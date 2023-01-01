We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8x Portable DVD Rewriter with M-DISC
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tamaño (MB)
-
0.75
-
DVD-ROM
-
167 ms typ
-
DVD-RAM
-
203 ms typ
-
CD-ROM
-
139 ms typ
-
Interna/Externa
-
Externa
-
Sistemas Operativos compatibles
-
Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows Vista™, Windows XP, Mac OS® X
-
Tipo de unidad
-
Portable DVD Rewriter
-
DVD-RAM
-
6X
-
M-DISC
-
8X
-
BD-R DL
-
8x max
-
DVD-RW/+RW
-
8x/8x max
-
DVD+R DL
-
8x max
-
DVD-Video (disco que cumple con CSS) (SL/DL)
-
4x max (Single/Dual layer)
-
CD-R/RW/ROM
-
24x/24x max
-
CD-DA (DAE)
-
24x max
-
DVD-R
-
2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 8x CAV
-
DVD-R DL
-
2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 6x PCAV
-
DVD-RW
-
2x CLV, 4x, 6x ZCLV
-
DVD+RW
-
2.4x, 3.3x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 8x ZCLV (8x Speed disc: 3.3x CLV, 8x ZCLV)
-
M-DISC
-
4x
-
CD-RW
-
4x, 10x CLV, 16x ZCLV, 24x ZCLV (High Speed: 10x CLV,Ultra Speed: 24x ZCLV, Ultra Speed plus: 24x ZCLV)
-
DVD+R (DL)
-
2.4x CLV, 4x PCAV, 6x PCAV
-
DVD+R
-
2.4x CLV, 4x PCAV, 8x CAV
-
DVD-RAM
-
2x, 3x CLV, 5x PCAV
-
CD-R
-
10x CLV, 16x PCAV, 24x CAV
-
A x Alt. x P (mm)
-
145 x 136 x 15mm
-
Peso (g)
-
240g
