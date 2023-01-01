About Cookies on This Site

SK10Y

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

SK10Y

SK10Y

SK10Y

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Tipo de Producto

Soundbar

Color

Dark Titan Silver

GENERAL

Canales

5.1.2ch

Potencia de Salida

550W

CONVENIENCIA

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App (ios/android)

Si (iOS / Android OS)

Reproducción de archivos de Smart Phone

Si

EZ setup (BLE)

Si

Works with the Google Assistant

Si

NSU(Network Software Update)

Si

Controle con su control remoto de TV

Si (Volumen +, - , Mute)

Sound Sync

Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

Power on/off Automatico

Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

A/V Sync

Si (0~300ms)

SIMPLINK

Si

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Si

Woofer Level

Si (-15~+6 (Step)

Mute

Si

Auto Dimmer

Si

Timer / Sleep

Si

Bluetooth Stand-By

Si

Listo para bocinas traseras inalámbricas

Si (1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear))

MODOS DE SONIDO

Hi-Res Audio

Si Sampling (24bit/192kHz), (24bit/96kHz)

Google Multi Zone

Si (Group Play Mode (one source --> multi speaker))

Sound Effect

Si

ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)

Si

Standard

Si

Music

Si

Bass Blast

Si

Meridian

Si

User EQ

Si

Night Mode

Si (On/Off)

Dynamic Range Control

Si (On/Off)

Auto Volume Leveler

Si (On/Off)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

LPCM

Si

Dolby Atmos

Si

Dolby TrueHD

Si

Dolby Digital Plus

Si

Dolby Digital

Si

DTS Digital Surround

Si

FLAC

Si (Hasta 192kHz)

OGG

Si (Hasta 48kHZ)

WAV

Si

MP3

Si

WMA

Si

AAC / AAC+

Si (Streaming, Optical)

AIFF

Si

POTENCIA DE SALIDA

Total

550W

Front

50W X 2

Center

50W

Rear

X

Surround

50W X 2

Top

50W X 2

Subwoofer

200W (Wireless)

24bit/192kHz

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

Audio Input

Si (Portable In (3.5Ø))

Optical

Si (1)

HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through In/ Out)

Si (2) / Si (1)

USB

Si (Service Only)

Bluetooth 4.0

Si

Ethernet port

Si

Wifi

Si

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Type (Principal)

Si SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)

Power Off Consumption (Principal)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Principal)

61W

Type (Subwoofer)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

33W

Wireless Frequency (Subwoofer)

5.8GHz

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Principal)

1443.0 x 63.0 x 146.0

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Subwoofer)

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

Peso Neto (Principal)

7.5Kg

Peso Neto (Subwoofer)

7.6Kg

ACCESORIOS

Owners Manual

Si (Web) / Simple

Remote Control Unit

Si

Batteries

Si AAA

Tarjeta de garantía

Si

Optical Cable

Si

Wall Mount Bracket

Si

Cable Management

Si

