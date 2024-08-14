We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*218PPI is supported for 27MD5KL only.
*Built-in Camera is supported for 27MD5KL only.
**27MD5KL supports one Thunderbolt™ 3 port and three downstream USB Type-C™ ports. 24MD4KL supports two Thunderbolt™ 3 ports and three downstream USB Type-C™ ports.
How to be UltraFine™ with Your Mac
Thanks to the outstanding powerfulness of LG UltraFine™, you can be UltraFine with your Mac anywhere and at any time.
Film & Video Editor
They needed detailed and accurate monitors for editing work using raw materials such as video footage, graphics and special effect.
Shutterbugs
They are known as enthusiastic amateur photographers, who are snapping pictures with a high-end cameras and value the fine color matching Mac.
Avid Investors
The high security and usability are very important factors in finance. Also a sophisticated design is one of the reasons why they need UltraFine™.
Value Shoppers
The value of product or service is the first thing for them. And they love to show off their enviable items with the reasons for decision.