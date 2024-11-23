Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lavadora 16kg, carga superior con TurboDrum™, Blanco

Lavadora 16kg, carga superior con TurboDrum™, Blanco

Eficacia en cada lavado, silencioso en cada centrifugado

LG Smart Inverter Motor™ garantiza un lavado silencioso y potente.

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

Una niña está tumbada en la cama con una muñeca en brazos

Silenciosa como un susurro

Nivel movimiento estable

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Potente y suave a la vez

En el fondo, hay una lavadora, y en frente, hay una ropa limpia y un icono de movimiento de la lavadora en él

Smart motion

Lavado con triple movimiento

Durabilidad

Durabilidad

De construcción robusta, y cierre suave

Una niña está tumbada en la cama con una muñeca en brazos

Smart Inverter

Silencioso como un susurro

El LG Smart Inverter Motor™ funciona de forma suave y silenciosa.

*Probado por el laboratorio interno de LG en septiembre de 2023, el ruido del centrifugado en ciclo normal con 8,8 kg de carga fue de 51 dB (nivel de presión sonora). Los resultados pueden variar en función de la ropa y el entorno.

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Lavado potente, tacto suave

TurboDrum™ proporciona un lavado potente, eliminando la suciedad difícil con un fuerte chorro de agua.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

En el fondo, hay una lavadora, y en frente, hay una ropa limpia y un icono de movimiento de la lavadora en él

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple chorro

Dispone de tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Puerta de cierre suave resistente a los rasguños

Su diseño estilizado y resistente ofrece comodidad, seguridad, eficacia e innovación.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Amplio filtro de pelusa para ropa limpia

El filtro de pelusas captura el polvo y las pelusas, garantizando que la ropa y el tambor permanezcan limpios.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Silenciosamente potente, con un diseño elegante, fabricado para durar

FAQ

Q.

¿Cuáles son los mejores kg para una lavadora?

A.

LG recomienda una lavadora con una capacidad de tambor de 8-9 kg para un hogar de tamaño medio. Considere un modelo más grande de 11-13 kg para una familia numerosa o si genera cargas de ropa especialmente grandes. Los modelos más grandes también pueden hacer frente a un edredón de hasta tamaño king-size. Recuerde que la innovadora tecnología de LG permite que nuestros electrodomésticos ofrezcan una mayor capacidad con el mismo tamaño de lavadora.

Q.

¿Por qué mi lavadora está llena de polvo y pelusas?

A.

1. El polvo generado durante el lavado se filtra a través de un filtro de limpieza. Si el filtro de limpieza está lleno, es posible que el polvo no se filtre correctamente. El filtro de limpieza puede limpiarse manualmente antes de cada lavado para evitar que la máquina deje polvo y pelusas en la ropa.

2. 2. Separe la ropa blanca y de color de la ropa negra y de la que produce pelusa. Lávelas en cargas diferentes para evitar aún más el polvo y las pelusas no deseados en su lavadora.

Q.

[IE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Se produce cuando el recipiente de lavado no se llena de agua durante un determinado periodo de tiempo.

2. Compruebe si el grifo está cerrado o la manguera de agua no está conectada

3. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está presionada o doblada

4. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está congelada debido al frío

Q.

[OE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Si la manguera de desagüe está retorcida o doblada, o si la manguera de desagüe está instalada demasiado alta, es posible que se interrumpa el flujo de agua y que el agua no drene bien. En este caso, asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté a más de 6 cm del suelo y colóquela de forma que la parte inferior de la manguera caiga uniformemente, sin obstrucciones.

2. Asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté obstruida con polvo u otras sustancias.

3. 3. Compruebe si la manguera de desagüe se ha congelado debido al frío.

Q.

[De] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

Si la válvula donde se suministra el agua de origen o la válvula dispensadora del grifo están cerradas, las funciones de esterilización de la tubería de agua y de esterilización de la salida de agua no funcionarán. Abra la válvula de suministro de agua o la válvula dispensadora.

RESUMEN

Imprimir
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
632x970x670
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
16
Motor de Smart Inverter
Smart Motion

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color de cuerpo

    Blanco

  • Tipo de tapa

    Cristal templado

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    16

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de retraso

    No

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Botones firmes &  Pantalla de LED

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

    No

  • Indicador de figura

    88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

    No

  • LoadSense

  • Vapor

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor interior grabado

  • Sensor de vibración

    No

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Filtro de pelusas

  • Golpe + 3

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Caída de agua lateral

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

  • Smart Motion

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Secado al aire

    No

  • Reserva de agua

    No

  • Carga máxima

    No

  • Extra enjuague

    No

  • Lavado con agua caliente

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • Bloqueo para niños

  • Lavado con agua fría

  • Remojar

    No

  • Solo centrifugado

  • Cuidado de manchas

    No

  • Prelavado

    No

  • Encendido remoto

    No

  • Lavado intenso

    No

  • Enjuagar

    5 veces

  • Enjuague+centrifugado

  • Tiempo de retardo

    No

  • Tambor de secado

    No

  • Centrifugado

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • Temperatura.

    Caliente/templado/frío

  • Nivel de agua

    5 niveles

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Más agua

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Lavar

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Ciclo de descarga

    No

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Limpiador Tub Clean

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Altura del producto con la tapa abierta (mm)

    1 330

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • Peso (kg)

    39,0

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Codigo de Barra

    8806084274007

