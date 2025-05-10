About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Monitor gaming LG UltraGear OLED 45'', 5K2K, Dual Mode (165/330Hz), 0,03 ms

Monitor gaming LG UltraGear OLED 45'', 5K2K, Dual Mode (165/330Hz), 0,03 ms

Monitor gaming LG UltraGear OLED 45'', 5K2K, Dual Mode (165/330Hz), 0,03 ms

45GX950A-B
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
-15 degree top view
+15 degree top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
-15 degree top view
+15 degree top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports

Características principales

  • Experiencia más inmersiva con el primer monitor gaming OLED 5K2K del mundo y la máxima velocidad con 0,03ms (GtG) y Dual Mode (165/330Hz)
  • Diseño curvo de 800R.
  • DisplayHDR True Black 400.
  • Más brillo con la tecnología Micro Lens Array+.
  • Conectividad DP 2.1
Más
FRONT

Contáctanos vía WhatsApp

Escríbenos y conoce mayor información
de los productos que deseas comprar.

WhatsApp LG

WhatsApp LG

Simulador IT

Simulador LG

Probar ahora
PANTALLAVELOCIDADTECNOLOGÍA
Imagen del logotipo de UltraGear™ OLED GX9.

Sumérgete en el único negro puro con el primer monitor gaming del mundo OLED 5K2K1.

Imagen frontal del monitor gaming UltraGear™ OLED 45GX950A

Imagen frontal del monitor gaming UltraGear™ OLED 45GX950A

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

1Según las especificaciones publicadas de todos los monitores OLED en diciembre de 2024, LG 45GX950A es la única pantalla OLED con resolución 5K2K (5120x2160).

21:95K2KOLED

21:95K2KOLED

PANTALLA

OLED de 45 pulgadas 5K2K  (5120x21600)

21:9 Curvo 800R

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98,5% 

125 PPI

VELOCIDAD

Tiempo de respuesta de 0,03ms (GtG)

Dual-Mode (WUHD 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz2)

DisplayPort 2.1 & USB-C (PD 90W)

TECNOLOGÍA

Compatible con NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

AdaptiveSync Certificado por VESA

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro"

2 El aprovechamiento de tasas de refresco de hasta 330 Hz requiere una tarjeta gráfica compatible. Consulte las especificaciones de su equipo

Toque para fijar - Pantalla

Toque para fijar - Pantalla


El primer monitor gaming OLED 5K2K del mundo2

La primera pantalla OLED 5K2K (5120x2160) de 45 pulgadas del mundo ofrece una visión un 34% más amplia que las pantallas 16:9 estándar y un aumento del 33% en el número de píxeles con respecto a la resolución UHD (3840x2160). Este monitor OLED 5K2K muestra de forma precisa sombras más oscuras, luces más brillantes y colores vibrantes durante el juego en cualquier entorno..

21:9 ultrawide 5K2K

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

2Según las especificaciones publicadas de todos los monitores OLED en diciembre de 2024, LG 45GX950A es la única pantalla OLED con resolución 5K2K (5120x2160).

Las imágenes planetarias se ven más brillantes y nítidas en los monitores OLED de LG.

El OLED más brillante3

Disfruta de unas imágenes impresionantes con LG OLED. Construido sobre el liderazgo de LG OLED y con tecnología Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+), ofrece hasta un 37,5% más de brillo SDR, optimizando la eficiencia lumínica y minimizando las pérdidas. Representa una luminosidad estándar de 275 nits (APL) y un brillo máximo de 1300 nits (APL 1,5%). Con una precisión de color Delta E ≦ 2, garantiza unos colores vivos y fieles a la realidad para disfrutar de juegos inmersivos y precisos incluso en entornos luminosos.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

3Entre los monitores LG OLED para juegos con MLA+. El brillo SDR es un 37,5% superior al de nuestros modelos anteriores (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) según las especificaciones publicadas.

