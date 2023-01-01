We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Grabador Interno Blu-Ray 10x - Lightscribe
Grabador Interno Blu-Ray 10x - Lightscribe
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tipo de interfaz
-
Sata
-
Compatible con LightScribe
-
Sí
-
Velocidad de grabación para Blu-ray
-
10X
-
Interna/Externa
-
Internal
-
Compatibilidad con Blu-Ray™
-
Sí
-
Lectura
-
BD-ROM (SL/DL) 10x / 8x CAV; BD-R (SL L to H) 6x CAV; BD-R (SL/DL) 10x / 8x CAV; BD-RE (SL/DL) 8x / 6x CAV; DVD-ROM (SL/DL) 16x / 12x CAV; DVD-R (SL/DL) 16x / 12x CAV;DVD-RW 12x CAV; DVD+R (SL/DL) 16x / 12x CAV; DVD+RW 12x CAV; DVD-RAM 2x, 3x CLV, 5x, 12x PCAV; CD-R/RW/ROM 48x / 40x / 48x CAV; CD-DA (DAE) 40x CAV; 80 mm CD 16x CAV
-
Escritura
-
BD-R (SL/DL) 2x, 4x CLV, (6xPCAV), 8xCAV / 2x,4x CLV, (6X PCAV)BD-R (SL L to H) 4x CLV BD-RE (SL/DL) 2x/ 2x CLVDVD-R 2x, 4x CLV, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 12x PCAV, 16x CAV DVD-R DL 2x, 4x CLV DVD-RW (SL/DL) 1x, 2x, 4x, 6x CLV / Not support DVD-RAM 2x, 3x CLV, 3-5x PCAV DVD+R 2.4x, 4x CLV, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 12x PCAV, 16x CAV DVD+R DL 2.4x, 4x CLV DVD+RW (SL/DL) 2.4x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV / Not support CD-R 8x, 16x CLV, 24x, 32x PCAV, 40xCAV CD-RW 4x, 10x, 16x CLV, 24x ZCLV
-
A x Alt. x P (mm)
-
146 x 41.3 x 185 mm
-
Peso (g)
-
0,9 kg
Qué opina la gente
-
Manual & Software
Descarga el manual y software más reciente de tu compra LG.
-
Solución de problemas
Encuentra videos y tutoriales sobre tu producto.
-
Garantía
Conoce aquí la información sobre la garantía de tu producto LG.
-
Piezas & Accesorios
Conoce los accesorios que tu producto necesita
-
Registrar producto
Registrar tu producto te ayudará a obtener soporte más rápido.
-
Soporte de producto
Encuentra el manual de tu producto LG, soluciones a todos sus problemas e información de la garantía.
-
Soporte de pedido
Da seguimiento a tu pedido y conoce las Preguntas Frecuentes.
-
Solicitud de reparación
Solicita el servicio de reparación desde tu celular o laptop.
-
Chat en vivo
Consulta a expertos en productos LG en tiempo real. Conoce descuentos, y obtén asistencia en tus compras.
-
Consulta con el Soporte Técnico LG desde tu celular.
-
Envíanos un correo electrónico
Envía un correo electrónico al soporte de servicio de LG
-
Llámanos
Habla directamente con nuestros representantes de soporte.