Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
CINE QNED DÓNDE COMPRAR

Una toma panorámica de un estadio de fútbol lleno de público y con el partido en progreso.

Cine QNED.
Una actuación que sorprende.

Crea el mejor sistema de cine en casa para esas noches épicas de películas con el LG QNED Mini LED.

Llevamos los televisores LCD a un nivel insuperable.

El LG QNED Mini LED combina Mini LED con las tecnologías Quantum Dot y NanoCell en una pantalla innovadora y líder en la industria. La fusión de tecnologías ofrece una imagen de alta calidad increíble con fondos más oscuros y colores más vibrantes para una experiencia cinematográfica asombrosa.

Una pantalla de cine.

Vé cómo tus películas favoritas cobran vida con el LG QNED Mini LED. La innovadora pantalla y la pantalla ultra grande transmiten tus contenidos favoritos con colores intensos y un detalle increíble para que tengas una experiencia de visualización impresionante.

Un televisor ultra grande montado en una pared en una habitación oscura. La escena muestra una vista trasera de dos personajes que visten armaduras.

Todo el color en cada escena.

Desde las escenas más oscuras a las más brillantes, el LG QNED Mini LED reproduce los colores de manera vibrante y precisa en un espacio de color en 3D que abarca todo el rango de luminancia de la pantalla. Esto permite que disfrutes de una experiencia inigualable sin importar el género de película que mires.

Una imagen de una nave espacial flotando sobre un cráter en un planeta árido. Al desplazarse de izquierda a derecha se puede ver la diferencia de color cuando la imagen se ve en una pantalla LCD convencional en comparación con un LG QNED MiniLED.
Una imagen de una nave espacial flotando sobre un cráter en un planeta árido. Al desplazarse de izquierda a derecha se puede ver la diferencia de color cuando la imagen se ve en una pantalla LCD convencional en comparación con un LG QNED MiniLED.

Diagramas paralelos de espectros de volumen de color. El de la izquierda muestra un volumen del 70 % con un color que no llega a los bordes en la parte superior. El de la derecha muestra un volumen del 100 % con un color que llega a los bordes externos del diagrama en todas partes.

*El volumen de la gama de colores (Color Gamut Volume, CGV) de la pantalla es equivalente al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, o lo supera, según una verificación independiente de Intertek.
*Volumen de color del 70 % se refiere a los televisores UHD de LG sin tecnología NanoCell.
*Convencional se refiere a los televisores UHD de LG sin tecnología NanoCell.
*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

Dónde comprar

No te pierdas ningún detalle en las escenas oscuras.

Con atenuación de matriz completa y aproximadamente 2,500 zonas de atenuación únicas, el LG QNED Mini LED ofrece un control preciso de retroiluminación para lograr un contraste más alto y un efecto de halo reducido. El resultado es una imagen más intensa y detallada incluso en las escenas oscuras.

 

Imagen desplazable de un televisor montado en la pared que muestra una escena oscura de un hombre sosteniendo una lámpara. La escena alterna entre un televisor de tamaño normal y un televisor LG QNED Mini LED de pantalla grande.
Imagen desplazable de un televisor montado en la pared que muestra una escena oscura de un hombre sosteniendo una lámpara. La escena alterna entre un televisor de tamaño normal y un televisor LG QNED Mini LED de pantalla grande.

Diagramas paralelos de espectros de volumen de color. El de la izquierda muestra un volumen del 70 % con un color que no llega a los bordes en la parte superior. El de la derecha muestra un volumen del 100 % con un color que llega a los bordes externos del diagrama en todas partes.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

Dónde comprar

FILMMAKER MODE™

Experimenta la perspectiva de un director.

FILMMAKER MODE™ desactiva el suavizado de los movimientos mientras conserva las relaciones de aspecto, los colores y las frecuencias de los cuadros de video originales. De este modo, puede transmitirse con exactitud la visión original del director, con la posibilidad de experimentar la película tal cual se la concibió.

 

Dolby Vision IQ y Dolby Atmos

Comprueba y escucha lo mejor de Dolby.

Los televisores LG QNED Mini LED cuentan con las últimas mejoras de Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ utiliza los metadatos y los sensores de luz integrados en los televisores para optimizar la calidad de la imagen en función del género del contenido y del entorno, mientras que Dolby Atmos ofrece simultáneamente un sonido envolvente multidimensional. Se trata de una impactante combinación que ofrece una experiencia cinematográfica más realista.

Un hombre y un niño sentados uno junto al otro en un sofá mirando una película en un televisor de pantalla plana grande. La pantalla muestra un personaje animado sobre un fondo negro.

HDR 10 Pro

Rendimiento dinámico de principio a fin.

La tecnología de rango dinámico propia de LG, HDR 10 Pro, ajusta el brillo para mejorar el color, revelar cada pequeño detalle y aportar una claridad real a cada imagen. También intensifica el contenido HDR normal. Ahora, todas tus películas y programas favoritos serán más vivos y vibrantes de principio a fin.

Una imagen de un gran acantilado emergiendo del agua delante de un atardecer anaranjado. A la izquierda se ve la imagen en HDR, y a la derecha en HDR 10 Pro con mayor detalle.

Diagramas paralelos de espectros de volumen de color. El de la izquierda muestra un volumen del 70 % con un color que no llega a los bordes en la parte superior. El de la derecha muestra un volumen del 100 % con un color que llega a los bordes externos del diagrama en todas partes.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

Dónde comprar

Calibración automática

Afina tu experiencia.

La calibración automática admite un ajuste de hardware de alto nivel que permite a los expertos realizar una calibración rápida en los televisores LG QNED Mini LED. Esto permite ajustar el televisor para que ofrezca una precisión de imagen óptima y ayuda a evitar posibles desviaciones de luminancia para mostrar una imagen de alta calidad que no dejará indiferente ni a los más expertos.

Un ingeniero en una sala de trabajo está manipulando el controlador para afinar la imagen que aparece en un monitor.

Servicios OTT

Todos tus favoritos por encargo.

Los televisores QNED Mini LED son compatibles con Netflix, Disney+ y Apple TV. Ahora puedes disfrutar de todas tus películas, programas de televisión y documentales favoritos con una calidad de imagen extraordinaria y un sonido envolvente.

Los logos de Netflix, Disney+ y Apple TV están alineados horizontalmente. Debajo de los logos, pósters de La Casa de Papel de Netflix, WandaVision de Disney+ y Greyhound de Apple TV también están alineados horizontalmente.

*Se requiere membresía de Netflix.
*Se requiere suscripción a Disney+. Sujeto a los términos en http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Se requiere suscripción a Apple TV+. Apple, el logo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas registradas de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.
*El servicio admitido puede variar según el país.

ELIGE TU QNED

ELIGE TU QNED

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 