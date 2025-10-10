LG TV 2024 Series Magic Remote Controller

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Para usar el Magic Remote, primero debe emparejarlo con su televisor.
1. Coloque las baterías en el Magic Remote y encienda el televisor.
2. Apunte el Magic Remote hacia el televisor y presione el botón Scroll (OK) en el control remoto.
* Si el televisor no logra registrar el Magic Remote, intente nuevamente después de apagarlo y encenderlo.