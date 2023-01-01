About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Grabador exxterno Blu-ray

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Grabador exxterno Blu-ray

BE06LU10

Grabador exxterno Blu-ray

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Tipo de interfaz

USB

Compatibilidad de sistemas operativos

Windows Vista: Home Basic, Home Premium, Ultimate Edition, Windows XP: Home, Professional, Media Center Edition

TIPO DE UNIDAD

Interna/Externa

External

Compatibilidad con Blu-Ray™

VELOCIDAD DE LECTURA

BD-ROM (SL/DL)

6x / 4.8x CAV

BD-R (SL/DL)

6x / 4.8x CAV

BD-RE (SL/DL)

2x / 2x CLV

BDMV (disco que cumple con AACS)

4.8x CAV

HD DVD-ROM (SL/DL)

3x / 3x CAV

HD DVD-Video (disco que cumple con AACS)

3x CAV

DVD-ROM (SL/DL)

16x / 8x CAV

DVD-R (SL/DL)

16x PCAV / 6x

DVD-RW (SL/DL)

10x CAV / Not support

DVD+R (SL/DL)

12x / 8x CAV

DVD+RW (SL/DL)

10x CAV / Not support

DVD-RAM

2x, 3x ZCLV, 3x-5x PCAV

DVD-Video (disco que cumple con CSS) (SL/DL)

8x CAV

CD-R/RW/ROM

40x CAV

CD-DA (DAE)

40x CAV

CD de 80 mm

10x CAV

VELOCIDAD DE ESCRITURA

BD-R

2x, 4x CLV, 6x CAV

BD-R DL

2x, 4x CLV

BD-RE DL

2x CLV

DVD-R

1x, 2x, 4x CLV, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 12x, 16x PCAV

DVD-R DL

2x, 4x CLV

DVD-RW

1x, 2x, 4x, 6x CLV

DVD-RAM

2x, 3x ZCLV, 5x PCAV

DVD+R

2.4x, 4x CLV, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 12x, 16x PCAV

DVD+R DL

2.4x, 4x CLV

DVD+RW

2.4x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV

CD-R

4x, 8x, 16x CLV, 24x, 32x, 40x PCAV

DIMENSIONES

A x Alt. x P (mm)

163 x 50 x 260 mm

Qué opina la gente

Hazte miembro de LG

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de la afiliación gratuita a LG,

desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos.

Registrarse Únete a nosotros
Icono de cupón de bienvenida

Cupón de bienvenida

Disfruta de un descuento de $10 en tu primera compra al registrarte como miembro de LG

Icono de precio exclusivo

Precios exclusivos

Obtén un descuento exclusivo de afiliación del 3% para todos los pedidos durante el periodo del evento promocional

Icono de entrega gratuita

Envío gratuito

Envío gratuito para todos los pedidos de LG.com

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda