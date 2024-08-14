Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DEPORTE QNED DÓNDE COMPRAR

Una toma panorámica de un estadio de fútbol lleno de público y con el partido en progreso.

Deporte QNED.
Un televisor en forma inmejorable.

Crea la mejor configuración para el día del partido y siente la atmósfera del estadio en tu hogar con el LG QNED Mini LED.

Llevamos los televisores LCD a un nivel insuperable.

El LG QNED Mini LED combina Mini LED con las tecnologías Quantum Dot y NanoCell en una pantalla innovadora y líder en la industria. La fusión de tecnologías ofrece una imagen de alta calidad increíble con fondos más oscuros y colores más vibrantes: una combinación para ganar el partido.

Diseñado para los grandes momentos.

Experimenta la atmósfera de un estadio repleto y percibe cada curva, cada giro y cada jugada como si estuvieras junto al campo de juego con un LG QNED Mini LED de pantalla ultra grande de 86 pulgadas.

Vista trasera de un televisor montado en la pared que muestra cuatro hombres mirando un partido de basketball. Al desplazarse de izquierda a derecha se puede ver la diferencia en tamaño entre la pantalla de 43 pulgadas y la de 86 pulgadas.
*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

Consistencia de color 100 %

Siente la vitalidad del día del partido a tu hogar.

El LG QNED Mini LED reproduce colores con una vitalidad y precisión realistas incluso desde ángulos amplios con una consistencia de color del 100 %. De modo que toma asiento y disfruta de una experiencia inigualable el día del partido.

Televisor montado en la pared en un interior moderno que muestra un partido de fútbol en colores vibrantes. Dos televisores LG QNED Mini LED uno al lado del otro que muestran un partido de fútbol desde un ángulo de visión frontal y descentrado. La imagen mantiene una consistencia vívida y precisa desde ambos ángulos.

*Certificado por Intertek que se logra una consistencia de color del 100 %, medido por CIE DE2000 según los 18 patrones de color Macbeth con un ángulo de visión ± 30 °.
*Todos los modelos que son compatibles con la consistencia de color del 100 % cuentan con la certificación de Intertek.
*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

Dónde comprar

Bluetooth Surround Ready

El estadio resuena en todo el ambiente.

Conecta con facilidad los altavoces Bluetooth para disfrutar de una experiencia de sonido envolvente inalámbrico que hará que todo el sonido del partido sea más intenso y realista. En combinación con la hermosa pantalla ultra grande del LG QNED Mini LED, tendrás toda la atmósfera del partido en tu sala de estar.

5 personas reunidas frente a un televisor de pantalla plana montado en la pared viendo un partido de fútbol.

*Dispositivos compatibles: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Los altavoces se venden por separado.

Alerta de deportes

Disfruta de cada partido en tiempo real.

Ya sea que estés viendo una película o en medio de un partido, la Alerta de deportes te mantiene informado con las últimas noticias y los cronogramas de encuentros de tus equipos favoritos. Y te notificará cuando esté por empezar un partido para que no te pierdas ningún partido, incluso si estás mirando contenido.

Un hombre y una mujer están sentados detrás de una mesa de café y frente a un televisor de pared que muestra un partido de fútbol.

Los diferentes tipos de notificaciones sobre resultados, accesorios y horas de inicio se enumeran horizontalmente debajo de la imagen.

*Los deportes y las ligas compatibles pueden diferir según el país.
*No disponible en Rusia.

Motion Pro

No te pierdas la acción.

Capta hasta los giros y jugadas más sutiles del partido con Motion Pro. La avanzada tecnología de control del movimiento reduce el desenfoque del movimiento para ofrecer una acción más fluida y una experiencia visual más clara, incluso durante las prácticas de deportes rápidos.

Dos imágenes idénticas de un jugador de hockey pegándole a la bocha en un campo saturado de agua. La imagen de la izquierda muestra cómo se vería en un televisor LCD convencional y la de la derecha lo muestra en un LG QNED Mini LED.

*En comparación con los televisores UHD de LG convencionales sin tecnología NanoCell.
*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

ELIGE TU QNED

