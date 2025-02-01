Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor gaming UltraGear™ FHD de 27” y 180 Hz | MBR de 1 ms

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Monitor gaming UltraGear™ FHD de 27” y 180 Hz | MBR de 1 ms

27GS50F-B

Monitor gaming UltraGear™ FHD de 27” y 180 Hz | MBR de 1 ms

front view

UltraGear™

UltraGear™ 

Una imagen de un auto de carreras viajando a la velocidad de la luz dentro de un monitor UltraGear.

Comienza con velocidad.
y mantente al frente.

Redefine tu juego con una frecuencia de actualización mejorada de 180 Hz.

Pantalla

Pantalla FHD de 27” (1920 x 1080)

HDR de 10"

Velocidad

Frecuencia de actualización de 180 Hz

MBR de 1 ms

Tecnología

AMD FreeSync™

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Frecuencia de actualización de 180 Hz

Velocidad mejorada.
Nuevo estándar.

Hemos elevado el estándar de velocidad de UltraGear a 180 Hz. Puedes disfrutar de imágenes ultra claras y fluidas con una frecuencia de actualización de 180 Hz, que carga imágenes 180 veces en un segundo.

Es una imagen comparativa de un juego de ritmo rápido con una frecuencia de actualización baja y una imagen clara con una frecuencia de actualización alta de 180 Hz.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*Comparación de frecuencia de actualización de 60 Hz (imagen izquierda) y frecuencia de actualización de 180 Hz.

Imágenes dinámicas y veloces de aviones de combate

MBR de 1 ms

Increíble velocidad hacia la victoria.

MBR de 1 ms ayuda a que el juego sea fluido, reduciendo el desenfoque y las imágenes fantasma. Los objetos dinámicos y de ritmo rápido en medio de toda la acción pueden brindar a los gamers una ventaja competitiva.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*La reducción de desenfoque de movimiento de 1 ms provoca una reducción de la luminancia y las siguientes funciones no se pueden utilizar mientras está activada: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Puede producirse parpadeo durante el funcionamiento del MBR de 1 ms.

HDR10

Siente el combate real con color verdadero.

Este monitor reproduce colores de alta fidelidad con HDR 10, lo que permite a los gamers ver los colores dramáticos que pretendieron los desarrolladores del juego independientemente del campo de batalla.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Imágenes de automóviles más claras, fluidas y rápidas

AMD FreeSync™ 

Más claro, más fluido y más rápido

Con la tecnología FreeSync™, los jugadores pueden experimentar movimientos fluidos en videojuegos de alta resolución y ritmo rápido. Reduce significativamente el desgarro y la tartamudez de la pantalla.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*Comparación del modo 'OFF' (imagen izquierda) y AMD FreeSync™.

Diseñado para gamers

Mejora tu experiencia de juego con un diseño de 3 lados prácticamente sin bordes para una vista inmersiva y una base ajustable en inclinación para ayudarte a jugar más cómodamente.

Icono de monitor de diseño sin bordes.

Diseño sin bordes

Icono de inclinación ajustable.

Inclinación

Dos imágenes de monitor que muestran la parte delantera y trasera del monitor.
  • Icono HDMI.

    HDMI

  • Icono DisplayPort.

    DisplayPort

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Interfaz gaming

Combina con tu estilo de juego

Los gamers pueden usar la visualización en pantalla y el control en pantalla para personalizar fácilmente la configuración, desde ajustar las opciones básicas del monitor hasta registrar la "clave definida por el usuario" para que el usuario pueda configurar el acceso directo.

*Para descargar el software OnScreen Control más reciente, visite LG.COM.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Dynamic Action Sync

Al reducir el retraso de entrada con Dynamic Action Sync, los jugadores pueden captar momentos críticos en tiempo real y responder rápidamente.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer ayuda a los jugadores a detectar francotiradores que acechan en los rincones más oscuros y navegar rápidamente por explosiones repentinas.

Crosshair

El punto objetivo está fijo en el centro para mejorar la precisión del disparo.

FPS Counter

El contador de FPS te permitirá ver qué tan bien se carga todo. Ya sea que estés editando, jugando o viendo una película, cada fotograma importa y con el contador de FPS tendrás datos en tiempo real.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*La función Croshhair no está disponible mientras el contador FPS está activado.

*El contador FPS puede mostrar el valor que excede la frecuencia de actualización máxima del monitor.

*Contador FPS (Fotogramas por segundo): Medición de fotogramas por segundo.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Tamaño [Pulgada]

    27

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipo de Panel

    VA

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    16:9

  • Gama de Color (Típ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    180

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIÓN/PESO

  • Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    613.69 x 201.61 x 456.05

  • Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    613.69 x 364.09 x 39.3mm

  • Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    776 x 156 x 435mm

  • Peso con Peana [kg]

    3.87kg

  • Peso sin Peana [kg]

    3.25kg

  • Peso empaquetado [kg]

    5.9kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    SI

  • Efecto HDR

    SI

  • Protección anti-parpadeo

    SI

  • Modo de lectura

    SI

  • Debilidad de Color

    SI

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Cruceta

    SI

  • Contador de FPS

    SI

  • Clave definida por el usuario

    SI

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

    SI

INFO

  • Nombre del producto

    UltraGear

  • Año

    2024

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [Pulgada]

    27

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipo de Panel

    VA

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    16:9

  • Tamaño del píxel [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Brillo (Mín.)[cd/m²]

    200cd/㎡

  • Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Gama de Color (Mín.)

    NTSC 68%(CIE1931)

  • Gama de Color (Típ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)

    16.7M

  • Ratio de Contraste (Mín.)

    2400:1

  • Ratio de contraste(Típ.)

    3000:1

  • Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    180

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ACCESORIO

  • HDMI

    SI

