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Combo Monitor UHD 4K Ergo con USB Tipo-C™+ Top Freezer Moist Balance Crisper™ Smart Inverter.

Combo Monitor UHD 4K Ergo con USB Tipo-C™+ Top Freezer Moist Balance Crisper™ Smart Inverter.

32UN8GU21
Front view of Combo Monitor UHD 4K Ergo con USB Tipo-C™+ Top Freezer Moist Balance Crisper™ Smart Inverter. 32UN8GU21
Front View Monitor Arm On The Right
Front View Monitor Arm On The Right
Front view of Combo Monitor UHD 4K Ergo con USB Tipo-C™+ Top Freezer Moist Balance Crisper™ Smart Inverter. 32UN8GU21
Front View Monitor Arm On The Right
Front View Monitor Arm On The Right

Características principales

  • Pantalla IPS UHD 4K de 31.5" (3840x2160)
  • DCI-P3 95% (Típico) con HDR10
  • Soporte ergonómico con abrazadera en C
  • Control de Humedad
  • Sistema Antibacterial Biosheld
  • Amplio cajón de vegetales
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Front View Monitor Arm On The Right

32UN880K-B

Monitor IPS 31.5" UHD 4K Ergo con USB Tipo-C™

GU21WPP

7 pᶟ |Top Freezer |Moist Balance Crisper™ |Smart Inverter |Acero Brillante
LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

Diseñado para ti

Aumenta tu productividad con nuevas innovaciones en ergonomía y espacio de trabajo.

Ganador del Premio J.D Power

Ganador del Premio J.D Power

"Los mejores en Satisfacción de Consumidor con Refrigeradoras French Door."

Imprimir

Tecla especial

Pantalla - Tamaño [pulgadas]

31.5

Pantalla - Resolución

3840x2160

Pantalla - Tipo de panel

IPS

Pantalla - Relación de aspecto

16:09

Pantalla - Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

280 cd/m²

Pantalla - Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

60

Pantalla - Tiempo de respuesta

5 ms (GtG en Faster)

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

Nombre del producto

Y24

Año

PANTALLA

Tamaño [pulgadas]

31.5

Relación de aspecto

16:09

Tipo de panel

IPS

Tiempo de respuesta

5 ms (GtG en Faster)

Resolución

3840x2160

Paso de píxeles [mm]

0,18159 x 0,18159 mm

Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

178º (derecha/izquierda), 178º (superior/profundidad)

Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

280 cd/m²

Relación de contraste (típ.)

1000:01:00

Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

60

Brillo (Mín.) [cd/m²]

DCI-P3 90 % (CIE1976)

Tamaño [cm]

80 centímetros

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI

Si (2ea)

Versión DP

1.4

USB-C

Sí (1ea)

Salida de auriculares

3 polos (sólo sonido)

Puerto USB ascendente

SI(1ea)

USB-C (Transmisión de datos)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Debilidad del color

Ahorro de energía inteligente

Color calibrado en fábrica

Sincronización de acción dinámica

Estabilizador negro

Super Resolución+

Compatible con DICOM

Efecto HDR

MECÁNICO

Montaje en pared [mm]

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

714,3 x 641,1 x 406,8 mm

Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

714,3 x 420,1 x 45,7 mm

Peso en el envío [kg]

14,6 kg

Peso con soporte [kg]

10,3 kilos

Peso sin soporte [kg]

6,5 kilos

ALIMENTACIÓN

Tipo

Alimentación externa (adaptador)

ACCESORIO

Adaptador

Informe de calibración (papel)

HDMI

HDMI (color/longitud)

Negro / 1,8 mw / Soporte

Otros (Accesorios)

Cable de extensión de CC de 1,2 m, color negro, con soporte, ojal y cubierta LG

Cable de alimentación

USB-C

APLICACIÓN SW

Controlador Dual

Estudio de calibración LG (True Color Pro)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso del producto (kg)

34

Peso con empaque (kg)

38

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

555×1440×585

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

-

Door-in-Door

-

InstaView

-

Caja por cantidad

-

Capacidad (mes/galones)

-

CBM bruto

-

N.º de pieza de repuesto

-

Zero Clearance

-

LINEAR Cooling

-

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

-

Sin toma de agua

-

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

-

Luz del dispensador

-

Máquina de hielo doble

-

Dispensador solo de agua

Dispensador de Hielo y Agua

-

Fábrica de hielo manual

-

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

-

Sistema de filtración de agua

-

Nombre del modelo del filtro de agua

-

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

-

COMPARTIMENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

Cajón convertible

-

Cajón Full-Convert

-

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Luz del refrigerador

LED (Back)

Extra espacio

-

Hygiene Fresh+

-

Repisa voladiza

-

Repisa Plegable

-

Repisa de Cristal_templado

Sí (3)

Puerta cesta_Transparente

-

Cesta de puerta_no transparente

-

Caja de las verduras

Cajón de los vegetales (convertidor fresco)

-

Amplia despensa

-

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Cesta de puerta_no transparente

-

Puerta cesta_Transparente

-

Cajón_de_congelador

-

Divisor de cajón

-

Luz del congelador

-

Repisa de Cristal_templado

-

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Pantalla LED interna

-

Pantalla LED externa

-

Pantalla LCD externa

-

Express Freeze

-

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

One Door

Estándar/Profundidad de alacena

-

Clase de eficiencia energética

-

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Acabado (puerta)

-

Puerta (Material)

Metal

Tipo de manija

Pocket

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

-

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de compresor

Smart Inverter

Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

-

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

-

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

-

Qué opina la gente

Especial para ti

Encuentra una tienda cercana

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