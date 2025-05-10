About Cookies on This Site

Monitor Gamer UltraGear™ UHD IPS, 1ms (GtG), 144Hz de 27''

Monitor Gamer UltraGear™ UHD IPS, 1ms (GtG), 144Hz de 27''

Monitor Gamer UltraGear™ UHD IPS, 1ms (GtG), 144Hz de 27''

27GR93U-B
Características principales

  • Cuando juegas a 144Hz y a 1ms, cambia la historia
  • Panel IPS de frecuencia de actualización de 144Hz, y con 1ms de máxima velocidad de respuesta (GtG).
  • Tecnología AMD FreeSync™ Premium, ahora tambien compatible con gráficas NVIDIA y con la interfaz G-Sync, para disfrutar de toda la acción sin parpadeos.
  • Colores más vivos y mejor contraste con VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • Estabilizador de Negros, que permite colores oscuros más diferenciados
  • Pura experiencia gaming con una atmosfera de efecto LED con Hexagon Lighting
Más
FRONT

Monitor LG gamer

Monitor LG gamer

Cambia la historia con LG UltraGear.


Cambia la historia con LG UltraGear.

Velocidad

IPS 1ms (GtG) de velocidad de respuesta
Frecuencia de actualización de 144 Hz

Calidad de imagen

27" UHD (3840X2160)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Tecnología

Compatible con NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Muestra naves espaciales en el espacio. La imagen es muy vívida y clara.
Pantala UHD 4K

Impresionantes imágenes para disfrutar de tus videojuegos favoritos

La pantalla UHD 4K soporta colores de alta fidelidad para reproducir escenas mucho más vivas.

*Las imágenes anteriores son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Muestra naves espaciales en el espacio. La imagen es clara y colorida.
HDR400 con DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Sumérgete completamente en tu videojuego

Este monitor admite un amplio espectro de colores, el 95% (típ.) de la gama de colores DCI-P3, expresando colores de alta fidelidad para reproducir con VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, lo que permite una inmersión visual realista con colores ricos y mejor nivel de contraste. Independientemente del juego, podrás ver los colores tal y como fueron concebidos.

*Las imágenes anteriores son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Diseñado para alcanzar velocidades increíbles

Gracias al IPS 1ms, que reduce el efecto fantasma y proporciona un tiempo de respuesta rápido, podrás disfrutar de un rendimiento de juego más envolventes y avanzado.

Muestra dos animaciones comparadas con un robot. Las dos animaciones parecen iguales, pero la primera no aplica 1ms(GtG) y es menos clara que otra.

* Selecciona 'Modo más rápido' para realizar 'Tiempo de respuesta de 1 ms'. (Ajuste del juego → Tiempo de respuesta → Modo más rápido).
*Las imágenes se han simulado para comprender mejor las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

Muestra dos animaciones comparadando un coche en marcha en el juego. Las dos animaciones se ven igual, pero la primera que no aplica una frecuencia de refresco de 144 Hz es menos nítida que la otra.
Frecuencia de actualización de 144Hz

Increíble fluidez de movimiento en videojuegos

Una velocidad ultrarrápida de 144Hz permite ver el próximo frame rápidamente y hace que la imagen aparezca mucho más suave. Identifica más rápido a tus enemigos y apunta a tu objetivo más fácilmente.

*Para activar los 144 Hz, se necesita un PC con una tarjeta gráfica compatible con DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) o HDMI 2.1.
*La tarjeta gráfica NO está incluida en el paquete. Deberá adquirirla por separado.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

El monitor muestra imágenes en movimiento de alta calidad.
UHD 144Hz con HDM1 2.1

Amplifica tu performance con el monitor LG UltraGear

27GR93U es capaz de alcanzar una frecuencia de actualización de hasta 144 Hz desde HDMI 2.1. Esto significa que los jugadores pueden disfrutar plenamente de la resolución UHD y 144 Hz, ya sea por DisplayPort o HDMI.

*Soporta una frecuencia de refresco variable (VRR) de hasta 144 Hz. Se necesita un PC con una tarjeta gráfica compatible con DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) o HDMI 2.1 para que funcione correctamente.
*La tarjeta gráfica NO está incluida en el paquete. Deberá adquirirla por separado.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

Tecnología creada para una experiencia de juego fluida

Es una imagen de una nave espacial.

Diseño ergonómico personalizado

Mejora tu experiencia de juego con su increible diseño que cuenta con una pantalla prácticamente sin bordes en 3 de sus laterales y una base ajustable en inclincación, altura y pivote, para ayudarte a jugar más cómodamente.

La imagen muestra e modos del monitor sin bordes en 3 lados para que los jugadores jueguen cómodamente en inclinación, ajuste de altura y giro.

Monitor de diseño sin bordes.

Diseño del marco

3 lados prácticamente sin bordes
Monitor ajustable en inclinación.

Inclinación

-5~15°
Monitor ajustable en altura.

Altura

110mm
Monitor ajustable en pivote

Pivote

En el sentido de las agujas del reloj
Muestra la parte inferior del monitor que tiene un puerto de auriculares de 4 polos y un cable de auriculares conectado a él.
Salida de auriculares de 4 polos

Plugin para efectos de sonido envolventes

Disfruta de tus juegos mientras chateas por voz conectándote fácilmente con la salida de auriculares de 4 polos. Además, siente un audio aún más inmersivo con el sonido 3D virtual con DTS Headphone :X.