21:9: el equilibrio ideal entre tamaño e inmersión

Olvídate del efecto ojo de pez. Para abarcar de un solo vistazo los extremos de una pantalla de 49" en 32:9, necesitas más que una simple curva. El monitor OLED curvo de 45" en 21:9 ofrece un 12% más de área de visualización4 y una relación de aspecto optimizada para una inmersión total. Su equilibrio ideal entre tamaño y curvatura te sumerge por completo en la acción.

Una vez que pruebes el formato 21:9 en 45”, no habrá vuelta atrás.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

4En comparación con un monitor 32:9 de 49 pulgadas. Las cifras han sido determinadas a partir de las dimensiones reales de anchura y altura de un monitor 21:9 de 45 pulgadas (4.580㎠) y un monitor 32:9 de 49 pulgadas (4.059㎠).

800R, la curvatura ideal5

Disfruta de la curvatura 800R diseñada para sumergirte en gráficos ultrarealistas y sin distorsiones mientras exploras el universo de tus juegos.

Vídeo animado en el que se pasa de una vista frontal a una vista superior de un monitor curvo.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

5 Según estudios internos, la curvatura 800R es ideal para monitores 21:9, ya que, a una distancia de 80 cm, proporciona una visión uniforme, reduce las distorsiones en los bordes y permite abarcar toda la pantalla dentro del campo de visión. Los resultados pueden variar según la percepción individual y las condiciones de uso.

Negro más profundo, color realista

Disfruta de una profundidad sin precedentes y un realismo vibrante con VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, que ofrece una expresión detallada del negro incluso en las escenas más oscuras. Con una relación de contraste de 1,5 M5,una gama de colores DCI-P3 del 98,5% (típica) y una precisión cromática Delta E ≦2, garantiza que los colores se muestren con detalles realistas, tal y como se concibieron originalmente.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

51,5M:1 es la relación de contraste al 25% de valor APL (Average Picture Level) que se da en porcentaje y se refiere al valor entre el nivel de negro y el nivel de referencia para el blanco. 

Baja emisión de luz azul y antirreflejos, juega sin límite de tiempo

La avanzada tecnología antirreflejos de LG OLED minimiza los reflejos y las distracciones, ofreciendo un rendimiento de juego nítido al mantener una claridad constante con cualquier iluminación. Además, gracias a la triple certificación UL que reduce la luz azul nociva y conserva la viveza de los colores y las imágenes realistas, proporciona confort visual y una experiencia de juego más fluida, tanto si juegas en entornos luminosos como en salas iluminadas con LED6.

Monitor curvo para juegos que muestra un personaje robot en un entorno futurista, con certificaciones UL debajo.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*Los paneles OLED de LG han sido certificados por UL como libres de parpadeos, de reflejos molestos y de luz azul baja.

*Número de certificado: Pantalla sin parpadeos (Flicker-Free Display  (OLED)) - A196009, Sin reflejos molestos (Discomfort Glare Free) - V563481 (condiciones de UGR inferiores a 22), Solución de hardware de baja luz azul Platinum (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum) - V745051.

6La característica anterior puede variar en función del entorno o las condiciones informáticas del usuario.

125 PPI, visibilidad optimizada*

Con 125 PPI (píxeles por pulgada) y un diseño de subpíxeles RGWB, ofrece una experiencia de juego precisa, capturando cada detalle con precisión milimétrica para una experiencia de juego más inmersiva. Además, facilita la lectura de tareas de productividad, como la edición de documentos o el contenido de páginas web, proporcionando una visualización más clara y cómoda.

 

*Diferencias observadas al comparar pantallas con mayor densidad de píxeles y estructuras de subpíxeles RGWB, frente a aquellas con menor densidad (PPI más bajos) y estructuras RGB tradicionales.

**Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

Garantía de 3 años para monitores gaming UltraGear OLED

Garantía de 3 años para monitores gaming UltraGear OLED

3 años a partir de la fecha de compra en el establecimiento de consumo, cubriendo exclusivamente piezas internas y funcionales, incluido el panel OLED

Toque para fijar velocidad

Toque para fijar velocidad


Cambia entre 330 Hz3 y 165 Hz con Dual-Mode7

Con la tecnología Dual-Mode certificada por VESA, sumérgete en juegos de gran riqueza gráfica a 165Hz con resolución WUHD y cambia con un solo clic a 330Hz3 WFHD para estar a la altura de la acción máxima. Elige fácilmente el tamaño de la pantalla y la relación de aspecto que se adapte a ti, pudiendo escoger entre 8 opciones distintas de 24 a 45 pulgadas y 16:9 o 21:97. Además, con LG Switch puedes elegir si usar el atajo de teclado o la tecla de acceso rápido para optimizar tu experiencia de juego a medida.

