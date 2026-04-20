About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Televisores para el Mundial

El mejor equipo para ganar

El mejor equipo para ganar

El mejor equipo para ganar
cualquier partido

NUESTRA PASIÓN NOS HACE GRANDES

Elige el tamaño perfecto para ver cada gol

Explora todas las TVs



Sonido LG
Principales ofertas LG

Descubre el mejor televisor para ver fútbol

  1. Descuento de Bienvenida para LG Members

    Como afiliado a LG.com, obtén un 5% de descuento sólo en tu primera compra 

    Crea tu Cuenta

  2. Envío gratuito

    Disfruta de envíos gratuitos en todos los pedidos de LG.com

    Crea tu Cuenta

  3. Puntos de recompensa

     El 3% del valor de tu compra se convierten en puntos de recompensa para tus próximas compras

    Crea tu Cuenta

Preguntas frecuentes

Q.

¿Cuál es la mejor TV para ver el Mundial de fútbol en Panamá?

A.

Para disfrutar el Mundial con la mejor calidad, lo ideal es una TV 4K con inteligencia artificial y alto nivel de color y brillo. Las TVs LG QNED integran el procesador α7 AI Gen8, que optimiza automáticamente la imagen y el sonido para deportes, logrando mayor nitidez, contraste y realismo en cada jugada.

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de TV es mejor para ver el Mundial?

A.

Los tamaños más recomendados son 55”, 65” y 75”:

55” → ideal para espacios medianos

65” → mejor equilibrio entre tamaño e inmersión

75” → experiencia tipo estadio

Las pantallas más grandes potencian la experiencia, especialmente en eventos deportivos como el Mundial.

Q.

¿Por qué elegir una TV LG QNED para ver fútbol?

A.

Las TVs LG QNED destacan por su tecnología Dynamic QNED Color, que ofrece colores más vivos y precisos, además de un volumen de color certificado. Esto permite ver el césped, camisetas y detalles del partido con mayor realismo, incluso en escenas rápidas.

Q.

¿Qué ventajas tiene la inteligencia artificial en una TV para fútbol? 

A.

La inteligencia artificial en TVs LG permite mejorar automáticamente la calidad de imagen y sonido. El procesador AI analiza el contenido en tiempo real, ajustando brillo, contraste y audio para que cada partido se vea más claro y envolvente sin necesidad de configuraciones manuales.

Q.

¿Qué es el 4K Super Upscaling y por qué es importante?

A.

El 4K Super Upscaling mejora la calidad de contenidos que no están en 4K, aumentando su resolución, nitidez y claridad. Esto es clave para transmisiones deportivas, ya que permite ver partidos con mejor definición, incluso si la señal original no es 4K

Q.

¿Las Smart TV LG mejoran la experiencia para ver el Mundial?

A.

Sí. Las Smart TV LG incluyen webOS y funciones como AI Search, AI Concierge y control por voz, que facilitan encontrar partidos, apps o contenido deportivo rápidamente. Además, el AI Magic Remote permite una navegación más simple e intuitiva.

Q.

¿Qué características debo considerar al comprar una TV para fútbol?

A.

Para elegir una TV ideal para ver fútbol, considera:

Resolución 4K

Procesador con inteligencia artificial

Buen nivel de brillo y contraste

Tecnología de color avanzada (como QNED)

Pantalla de gran tamaño

Estas características mejoran la fluidez y claridad en partidos en vivo.