LG TV 2024 Series Magic Remote Controller

AKB76045005
front view
DIAGONAL DIREITA
Side view
Rear view
front view
DIAGONAL DIREITA
Side view
Rear view

Características principales

  • LG TV Genuine Remote Controller
  • LG Magic Remote Control
  • Intelligent Voice Recognition
  • Intuitive Mouse Like Pointing and Wheel Control
  • Bluetooth based Remote
  • Mic Button for Voice Commands
Cómo registrar el AI Magic Remote Control

Para usar el Magic Remote, primero debe emparejarlo con su televisor.

 

1. Coloque las baterías en el Magic Remote y encienda el televisor.

2. Apunte el Magic Remote hacia el televisor y presione el botón Scroll (OK) en el control remoto.

* Si el televisor no logra registrar el Magic Remote, intente nuevamente después de apagarlo y encenderlo.

Cómo anular el registro del controlador Magic Remote

Controlador remoto Mantén presionados los botones (INICIO) y (Atrás) al mismo tiempo durante cinco segundos para desemparejar el controlador Magic Remote con tu televisión.

 

- Mantén presionados los botones (Inicio) y (Atrás) al mismo tiempo durante más de 5 segundos para desconectar y volver a registrar el controlador Magic Remote al mismo tiempo.

*Las imágenes y características del producto pueden contener expresiones publicitarias y pueden diferir del producto real. La apariencia, especificaciones y demás características del producto pueden cambiar sin previo aviso para su mejora.

 

*Todas las imágenes del producto son recortes fotográficos y pueden diferir del producto real. El color del producto puede variar según la resolución del monitor, la configuración de brillo y las especificaciones del equipo.

 

*El rendimiento del producto puede variar según el entorno de uso, y la disponibilidad puede variar según la tienda.

DIMENSIONES

AKB76045005

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso neto (g)

    96

  • Dimensiones del producto (ancho x alto x profundidad, mms)

    41 x 190 x 31

GENERAL

  • Categoría

    Control remoto mágico

  • Color

    Black

  • Código de repuesto

    AKB76045005