*Los auriculares NO están incluidos en el paquete. Debe adquirirlo por separado.

La animación muestra los Modos personalizados para el Juego.
Interfaz Gaming

Premio a la Interfaz Gaming

Los gamers pueden usar On-Screen Display y OnScreen Control, para personalizar fácilmente los ajustes de opciones básicas del monitor.

*Para descargar el control OnScreen más reciente, visita LG.COM.
*El menú de la interfaz puede variar según el modelo.

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimiza el retraso de entrada con Dynamic Action Sync para que los jugadores puedan captar cada uno de los momentos en tiempo real y responder rápidamente a sus oponentes.

Estabilizador de Negros.

Black Stabilizer proporciona a los jugadores una visibilidad completa, incluso en las escenas de negros profundos. Los jugadores podrán detectar y evitar a los francotiradores escondidos en las zonas más oscuras.

Crosshair

El punto de mira se fija en el centro para mejorar la precisión del disparo.

FPS Counter

El contador de FPS te permite visualizar tus fotogramas por segundo. Ya sea si estás editando, jugando o viendo una película, cada fotograma cuenta, y con el contador de FPS, tendrás información en tiempo real.

*DAS se ejecuta en segundo plano sin ninguna configuración.
*La función Crosshair no está disponible mientras FPS Counter está activado.
*Contador FPS (Fotogramas por segundo): Medición de fotogramas por segundo.
*El contador FPS puede mostrar el valor que excede del máximo de la frecuencia de actualización del monitor.

Te enseñamos a usar tu Nuevo producto
Especificaciones clave

  • Pantalla - Tamaño [Pulgada]

    27

  • Pantalla - Resolución

    3840 x 2160

  • Pantalla - Tipo de Panel

    IPS

  • Pantalla - Ratio de Aspecto

    16:9

  • Pantalla - Gama de Color (Típ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Pantalla - Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    400

  • Pantalla - Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    144

  • Pantalla - Tiempo de respuesta

    1ms (GtG a máx. Velocidad)

  • Mecánico - Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación/Altura/Pivotable

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIÓN/PESO

  • Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    613.5 x 577.7 x 253.7(↑) 613.5 x 467.7 x 253.7(↓)

  • Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3

  • Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    691 x 184 x 498

  • Peso con Peana [kg]

    6.4

  • Peso sin Peana [kg]

    4.5

  • Peso empaquetado [kg]

    8.8

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    Si

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Efecto HDR

    Si

  • Calibrado de color en Fábrica

    Si

  • Calibración HW

    Calibración HW lista

  • Protección anti-parpadeo

    Si

  • Modo de lectura

    Si

  • Debilidad de Color

    Si

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    Si

  • Estabilizador de Negros

    Si

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Si

  • Cruceta

    Si

  • Contador de FPS

    Si

  • Clave definida por el usuario

    Si

  • Auto Input Switch

    Si

  • Iluminación LED RGB

    Iluminación hexagonal

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

    Si

POTENCIA

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

  • Salida CC

    65W (19V / 3.42A)

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consumo de potencia (Típ)

    50W

  • Consumo de potencia (Máx.)

    55W

  • Consumo de potencia (Modo suspensión)

    menos de 0.5W

  • Consumo de potencia (DC apagado)

    menos de 0.3W

STANDARD

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    Si

  • UL (cUL)

    Si

  • CE

    Si

INFO

  • Nombre del producto

    UltraGear

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    SI (x2)

  • DisplayPort

    SI (x1)

  • Versión DP

    1.4 (DSC)

  • Puerto USB de Subida

    SI(x1/ver3.0)

  • Puerto USB de Bajada

    SI(x2/ver3.0)

  • Salida para Auriculares

    4-polos(Sonido+Mic)

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [Pulgada]

    27

  • Tamaño [cm]

    68.5

  • Resolución

    3840 x 2160

  • Tipo de Panel

    IPS

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    16:9

  • Tamaño del píxel [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Brillo (Mín.)[cd/m²]

    320

  • Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    400

  • Gama de Color (Mín.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Gama de Color (Típ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)

    1.07B

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Ratio de Contraste (Mín.)

    700:1

  • Ratio de contraste(Típ.)

    1000:1

  • Tratamiento superficial

    Anti-reflejos

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    1ms (GtG a máx. Velocidad)

  • Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    144

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(D/I), 178º(Arriba/Abajo)

APLICACIÓN SW

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Si

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Si

SOUND

  • DTS HP:X

    Si

MECÁNICO

  • Diseño sin Bordes

    Diseño de 3 lados prácticamente sin bordes

  • Soporte OneClick

    Si

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación/Altura/Pivotable

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

ACCESORIO

  • Cable de alimentación

    Depende del país

  • Adaptador

    Si

  • Hoja de calibración (Papel)

    Si

  • HDMI (Color/Largo)

    Negro/ 1.8m

  • HDMI

    SI (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    Si

  • USB A a B

    Si

  • Otros (Accesorio)

    Soporte para cable / Soporte para ratón

