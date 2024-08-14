Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart Motion

Smart Motion es 3 clases de movimientos creados por Smart Inverter para optimizar el lavado de tela. Disfruta mejores combinaciones para un mejor cuidado.

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve
hasta la mancha más difícil a través de una corriente de agua
poderosa y la rotación de tambor de un lado a otro.

Punch+3

Punch+3 crea corrientes de agua en dirección vertical que muevenlas prendas de arriba
abajo para un mejor lavado.

Auto Pre Lavado

Con un solo toque las manchas más difíciles se irán. Deja que tu lavadora se encargue del
lavado completo.

Cascada Lateral

La cascada lateral mezcla el detergente con la corriente de agua para evitar dejar
residuos que irriten o causen alergias.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ ayuda a diagnosticar problemas mecánicos, reduciendo costos y
visitas del servicio técnico.

Diseño Conveniente y Seguro

Diseño estilizado y duradero asegura
conveniencia y seguridad ofreciendo
eficiencia e innovación.

Reinicio Automático

Cuando una lavadora se apaga por problemas de luz se reinicia automáticamente desde la posición que se detuvo para ajustarse adecuadamente.

Ahorro de Energía en Espera

Si la lavadora está conectada está apagada solo consumirá poca energía. No necesitas preocuparte por electricidad malgastada.

LoDecibel™ &
Menor Vibración

La Protección de Motor BMC sostiene el motor para minimizar el ruido y la vibración,
garantizando más durabilidad y 10 años de garantía.
Durabilidad con Protección de Motor BMC
Prevee corrosión rodeando el motor con un compuesto especial para proteger el interior del motor de polvo y humedad.

Alt text

Alt text

*Las imágenes de los productos son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Ahorro de Energía con Smart Inverter Control

La tecnología Smart Inverter elimina gastos de energía controlando eficientemente el uso de energía.
¿Qué es Smart Inverter?
El modo convencional de Apagado / Encendido funciona con un bajo consumo de energía, sin embargo, el Motor Inverter varía continuamente su brillo sin apagarlo para obtener un mayor ahorro energético.

Alt text

Lavadoras con Smart Inverter
La lavadoras LG con Smart Inverter, ajustan el consumo de energía al nivel más optimo de acuerdo a la potencia requerida.

Alt text

Alt text

*Prueba VDE realizada en abril 2017 con LG T2515VSAL y LG WFT1480TD, utilizando el ciclo de lavado normal con una carga de 7.5kg.
*Las imágenes de los productos son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Alt text

*Testeado por VDE en Abril 2017 con LGT2514VSAL, usando programa normal con carga de 8,4kg durnate lavado.
*Las imágenes de los productos son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Alt text

*Las características mostradas son relevantes para el portafolio global de productos y algunas pueden no ser relevantes para la región.

