Prueba: Prueba Interna LG.

Cocina saludable

 

Reduce calorías. Añade sabor.

Se aplica una función de absorción de calor para proporcionar platos más saludables. (72% menos aceite, menos grasa)

 

Ver el Video Completo

*Función de freidora saludable es aplicable a modelos con rejilla para término crujiente (crispy). Ejemplar de Prueba: LG de convección tamaño regular (MJ39XX). Método de Prueba: Prueba Interna LG.

Asado sabroso

Obtén el dorado perfecto

La función de parrilla hará que tus amigos se pregunten dónde escondiste la parrilla. (Tasa de uniformidad 93.2%)

 

Ver el Video Completo

*Prueba de Ejemplar: Asador LG tamaño regular (MH72XX) vs convencional (MH7949). Método de Prueba: Prueba Interna LG.

Altamente calificado

Imagen de cocina con NeoChef™

*Las imágenes de los productos pueden diferir de los productos publicados por el país.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 