Lavadora de 22 kg carga superior TurboWash 3D con 6MotionDD, Steam y conectividad Wi-Fi

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Lavadora de 22 kg carga superior TurboWash 3D con 6MotionDD, Steam y conectividad Wi-Fi

WT22BSS6H

Lavadora de 22 kg carga superior TurboWash 3D con 6MotionDD, Steam y conectividad Wi-Fi

Motor

Tecnología 6 Motion DD

 

10 años de garantía en el motor

 

Lavado a Vapor

 

Lavado completo automático

 

Diagnóstico Inteligente

 

Tecnología TurboWash

 

Mayor Higiene

 

Conectividad Wi-Fi

Ahorro de energía

 

Eficiencia Energética

TurboWash3D™

Lavado rápido y poderoso 3D

WaveForce™ y JetSpray generan ondas poderosas para mejorar el lavado y enjuague. Combinado con el nuevo TurboDrum™, que gira en sentido inverso, TurboWash3D™ lava la ropa en todas las direcciones posibles para una limpieza total.

Evolución del movimiento de la Tina y del Pulsador

TurboDrum™, que hace girar la tina y el pulsador en la misma dirección o en direcciones opuestas, genera corrientes de agua que giran en sentido horario y antihorario.

Evolución del movimiento de la Tina y del Pulsador

WaveForce™ + JetSpray
WaveForce™ + JetSpray

Potente Cascada y Jet Spray

El agua a alta presión, tanto de la cascada como de las corrientes JetSpray, mejora la limpieza de la tina, que hace circular la ropa en el agua con un potente torque.
TurboDrum™
TurboDrum™

Tina y Pulsador Giratorio

El pulsador y la tina giran en direcciones opuestas, generando fuertes corrientes de agua para hacer circular la ropa hacia la izquierda y hacia la derecha para lograr un efecto de fregado suave pero potente.
Lavado Rápido y Poderoso
TurboWash3D™

Ahorra Tiempo en Tu Día a Día

Después de lavar con la potente tecnología WaveForce ™ y el enjuague JetSpray, la ropa está lista en menos de 40 minutos. TurboWash3D ™ reduce el estrés de lavar la ropa y te permite disfrutar de otras actividades.

*Seleccione el cuarto nivel de agua de 16kg 'Turbo Shot' para terminar el lavado en menos de 40 minutos (si no se selecciona Turbo Shot, 58 minutos) / Seleccione el 'TurboShot' de 22kg de tercer nivel para finalizar el lavado en menos de 40 minutos (si Turbo Shot no se selecciona, 66 minutos).

*Probado por Intertek; La opción de ciclo de lavado de algodón con TurboWash ™ se termina en 39 ± 5 minutos.

Ahorra Energía y Agua
TurboWash3D™

Ahorra Energía y Agua

TurboWash™ ahorra agua y energía sin sacrificar el rendimiento de lavado.

*Probado por Intertek en enero del 2019. Basado en el protocolo de prueba IEC 60456: edición 5.0 2010-02. Ciclo normal con la opción TurboWash, cargas de 3.5 kg para productos de 25" y 27", cargas de 2.5 kg para productos de 21".

Steam™

Reducción de Manchas y Alergias con Vapor

La configuración de esterilización a 60℃, no solo reducirán los alérgenos de la ropa, sino que también reducirán el 99.9% de las bacterias dañinas.

*Certificado por allergy UK: 99.9 de reducción en la exposición al polen, gatos, perros, alérgenos de los ácaros del polvo de la casa y la reducción de los ácaros del polvo de la casa, hongos y bacterias.

Reducción de Manchas a 40℃

 

Lava la ropa con agua caliente a 40 ℃ grados para remover efectivamente las manchas rebeldes.

Reducción de Alérgenos a 60℃

 

Eleva la temperatura de lavado a 60℃ para reducir el 99.9%% de los alérgenos
Auto limpieza de tina
Limpieza Automática de Tina

Fácil Mantenimiento para el Próximo Lavado

La función de limpieza automática de tina ayuda a mantenerla limpia fácilmente, eliminando los olores y la suciedad de la tina. Es simple tener siempre su tina lista para un lavado más limpio.

*Auto limpieza de tina se aplica a los siguientes cursos. (Normal / Tratar manchas / Antialérgico / Toallas / Prelavado + Normal.

Tina de Acero Inoxidable y Filtro de Pelusas

Tina de Acero Inoxidable y Filtro de Pelusas

La tina de lavado y el filtro están hechos de acero inoxidable, que es resistente a la contaminación. Este acero se usa comúnmente para utensilios de cocina e instrumentos quirúrgicos, herramientas para las cuales la higiene es fundamental.
Pre Lavado
Auto Pre-Lavado

Libera Tus Manos

El prelavado automático de LG es la opción más fácil para eliminar las manchas. Solo un toque, y las manchas difíciles están listas para ser eliminadas sin maltratar tus manos.

*Probado por LG Lab / Carga de prueba: 3.5kg (cuarto nivel de agua).

SmartThinQ™
ThinQ™

Lavado Inteligente con Wi-Fi

La tecnología ThinQ ™ te permite gestionar el lavado o monitorear tu ropa en cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento. Puedes darle seguimiento al consumo de energía o usar el ciclo de descarga para agregar una gama completa de nuevos ciclos de lavado.

*Se requiere un teléfono inteligente compatible con Android 7.0 o posterior o iOS 12.0 o posterior para la descargar la aplicación ThinQ™. Se requiere conexión de datos de teléfono/ Wi-Fi para su uso.

Color Black Steel

Acabado Premium

Color elegante que combina con cualquier lavandería. El estilo único le darán un toque de elegancia a tu lavandería.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ ayuda a diagnosticar problemas mecánicos, reduciendo costos y visitas del servicio técnico.
*Las imágenes de los productos son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WT22BSS6H
Dimensiones (Ancho*Profundidad*Alto mm)
690 x 1023 x 730 mm
CAPACIDAD MÁXIMA DE LAVADO (KG)
Lavado: 22kg
Tecnología Principal:
Tecnología TurboWash 3D™
Beneficio adicional:
Steam™ Lavado a vapor

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD(KG)

Lavado

22

DIMENSIONES(MM)

Alto

1023

Ancho

690

Profundidad

730

PESO(KG)

Neto

59

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

Tipo de producto

Carga Superior

Tipo de lavadora

Automática

Color

Negro Platino

Panel

Digital

Tina

Acero Inoxidable/Plástico

Tapa

Diamond Glass (vidrio)

Programas de lavado

12

Niveles de agua

10

Entrada de agua

Fría y Caliente

Potencia de Lavado (W)

1500

Motor

LG Direct Drive

Eficiencia Energética

A

Ahorro de energía

Centrifugado

Sistema de lavado

6 Motion DD

Tecnología

TurboWash 3D

Principal beneficio

Eficiencia de lavado

CARACTERÍSTICAS ADICIONALES

ThinQ

Smart Diagnosis

Turbo Wash

Steam

Lavado en Frío (Cold Wash)

Quick Wash

Pre-lavado

Inicio Diferido

Calefactor Interior

Ajustes de Temperatura

Filtro de Pelusas

Pulsador

Limpieza de tina

Bloqueo de Seguridad

Qué opina la gente

Comprar directamente

WT22BSS6H

Lavadora de 22 kg carga superior TurboWash 3D con 6MotionDD, Steam y conectividad Wi-Fi