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Monitor IPS Ergo UHD 4K de 31,5" con USB-C

Monitor IPS Ergo UHD 4K de 31,5" con USB-C

32UN880K-B
Vista frontal de Monitor IPS Ergo UHD 4K de 31,5" con USB-C 32UN880K-B
vista frontal con el brazo del monitor en el centro.
vista en perspectiva
vista en perspectiva con la altura del monitor ajustada hacia arriba.
vista en perspectiva con el monitor inclinado hacia abajo
vista superior con el monitor girado ± 280°
vista frontal con la pantalla pivotando 90 grados.
vista lateral con el monitor inclinado hacia abajo
monitor de vista lateral inclinado hacia arriba
vista en perspectiva con la pantalla pivotando 90 grados.
perspectiva trasera del monitor girado -70 grados
vista posterior del monitor girado 70 grados
vista trasera
vista trasera con el brazo del monitor extendido hacia la derecha.
LG Monitor IPS Ergo UHD 4K de 31,5" con USB-C, 32UN880K-B
Vista frontal de Monitor IPS Ergo UHD 4K de 31,5" con USB-C 32UN880K-B
vista frontal con el brazo del monitor en el centro.
vista en perspectiva
vista en perspectiva con la altura del monitor ajustada hacia arriba.
vista en perspectiva con el monitor inclinado hacia abajo
vista superior con el monitor girado ± 280°
vista frontal con la pantalla pivotando 90 grados.
vista lateral con el monitor inclinado hacia abajo
monitor de vista lateral inclinado hacia arriba
vista en perspectiva con la pantalla pivotando 90 grados.
perspectiva trasera del monitor girado -70 grados
vista posterior del monitor girado 70 grados
vista trasera
vista trasera con el brazo del monitor extendido hacia la derecha.
LG Monitor IPS Ergo UHD 4K de 31,5" con USB-C, 32UN880K-B

Características principales

  • 31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 95% (típ.) con HDR10
  • Soporte ergonómico con abrazadera en C
  • Extender, Retraer, Girar, Pivotar, Altura, Inclinar
  • USB-C (60W Suministro de energía)
Más
LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo.

Diseñado en torno a ti

Aumenta tu productividad con nuevas innovaciones para la ergonomía y el lugar de trabajo.

Calidad de imagen excepcional

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomía

Soporte ergonómico con abrazadera en C

Movimiento completo de la pantalla

Comodidad del usuario

USB-C

Fácil instalación

UHD 4K IPS display

Pantalla clara y grande para comodidad visual

Con DCI-P3 y HDR10, LG UltraFine™ Ergo ofrece una calidad de imagen excepcional. La pantalla IPS 4K de 31,5 pulgadas proporciona una experiencia visual cómoda al reducir el cambio de color desde diferentes puntos de vista.

UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear & large display for visual comfort, 31.5-inch IPS display, DCI-P3 95% Typical, HDR.

Ergo stand, full movement of display, perfectly follow your eye level.

Movimiento completo de la pantalla

Sigue perfectamente el nivel de tus ojos

La mayor flexibilidad del soporte ergonómico ofrece un ajuste ergonómico ampliado de extensión, retracción, giro, pivote, altura e inclinación, además de proporcionar la posición perfecta de la pantalla para una experiencia de usuario más cómoda y sostenible.

Extender / retraer 0~180 mm

Giro ± 280˚

Altura 0~130 mm

Gira 90˚

Inclinación ± 25˚

*Las cifras anteriores son el rango disponible de características.

Compatible con todas las posturas

El ergo es una innovación bienvenida para cualquiera que pase una cantidad significativa de tiempo en su escritorio. El soporte tecnológicamente y ergonómicamente avanzado de LG ayuda a promover una buena postura gracias a su alto grado de ajustabilidad, permitiendo que cada usuario cree una estación de trabajo perfectamente personalizada.

Scene of architect with ergo.
Scene of memedia gamer with ergo.
Scene of photographer with ergo.
Scene of architect with ergo.
Scene of memedia gamer with ergo.
Scene of photographer with ergo.

Create a perfectly customized workstation eg.photographer, creator, office worker.

Configuración de escritorio sin desorden

Usa completamente tu escritorio

El diseño compacto de Ergo ocupa muy poca superficie de escritorio y también contribuye a una instalación más fácil. Ayudando a los usuarios a lograr un entorno libre de desorden, la solución de un solo cable USB-C de Ergo proporciona de manera conveniente transferencia de datos rápida y energía para cargar la computadora portátil a través de un solo cable.

Usage of stable & powerful connection.

USB-C

Conexión estable y potente

Usage of easy cable management.

Gestión de cables fácil

Usage of C-clamp & grommet.

Abrazadera en C y ojal

Usage of one click mount.

Montaje con un clic

*Para obtener instrucciones detalladas de instalación, consulte el manual del producto en la página de soporte de LG.com.

LG Switch app

Cambia rápidamente

La aplicación LG Switch ayuda a optimizar el monitor para tu trabajo y vida. Puedes dividir fácilmente toda la pantalla hasta en 6 partes, cambiar el diseño del tema o incluso iniciar una plataforma de videollamadas con una tecla de acceso rápido asignada.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones y pueden diferir de la experiencia de uso real.

*Para descargar la última aplicación LG Switch, busque 32UN880K en el Menú de Soporte de LG.com.

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Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

Disponible en nuestra zona de cobertura por compras mayores a S/1,499. Instalación sólo para productos seleccionados.

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