SK10Y
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tipo de Producto
-
Soundbar
-
Color
-
Dark Titan Silver
-
Canales
-
5.1.2ch
-
Potencia de Salida
-
550W
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App (ios/android)
-
Si (iOS / Android OS)
-
Reproducción de archivos de Smart Phone
-
Si
-
EZ setup (BLE)
-
Si
-
Works with the Google Assistant
-
Si
-
NSU(Network Software Update)
-
Si
-
Controle con su control remoto de TV
-
Si (Volumen +, - , Mute)
-
Sound Sync
-
Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical
-
Power on/off Automatico
-
Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical
-
A/V Sync
-
Si (0~300ms)
-
SIMPLINK
-
Si
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Si
-
Woofer Level
-
Si (-15~+6 (Step)
-
Mute
-
Si
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Si
-
Timer / Sleep
-
Si
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Si
-
Listo para bocinas traseras inalámbricas
-
Si (1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear))
-
Hi-Res Audio
-
Si Sampling (24bit/192kHz), (24bit/96kHz)
-
Google Multi Zone
-
Si (Group Play Mode (one source --> multi speaker))
-
Sound Effect
-
Si
-
ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)
-
Si
-
Standard
-
Si
-
Music
-
Si
-
Bass Blast
-
Si
-
Meridian
-
Si
-
User EQ
-
Si
-
Night Mode
-
Si (On/Off)
-
Dynamic Range Control
-
Si (On/Off)
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Si (On/Off)
-
LPCM
-
Si
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Si
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Si
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Si
-
Dolby Digital
-
Si
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Si
-
FLAC
-
Si (Hasta 192kHz)
-
OGG
-
Si (Hasta 48kHZ)
-
WAV
-
Si
-
MP3
-
Si
-
WMA
-
Si
-
AAC / AAC+
-
Si (Streaming, Optical)
-
AIFF
-
Si
-
Total
-
550W
-
Front
-
50W X 2
-
Center
-
50W
-
Rear
-
X
-
Surround
-
50W X 2
-
Top
-
50W X 2
-
Subwoofer
-
200W (Wireless)
-
24bit/192kHz
-
Si
-
Audio Input
-
Si (Portable In (3.5Ø))
-
Optical
-
Si (1)
-
HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through In/ Out)
-
Si (2) / Si (1)
-
USB
-
Si (Service Only)
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
Si
-
Ethernet port
-
Si
-
Wifi
-
Si
-
Type (Principal)
-
Si SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Power Off Consumption (Principal)
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Principal)
-
61W
-
Type (Subwoofer)
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
33W
-
Wireless Frequency (Subwoofer)
-
5.8GHz
-
Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Principal)
-
1443.0 x 63.0 x 146.0
-
Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Subwoofer)
-
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
-
Peso Neto (Principal)
-
7.5Kg
-
Peso Neto (Subwoofer)
-
7.6Kg
-
Owners Manual
-
Si (Web) / Simple
-
Remote Control Unit
-
Si
-
Batteries
-
Si AAA
-
Tarjeta de garantía
-
Si
-
Optical Cable
-
Si
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Si
-
Cable Management
-
Si
