Barra de sonido LG SH7Q │ 5.1 canales con 800W │ DTS Virtual:X │ Sinergía con LG TV │ Conectividad Bluetooth

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Barra de sonido LG SH7Q │ 5.1 canales con 800W │ DTS Virtual:X │ Sinergía con LG TV │ Conectividad Bluetooth

SH7Q

Barra de sonido LG SH7Q │ 5.1 canales con 800W │ DTS Virtual:X │ Sinergía con LG TV │ Conectividad Bluetooth

front view with sub woofer
LG TV se coloca en el espacio infinito, mostrando una gran escena de olas. La barra de sonido LG está debajo del televisor. Hay un efecto dominó debajo de la barra de sonido.
LG Sound Bar SH7Q

Experimenta la
Verdadera Potencia
en Sonido

Experimente el mejor sonido para su experiencia
cinematográfica, con un gran diseño y alta potencia de 800 W.

Siente el sonido de alta potencia con unidades de controlador de 3 pulgadas

Siente un sonido de alta potencia con LG Sound Bar SH7Q. Tiene cinco unidades de controlador de 3 pulgadas que le permiten escuchar un sonido y bajos envolventes.

Vista diagonal con la barra de sonido. Muestra cinco unidades de controlador de 3 pulgadas.

Experiencia de sonido cinematográfico gracias a sus 5.1 canales y 800 W de potencia

Audio de 5.1 canales, potencia de 800 W y subwoofer: LG Sound Bar SH7Q es el paquete completo con un sonido claro y envolvente para una experiencia de sonido mejorada.
En la sala de estar, el televisor LG está en la pared. Se está reproduciendo una película en la pantalla del televisor. La barra de sonido LG está justo debajo del televisor en un estante beige con un altavoz trasero colocado a la izquierda. Se muestra el logotipo de Dolby Atmos Virtual en la parte inferior derecha de la imagen.
En la sala de estar, el televisor LG está en la pared. LG Sound Bar SH7Q se coloca debajo del televisor. En el lado derecho, hay un subwoofer inalámbrico. Debajo del subwoofer, están saliendo gráficos de sonido, lo que ilustra que tiene un bajo potente.

Sonido poderoso
sin Cables

Llena la habitación con graves potentes. Este subwoofer inalámbrico tiene 200 W adicionales. Puede colocarlo en cualquier lugar de la habitación sin comprometer el diseño interior.
Desde la izquierda, una imagen del altavoz de subgraves, primer plano de un televisor LG, que muestra la montaña en la pantalla y la barra de sonido LG debajo. A la derecha, de arriba a abajo: primer plano de la barra de sonido LG. LG TV, que muestra una playa al atardecer, y LG Sound Bar, el altavoz de subgraves está colocado en la sala de estar.

La experiencia completa de entretenimiento en el hogar

Simplemente conecte su barra de sonido LG al televisor LG y disfrute de un sonido increíble, imágenes impresionantes y una experiencia de entretenimiento única en su tipo.
LG TV está en la pared, en la pantalla muestra 2 parejas tiradas en el césped. Frente a ellos, hay una lámpara. La barra de sonido LG está debajo del televisor LG. El gráfico de sonido sale del frente de la barra de sonido. El logotipo de DTS Virtual:X se muestra en la esquina inferior derecha de la imagen.
Películas

DTS Virtual:X Te sumerge
en tus películas

Una mejor experiencia con la imagen DTS Virtual:X y Dolby Vision.
La barra de sonido LG está en el estante blanco. El gráfico de sonido que sale del altavoz. El logotipo de LG se muestra en la esquina derecha de la barra de sonido. Muestra iconos de Bluetooth, USB, Óptico y HDMI.
Entretenimiento

Conectado a tu
favoritos

Conéctese fácilmente al dispositivo que elija: la barra de sonido LG SH7Q admite cables Bluetooth, USB, ópticos y HDMI.

Sonido diseñado para lo que disfrutas

Con AI Sound Pro, el algoritmo inteligente de la barra de sonido LG analiza su contenido para brindar un sonido óptimo, ya sea que esté viendo películas, poniéndose al día con las noticias o escuchando música.

Te ayudamos a aprovechar al máximo tu televisor LG

Las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas para mejorar sin problemas el rendimiento de los televisores LG y diseñadas para combinar con los televisores LG. Juntos, los dos crean la mejor experiencia de sonido.

Sonido elevado con
Procesador AI de LG TV

La combinación perfecta para su televisor LG, la barra de sonido LG tiene TV Sound Mode Share, que utiliza el procesador de sonido de su televisor LG para analizar el contenido que ama y brindar un sonido mejor y más claro. Desde ver las noticias hasta jugar juegos, puede experimentar lo mejor de su televisor LG.

*TV Sound Mode Share puede variar según los modelos de TV.
**La versión del procesador TV AI varía según los modelos de TV.

El control remoto de TV LG para
Máxima Comodidad

Con el control remoto de TV de LG, la comodidad aumenta un poco. Puede controlar la potencia, el volumen y los modos de sonido de la barra de sonido con el mismo control remoto que usa para su televisor LG.

*El control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo de la barra de sonido.
**El uso de LG TV Remote está limitado solo a ciertas funciones.

Deseando un mejor mañana

Desde la forma en que producimos hasta la forma en que enviamos, nuestro proceso seguro está certificado. El embalaje está hecho de cartón reciclable y se reduce a solo lo que se necesita para llegar de forma segura.
Desde la izquierda, se muestran UL VALIDATED (logotipo), Global Recycled Standard (logotipo).

Fabricado con plástico reciclado.

