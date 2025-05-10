About Cookies on This Site

Monitor IPS UHD 4K (Resolución 3840 x 2160)

Monitor IPS UHD 4K (Resolución 3840 x 2160)

Monitor IPS UHD 4K (Resolución 3840 x 2160)

27US500-W
Características principales

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS display
  • HDR10, DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
  • Brightness 300nits upgrade
  • 3-side Virtually Borderless
  • LG Switch
Más
FRONT

Pantalla LG UltraFine™.

Detalles dominados

En el escritorio, hay un monitor ultrafino que muestra trabajos de Photoshop. Junto al monitor, hay una lámpara de escritorio, un mouse, papel y lápices de colores.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

Disfruta de tu creatividad

Experimenta una claridad visual sorprendente y colores vibrantes con el monitor LG UHD. UltraFine™ admite una resolución de 4K, 90 % DCI-P3, más de 300 nits de brillo y un diseño sin bordes en 3 lados que proporciona una estación de trabajo eficiente para ilustradores, fotógrafos y editores de video.

Pantalla

"27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

IPS (vista panorámica de 178°)"

Calidad de imagen

"HDR10

DCI-P3 90 % (típico)

Brillo de 300 nits"

Característica

"Diseño prácticamente sin bordes en 3 lados

Inclinación ajustable"

HDR 10 con DCI-P3 90 %

Vea colores increíbles

La tecnología HDR ahora se aplica a diversos contenidos. Nuestro monitor es compatible con el estándar industrial HDR10 (alto rango dinámico), basado en la gama de colores DCI-P3 90 %, que admite niveles específicos de color y brillo que permiten a los espectadores disfrutar de los colores espectaculares del contenido.

La pantalla contiene varios colores que representan UHD 4K y, en la esquina inferior izquierda, hay un logotipo que indica HDR y DCI-P3 90 %.

*"Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*Brillo: 300 nits (típico), gama de colores: DCI-P3 90 % (típico)".

A la izquierda, hay una imagen FHD y a la derecha, una imagen 4K UHD.

UHD 4K

"Nitidez con
8,29 millones de píxeles"

Disfrute de una expresión de color vívida y precisa gracias a UHD 4K.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

Diseño ergonómico

Fácil y cómodo

El diseño de bisel delgado de 3 lados con la forma delgada y plana del soporte se combina con su oficina o su hogar ocupando un espacio mínimo. Y permite una experiencia de trabajo ideal a través del cómodo ajuste de inclinación.

Diseño sin bordes

3 lados prácticamente sin bordes

Tilt

-5~15˚

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

Aplicación LG Switch

Cambie rápidamente

La aplicación LG Switch ayuda a optimizar el monitor para su trabajo y su vida. Puede dividir fácilmente toda la pantalla hasta en 6, cambiar el diseño del tema o incluso iniciar una plataforma de videollamada con una tecla de acceso rápido asignada.

*"Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*Para descargar la última aplicación LG Switch, busque 27US500 en el menú de soporte de LG.com".

Qué hay en la caja

1. Cuerpo del soporte 2. Base del soporte 3. Tornillos 4. Adaptador de corriente 5. Cable tipo C 6. Guía de inicio rápido, tarjeta de registro, garantía

La caja incluye el cuerpo del soporte, la base del soporte, los tornillos, el adaptador de corriente, el cable HDMI, la guía de inicio rápido, la tarjeta de registro y la garantía.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

Te enseñamos a usar tu nuevo producto
Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Pantalla - Tamaño [Pulgada]

    27

  • Pantalla - Resolución

    3840 x 2160

  • Pantalla - Tipo de Panel

    IPS

  • Pantalla - Ratio de Aspecto

    3840 x 2160

  • Pantalla - Gama de Color (Típ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Pantalla - Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    300

  • Pantalla - Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    60 Hz

  • Pantalla - Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG en Faster)

  • Mecánico - Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIÓN/PESO

  • Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    613.5x454.7x214.9

  • Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    613.5x363.5x45.4

  • Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    690x447x167

  • Peso con Peana [kg]

    5.5

  • Peso sin Peana [kg]

    4.8

  • Peso empaquetado [kg]

    7.3

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • Efecto HDR

  • Protección anti-parpadeo

  • Modo de lectura

  • Debilidad de Color

  • Super Resolution+

  • Estabilizador de Negros

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

  • Failover Input Switch

POTENCIA

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consumo de potencia (Típ)

    25W

  • Consumo de potencia (Máx.)

    26W

  • Consumo de potencia (Estrella energética)

    25W

  • Consumo de potencia (Modo suspensión)

    Menos de 0,5 W (condición de entrada HDMI/DP)

  • Consumo de potencia (DC apagado)

    Menos de 0,3 W

STANDARD

  • CE

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

INFO

  • Nombre del producto

    UHD

  • Año

    2024

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    Sí(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    SÍ(1ea)

  • Versión DP

    1.4Salida para Auriculares

  • Salida para Auriculares

    3 polos (solo sonido)

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [Pulgada]

    27

  • Tamaño [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Resolución

    3840 x 2160

  • Tipo de Panel

    IPS

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    3840 x 2160

  • Brillo (Mín.)[cd/m²]

    240

  • Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    300

  • Gama de Color (Mín.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Gama de Color (Típ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)

    1.07B

  • Ratio de Contraste (Mín.)

    700:1

  • Ratio de contraste(Típ.)

    1000:1

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG en Faster)

  • Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    60 Hz

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178˚(der./izq.), 178˚(ext./pr.)

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Tratamiento superficial

    Anti-Glare

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Control Dual

MECÁNICO

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • Diseño sin Bordes

    Diseño prácticamente sin bordes en 3 lados

