Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Juegos OLED Dónde Comprar

DESCUBRE UNA NUEVA DIMENSIÓN DEL DISEÑO.

Ver Película Completa

Diseño de galería

Se integra a la pared.

El televisor LG OLED Diseño de Galería posee un perfil tan delgado que parece pegado a la pared. Cuelga al ras del suelo como una obra de arte, elevando el interior de tu hogar como ningún otro televisor puede hacerlo.

*El cable puede ser visible según el entorno de instalación.
*Según el entorno de instalación, puede haber un pequeño espacio entre el televisor y la pared.
*NO se incluye el soporte de televisor con el televisor LG OLED Diseño de Galería. Como este modelo está diseñado para instalarse en la pared, incluye un soporte delgado de montaje. El soporte de TV puede comprarse por separado.
*El Diseño de Galería solo aplica a la Serie G y a la Serie Z de 77".

Ver Película Completa

Instalación del soporte de galería

Fácil de admirar. Más fácil de instalar.

El televisor LG OLED Diseño de Galería no solo es increíblemente bello, sino que también es increíblemente fácil de instalar. Se puede montar con un soporte de pared especialmente diseñado para colgar el televisor al ras de la pared. Los cables del televisor también pueden ocultarse fácilmente, para que la instalación tenga un aspecto limpio y ordenado.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

Dónde comprar

Variedad de tamaños y colores

El arte viene en diferentes tamaños y colores.

Los televisores LG OLED ahora están disponibles en más tamaños y colores, para que se adapten mejor al interior de tu hogar y a tu gusto personal. Elija entre seis tamaños que van desde las 48 pulgadas hasta las enormes 88 pulgadas. Y consíguelos en Blanco Vainilla, Titán Meteoro, Azul Piedra Lunar o Acero Plateado Oscuro.

*Consulta la página de detalles de cada modelo para ver la disponibilidad de tamaños y colores.

Ver Película Completa

Soporte de galería

Una pantalla de libertad artística.

El soporte de galería te ofrece la licencia artística de colocar el televisor con diseño de galería donde lo desees. Las obras de arte ya no tienen que estar colgadas en la pared. Pon tu televisor al aire libre y convierte tu casa en una galería. El soporte de la galería también incluye un soporte complementario, que te permite ajustar la altura a tres niveles y mantener los cables fuera de la vista.

*El soporte de la galería se puede usar con: 65/55G1 GX, 65/55C1 CX, 65/55B1 BX y 65/55A1.
**El soporte de la galería se vende por separado

Fácil de montar. Fácil de manejar.

El soporte de galería incluye un soporte complementario y accesorios, que le permiten a tu televisor sostener otros dispositivos pequeños. El sistema de gestión de cables se diseñó específicamente para mantener el aspecto y la sensación de calidad de una galería de arte.

Modo galería

Tu colección de arte personal.

Convierte tu hogar en una galería cuando no estés viendo la televisión. Inicia el Modo Galería con un simple comando de voz para ver cómo tu televisor exhibe hermosas obras de arte y paisajes famosos de la biblioteca de imágenes de LG, o incluso tus propias fotos.

*La disponibilidad del comando de voz puede variar según el producto y el país.
*El control de manos libres es compatible con los modelos LG OLED Z1 y G1.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu TV perfecto?

Dónde comprar

Barra de sonido G1

Hecha en perfecta armonía.

La minimalista pero poderosa barra de sonido G1 de LG se diseñó para ser la pareja perfecta del LG OLED G1. Una combinación de sonido envolvente y diseño elegante mejora tu experiencia de entretenimiento así como el interior de tu hogar.

La marca de HDR GAMING INTEREST GROUP

*La barra de sonido no está incluida en el LG OLED G1, se puede comprar por separado.
*La disponibilidad de la barra de sonido puede variar por región.
*La barra de sonido GX combina con 65G1. La barra de sonido G1 combina con 55G1.

Colocar virtualmente televisores a escala real.

Colocar virtualmente televisores a escala real. Instalar ahora

Previsualización virtual en tamaño real Espacio y televisores.

Previsualización virtual en tamaño real Espacio y televisores. Instalar ahora

ELIGE TU OLED

Se ubican los botones que se mueven hacia dónde comprar y OLED.

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 