UL ha validado las barras de sonido LG como productos ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) porque algunas partes del cuerpo de la barra de sonido usan plástico reciclado. Estamos adoptando un enfoque más considerado para la producción de barras de sonido.

Hay una vista frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una imagen de marco de metal de la barra de sonido en el frente.

*La imagen de arriba es representativa, la imagen real del producto puede variar.

Empaques de Pulpa Reciclada

Las barras de sonido LG han sido certificadas por SGS porque el embalaje interno se ha cambiado de espuma EPS (poliestireno) y bolsas de plástico a pulpa moldeada reciclada.

Hay una marca gris de prohibición en la imagen de espuma de poliestireno a la izquierda y en la imagen de la caja de embalaje a la derecha.

*SGS es una empresa multinacional suiza que ofrece servicios de inspección, verificación, ensayo y certificación.
**La imagen de arriba es para fines representativos, la imagen real del producto puede variar.

Te enseñamos a usar tu Nuevo Producto

Te enseñamos a usar tu Nuevo producto

Para programar tu clase solo debes llamarnos al 0800-1-2424/ 937 290 210 o escribirnos al correo familyclub@lge.com

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE MODELO

Nombre del Modelo

SH7Q

Nombre del Modelo Subwoofer

SPQ5H-W

Sistema (chip principal)

MT8502

Color del altavoz principal/subwoofer

Negro

DIMENSIONES(ANCHO, ALTO, PROFUNDIDAD)

Sound Bar

120 x 9,7 x 14,5 cm

Subwoofer

17,1 x 39 x 26,1 cm

PESO(KG)

Principal

8.52Kg

Subwoofer

5.3Kg

Peso con Woofer

13.82 kg

MATERIAL

Principal - Frontal / Superior / Inferior

Metal Grille/Mold/Mold

Subwoofer - Frontal / Cuerpo

Jersey/Madera

EMPAQUE

Tamaño (An. x Al. x Pr.) mm

13,26 x 48,2 x 25,1 cm

Tipo

Flexo

Color

Amarillo

NÚMERO DE CANALES

Número de canales

5.1ch

POTENCIA DE SALIDA

Total

800W

Frente

120W x 2

Centro

120W

Envolvente (Lateral)

120W x 2

Altavoz de subgraves

200W(Wireless)

PARLANTES WOOFER

SPL

82dB

Sistema

Cerrado

Unidad de graves

ND

Impedancia

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)

SPL

82dB

Sistema

Cerrado

Unidad de graves

3 inch (Paper, Silver)

Impedancia

4ohm

PARLANTES SUBWOOFER

SPL

85dB

Sistema

Bass Reflex

Unidad de graves

152,4 mm

Impedancia

3ohm

NÚMERO DE PARLANTES

Número de altavoces

6EA

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

Sí (1)

Entrada/salida HDMI

X / Sí(1)

USB

Versión Bluetooth

4.2

Códec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

Sí/Sí

DISPLAY INFORMATION TRADUCIR

Tipo de visualización

LCD (5 char.)

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

AI sonido profesional

Estándar

Música

Cine

Voz clara

Deportes

Juego

Explosión de graves / Explosión de graves +

EDE Virtual:X

CONTROL DE SONIDO

Ecualizador de usuario - RCU / aplicación

Sí/Sí

Encendido/Apagado Nocturno - RCU / App

Sí / Sí

Furia dinámica activada/desactivada - RCU/aplicación

No / Sí

Activación/desactivación del nivelador automático de volumen - RCU / App

No / Sí

Sonido envolvente activado/desactivado - RCU/aplicación

Sí / Sí

SFX (predeterminado)

Control de modo de barra de sonido (por TV GUI)

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

COMPATIBLE CON HDMI

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CCA (enlace simple)

CONVENIENCIA

Aplicación remota: sistema operativo iOS/Android

Sí / Sí

Reproducción de archivos de teléfonos inteligentes (Bluetooth)

NSU/FOTA

No / Sí

Controle con su control remoto de TV (Vol+/-, Mute)

Sí / Sí

Sincronización de sonido - Bluetooth (LG TV) / Óptica

Sí/Sí

Encendido/apagado automático - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Óptico

Sí/Sí

Encendido/apagado automático - RCU / APLICACIÓN

Sí / Sí

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APLICACIÓN

No / Sí

Nivel de woofer (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/paso)

Nivel de canal (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/paso)_Soundbar Principal

No / Sí / Sí

Silenciar

Atenuador automático

Puerto USB/Carga

Sí / No

Música incorporada

ND

Bluetooth en espera

FORMATO DE AUDIO

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Envolvente digital DTS

FORMATO DE ARCHIVO

FLAC-C4A/USB

No / Sí

OGG-C4A/USB

No / Sí

WAV-C4A/USB

No / Sí

MP3-C4A/USB

No / Sí

WMA-C4A/USB

No / Sí

ALIMENTACIÓN PRINCIPAL

SMPS

Consumo de apagado

0.5W ↓

El consumo de energía

ND

POTENCIA DE SUBWOOFER

Tipo (SMPS)

Consumo de apagado

0.5W ↓

El consumo de energía

ND

Frecuencia inalámbrica

5GHz

MANUAL DE ACCESORIOS

Manual Web (Archivo)

Sí (Full)

Manual Incorporado (Libro) (Simple o Completo)

Sí (Simple)

Código Abierto - Sí (Completo o Simple)

Sí (Full)

Tarjeta de garantía

CONTROL REMOTO

Nombre del modelo

RAV21

Batería (Tamaño)

AA x 2

Batería incorporada

OTROS ACCESORIOS

Cable óptico