El caballero y el coche de carreras exhiben WQHD de 165 Hz y WFHD de 330 Hz respectivamente.

El caballero y el coche de carreras exhiben WQHD de 165 Hz y WFHD de 330 Hz respectivamente.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

3El aprovechamiento de tasas de refresco de hasta 330 Hz requiere una tarjeta gráfica compatible. Consulte las especificaciones de su equipo

7El rendimiento del «Dual-Mode» puede variar en función del tipo de juego, las especificaciones gráficas del ordenador y las configuraciones. Opciones del Dual-Mode: Off(Full Wide), Off(16:9 37«), On(Full Wide), On(21:9 39»), On(21:9 34«), On(16:9 37»), On(16:9 27«), On(16:9 24»).

Escenario de juego de carreras con una respuesta extremadamente rápida de 0,03 ms (GtG).

0,03 ms (GtG), velocidad increíble

Disfruta de un tiempo de respuesta ultrarrápido de 0,03 ms (GtG), que minimiza el ghosting para ofrecer imágenes nítidas y claras. Adelántate en cada partida con una velocidad y una fluidez de movimiento excepcionales.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

El nuevo DP 2.1 para jugar a mayor velocidad

Optimiza tu experiencia y productividad con el nuevo DisplayPort 2.1, que ofrece gaming de alta velocidad a 165 Hz cuando la resolución es 5K2K. El USB-C8 admite pantalla, transferencia de datos y carga de dispositivos de 90 W simultáneamente, lo que proporciona una compatibilidad ideal con portátiles a través de un único cable. Disfruta de un rendimiento más rápido y fluido tanto para trabajar como para jugar.

*NVIDIA lanzó el controlador de pantalla GeForce Hotfix 576.26 (28 de abril de 2025) para solucionar los problemas de pantalla negra al conectar monitores DisplayPort 2.1 en GPU NVIDIA RTX serie 50. Los usuarios de GPU NVIDIA deben descargar e instalar el controlador de pantalla más reciente antes de conectar sus monitores compatibles con DisplayPort 2.1.

Toque para fijar tecnología

Toque para fijar tecnología


Experiencia de juego fluida

Gracias a AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, la compatibilidad con G-SYNC® validada por NVIDIA y la certificación VESA AdaptiveSync™, este monitor garantiza imágenes nítidas y sin interrupciones y baja latencia, lo que proporciona una gran precisión y fluidez en los juegos.

Comparación de la imagen de juego de fluidos: la imagen de la izquierda presenta roturas y la de la derecha no.

Logotipos de NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync y AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Logotipos de NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync y AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*El rendimiento de la función se compara con los modelos que no aplican la tecnología Sync.

*Se pueden producir errores o retrasos en función de la conexión de red.

Sumérgete en unos graves intensos con 10Wx2

Experimenta un sonido rico en graves con altavoces estéreo de 10 W x 2, que elevan tu inmersión. Para una experiencia más personal, conecta fácilmente unos auriculares a través de la salida de auriculares de 4 polos y disfruta de un audio 3D realista con DTS Headphone:X. Se trata de una ventaja crucial para los juegos FPS, en los que la comunicación en equipo y el sonido direccional son esenciales durante el chat de voz.

Este vídeo animado muestra las ondas sonoras procedentes de la parte inferior del monitor y la conexión de unos auriculares de 4 polos.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*Los cascos, el teclado, el ratón y el PC se venden por separado.

