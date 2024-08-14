Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Geared Up for Victory

Equipado para la victoria

El UltraGear™ es una poderosa pantalla de juego integrada con funciones sobresalientes que
ofrece una inmersión total para los jugadores en cualquier entorno de juego.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_01_2_Victory_D

Puede que algunas características en esta página no estén disponibles en todos los modelos. Consulta la pestaña de ESPECIFICACIONES TÉCNICAS para ver una lista completa de las características por modelo.

See Beyond Your Imagination

Calidad de imagen Ultra

Mira más allá de tu imaginación

Mira un mundo más allá del alcance con la calidad de imagen Ultra. Equipado con un rango más amplio de colores y una reproducción de colores mejorada, el UltraGear™ le da vida al mundo virtual con colores más allá de la imaginación.

Nano IPS cubre el espectro de color DCI-P3 que es 35% (típico) más grande que sRGB 100%..

Dynamic, Lifelike Precision

Calidad de imagen Ultra

Dinámico, Precisión realista

El UltraGear™ trae la vida a la fantasía con un contraste de alta dinámica y un espectro de color amplio. Su imagen brillante e hiperrealista cautiva, mientras que la precisión verdadera para la vida te transporta a otro ámbito.

Velocidad Ultra

El camino rápido a la victoria

La velocidad incomparable es absolutamente importante para ganar. Con el UltraGear™, tu necesidad de velocidad también es un arma secreta. Supera los movimientos cruciales y logra la victoria, todo sin retrasos o dificultades.

Max 240Hz

Máx. 240 Hz

Cuando la victoria dependa de tu reacción inmediata a lo que está en la pantalla, la frecuencia de actualización de alta velocidad de hasta 240 Hz de UltraGear™ garantiza que puedas tratar instantáneamente con cualquier escenario.

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Reducción de imágenes borrosas de 1ms

No hay lugar para el error cuando cada milisegundo importa. 1ms Motion Blur Reduction permite que los gamers disfruten de la precisión y exactitud que se necesitan para jugar en un alto nivel.

Seamless Motion and Imaging

Fluidez superrealista Ultra

Imágenes y movimiento sin interrupciones

Un cuadro puede ser clave para ganar o puede alterar el curso del juego. Las imágenes y el movimiento sin interrupciones pueden proporcionar un triunfo tras otro para una victoria triunfante.

Equipado con G-SYNC y Radeon FreeSync2, el UltraGear™ proporciona un movimiento fluido sin cortes ni saltos, además de un mapeado de tonos simplificado para imágenes HDR rápidas y fluidas.

Campo de juego inmersivo

Diseñado para impresionar y sumergir

Piérdete en una escala de gráficos abrumadora con un QHD 21:9. Te metes tanto en el juego que el mundo en la pantalla y el mundo que real casi no se distinguen. Pon en marcha tu juego con el UltraGear™.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_05_2_ImmersiveGamingField_D-1

Enhanced Gaming Style

Diseño y premios

Estilo de juego mejorado

El diseño llamativo de Sphere Lighting mejora tu experiencia de juego en general, y la iluminación elegante y sutil completa tu configuración de juego y brinda apoyo para la victoria.

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_06_2_DesignandAwards_M_v1

Equipado para la victoria1

Equipado para la victoria

Selecciona el UltraGear™ indicado para ti y experimenta una victoria como ninguna otra.

 

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_07_2_ProductLineup_D-1

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_08_1_ListTitle_D-1

Global_UltraGear_2018_Feature_08_2_ListTitle_D-1

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 