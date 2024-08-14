Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraFine™ Display

The finest moment your creative is luminous, LG UltraFine™ is with you for this moment. See unparalleled detail and powerful performance with UltraFine™.
LG UltraFine™, The Creation of the Brilliant UHD Monitor

LG UltraFine™ is the most advanced UHD monitor with P3, the standard of color gamut, and 500 nits, supports sustained high brightness in any ambient lighting conditions, helping you to demonstrate your ideas most powerfully.

 

Higher resolution means more than just a better-quality image.
UltraFine™ 5K display with 218 ppi lets you experience amazingly detailed
and sharp imagery.

*218PPI is supported for 27MD5KL only.

Something Remarkable about LG UltraFine™

LG UltraFine™ can faithfully reproduce the original dazzling colors from Mac. Express your colors precisely on UltraFine™.

With a powerful single cable, you can connect your Mac to UltraFine™ monitor. This connection offers high performance, availability, reliability and stability.

As UltraFine™ offers detailed features for ease of use, you can get free from the complexities. Its innovative built-in equipments*, powerful multi-ports** with the sleek, all-in-one design can be perfect for your work with Mac.

*Built-in Camera is supported for 27MD5KL only.

**27MD5KL supports one Thunderbolt™ 3 port and three downstream USB Type-C™ ports. 24MD4KL supports two Thunderbolt™ 3 ports and three downstream USB Type-C™ ports.

For Whom is LG UltraFine™ Intended

How to be UltraFine™ with Your Mac

Thanks to the outstanding powerfulness of LG UltraFine™, you can be UltraFine with your Mac anywhere and at any time.

Film & Video Editor

 

They needed detailed and accurate monitors for editing work using raw materials such as video footage, graphics and special effect.

Shutterbugs

 

They are known as enthusiastic amateur photographers, who are snapping pictures with a high-end cameras and value the fine color matching Mac.

 

Programmers

 

They work night and day until they get the satisfactory results. The seamless operation with Mac helps them to work more comfortably.

Avid Investors

The high security and usability are very important factors in finance. Also a sophisticated design is one of the reasons why they need UltraFine™.

Value Shoppers

The value of product or service is the first thing for them. And they love to show off their enviable items with the reasons for decision.

Business Professionals

They put great emphasis on strictness and formality. Working with a sleek designed UltraFine™ monitor is part of their dress code.

LG UltraFine™, It’s Your Turn

27" 5K (5120x2880)

Thunderbolt™ 3

Seamless macOS Integration

Built-in Camera & Speaker

23.7" 4K (3840x2160)

 

Thunderbolt™ 3


4K Daisy Chain

 

Seamless macOS Integration

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 