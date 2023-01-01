About Cookies on This Site

Barra de sonido LG SQC1 │ 2.1 canales con 160W │ Conectividad Bluetooth │ Tamaño compacto, sonido potente

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Barra de sonido LG SQC1 │ 2.1 canales con 160W │ Conectividad Bluetooth │ Tamaño compacto, sonido potente

SQC1

Barra de sonido LG SQC1 │ 2.1 canales con 160W │ Conectividad Bluetooth │ Tamaño compacto, sonido potente

SQC1
Vista frontal

55NANOSQC1

COMBO TV NANO77 55" + SOUNDBAR SQC1

TV + AV Bundle

65QNED8SQC1

COMBO TV QNED80 65" + SOUNDBAR SQC1
"La barra de sonido LG SQC1 y el televisor LG están colocados juntos en el salón. El televisor está encendido con una imagen en pantalla. "

El Sonido Absoluto compacto e inalámbrico

Con una elegancia minimalista, esta barra de sonido se integra perfectamente en tu hogar. Diseñada específicamente para combinar y mejorar el rendimiento de tu televisor. 
El televisor LG está en la pared del salón. La barra de sonido LG SQC1 está colocada debajo del televisor. En el lado derecho, hay un subwoofer inalámbrico. Debajo del subwoofer, salen gráficos de sonido que ilustran que tiene unos graves potentes.

Subwoofer inalámbrico, bajos intensos y potentes sin cables

Coloca el subwoofer donde prefieras sin tener que preocuparte de los cables.
El televisor LG está en la pared, en la pantalla aparecen dos parejas tumbadas en la hierba. Delante de ellos hay una lámpara. La barra de sonido LG está debajo del televisor LG. El gráfico de sonido sale de la parte delantera de la barra de sonido. El logotipo de Bluetooth aparece en la esquina inferior izquierda de la imagen.

Con Bluetooth 4.0,
reproduce lo que quieras

Reproduce música de forma inalámbrica directamente desde tu smartphone u otro dispositivo compatible para una experiencia de sonido sin interrupciones.
La barra de sonido LG está en un estante blanco. El gráfico de sonido sale del altavoz. Se muestran los iconos de USB, Óptico.

Conecta todos tus contenidos

Conécta libremente los dispositivos que prefieras mediante USB, entrada óptica, entrada portátil y Bluetooth.
Hay un mando a distancia LG en la mano de alguien, controlando la TV y la barra de sonido al mismo tiempo. Hay iconos de la TV LG y de la barra de sonido LG.

Controla fácilmente la barra de sonido con el mando del televisor LG

La barra de sonido LG viene con un mando a distancia, pero puedes optar por utilizar el de tu TV*. Aprovecha al máximo las funciones de la barra como la potencia, el volumen e incluso los modos de sonido.

*Mandos de las marcas LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba y Samsung.

Especificaciones clave

Número de Canales

2.1

Potencia de salida

160 W

Principal

660 x 56 x 99 mm

Subwoofer

185,5 x 303,0 x 205,0 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1

Número de altavoces

3 EA

Potencia de salida

160 W

EFECTO DE SONIDO

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Sí / -

Estándar

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

CONECTIVIDAD

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

Sí / -

Versión Bluetooth

4

Óptico

1

USB

1

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

660 x 56 x 99 mm

Subwoofer

185,5 x 303,0 x 205,0 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

6,04 kg

Principal

1,31 kg

Subwoofer

2,98 kg

ACCESORIO

Mando a distancia

Tarjeta de garantía

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo de energía (principal)

18 W

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

24W

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0,5 W ↓

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0,5 W ↓

Qué opina la gente

Registrarse Únete a nosotros
Comprar directamente

SQC1

SQC1

Barra de sonido LG SQC1 │ 2.1 canales con 160W │ Conectividad Bluetooth │ Tamaño compacto, sonido potente