Grabador Super Multi Interno 22x

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Grabador Super Multi Interno 22x

GH22NP21

Grabador Super Multi Interno 22x

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Tamaño del búfer (MB)

2 Mbytes

Tasa de transferencia de datos

DVD-ROM 22.16 Mbytes/s (16x) max. CD-ROM 7200 kB/s (48x) max.

Compatibilidad de sistemas operativos

Windows Vista, XP, 2000, ME

TIPO DE UNIDAD

Interna/Externa

Internal

VELOCIDAD DE LECTURA

Lectura

DVD-ROM (Single/Dual) 16x/12x max. DVD-VIDEO 6x max. (Single/Dual Layer) DVD-R/-RW/-R DL 16x/12x/12x max. DVD+R/+RW/+R DL 16x/12x/12x max. DVD-RAM (Ver. 2.0 & Higher) 5x, 12x PCAV CD-R/RW/ROM 48x/40x/48x max. CD-DA (DAE) 40x max.

VELOCIDAD DE ESCRITURA

Escritura

DVD+R 2.4x, 4x (CLV), 8x (ZCLV), 12x (PCAV), 1 6x, 20x, *22x (CAV) DVD+RW 2,4x, 4x, 6x (CLV), 8x (ZCLV) DVD-R 2x, 4x (CLV), 8x (ZCLV), 12x (PCAV), 1 6x, 20x, *22x (CAV) DVD-RW 1x, 2x, 4x, 6x (CLV) DVD+R DL 2.4x, 4x (CLV), 6x, 8x (ZCLV), 10x, 1 2x (PCAV), 16x, (CAV) DVD-R DL 4x (CLV), 6x, 8x (ZCLV), 10x, 12x (PCAV) DVD-RAM 2x, 3x (CLV), 5x, 6x, 8x, 1 2x PCAV (Ver, 2.0 & Higher) CD-R 16x (CLV), 24x (ZCLV), 40x, 48x (CLV) CD-RW 4x, 10x, 16x (CLV), 24x, 32x (ZCLV) ( High Speed: 10x, Ultra Speed≥ 16x)

DIMENSIONES

A x Alt. x P (mm)

146 x 41.3 x 185 mm

Peso (g)

800g