Maximiza tu productividad con un lienzo 5K2K UltraWide único

UltraGear no es solo para jugar: su amplia resolución 5K2K con 125 PPI ofrece imágenes nítidas y detalladas ideales tanto para creadores como para quienes realizan múltiples tareas a la vez. Mientras que una configuración típica de doble o triple monitor con formato 16:9 puede provocar interrupciones en la vista debido a los marcos entre pantallas, una relación de aspecto más amplia de 21:9 te permite gestionar todo tu flujo de trabajo en una sola pantalla. Tanto si estás retocando fotos, editando vídeos o buscando referencias, siempre lo tendrás todo a la vista.

Una configuración multitarea que muestra juegos, edición de vídeo, diseño y videollamadas en distintas aplicaciones, todo en un monitor LG 5K2K OLED.

*Imágenes simuladas para comprender las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

Protege tu pantalla OLED con On-Screen Display

A través de On-Screen Display, puedes ajustar el brillo OLED y activar la configuración de protección para evitar imágenes residuales o quemadas, lo que te permite disfrutar de una calidad de imagen OLED superior durante más tiempo. Además, los jugadores también pueden personalizar fácilmente su configuración de juego para un rendimiento óptimo.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

Cómo usar On-Screen Display

Disfruta de un acceso rápido a tus funciones favoritas mientras te sumerges en los juegos o navegas. Encuentra el joystick en el centro de tu monitor y presiónalo para abrir el menú principal de la interfaz de juego.

Brillo

Brillo máximo

OLED Screen Move

Dual-Mode

Imagen de la interfaz gráfica de ajuste de brillo.
Imagen de configuración de la interfaz gráfica del brillo máximo.
Imagen de configuración de la interfaz gráfica de OLED Screen Move
Imagen de configuración de la interfaz gráfica del Dual-Mode
Imagen de la interfaz gráfica de ajuste de brillo.
Imagen de configuración de la interfaz gráfica del brillo máximo.
Imagen de configuración de la interfaz gráfica de OLED Screen Move
Imagen de configuración de la interfaz gráfica del Dual-Mode
Imagen de la interfaz gráfica de ajuste de brillo.

Brillo

Imagen de configuración de la interfaz gráfica del brillo máximo.

Brillo máximo

Imagen de configuración de la interfaz gráfica de OLED Screen Move

OLED Screen Move

Imagen de configuración de la interfaz gráfica del Dual-Mode

Dual-Mode

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*La pantalla puede quemarse en el modo más brillante si se usa de manera prologanda.

Juego fluido con LG Switch9

La aplicación LG Switch optimiza tu monitor tanto para el gaming como para el día a día. Personaliza facilmente la calidad de imagen y el brillo que prefieras y aplica tus ajustes al instante con una tecla de acceso rápido. Además, puedes cambiar entre 330 Hz3y 165Hz con Dual-Mode, dividir la pantalla de 11 formas distintas e iniciar rápidamente tu plataforma de videollamadas, lo que lo hace aún más cómodo.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

9Para descargar la última versión de la aplicación LG Switch, visita LG.com.

3El aprovechamiento de tasas de refresco de hasta 330 Hz requiere una tarjeta gráfica compatible. Consulte las especificaciones de su equipo

Funciones de juego avanzadas

• Con Dynamic Action Sync minimiza el retraso de entrada para que los jugadores puedan captar cada uno de los momentos más críticos en tiempo real.

•Black Stabilizer ilumina las escenas más oscuras, ayudando a los jugadores a detectar enemigos en los rincones más oscuros y a sortear rápidamente las explosiones.

•Con Crosshair10  el punto de mira se fija en el centro para optimizar la precisión de tiro. 

•El contador de FPS11 muestra tu tasa de fotogramas en tiempo real.

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

10La función Crosshair no está disponible mientras FPS Counter está activado.

11El contador de FPS puede mostrar un valor que supere la frecuencia de actualización máxima del monitor. Contador FPS (fotogramas por segundo): Medición de fotogramas por segundo.

Diseñado para gamers

El soporte en L y el elegante diseño están pensados para ahorrar espacio en el escritorio y minimizar las zonas muertas, haciendo que tu set-up sea limpio y eficiente. Disfruta de la iluminación hexagonal y de un diseño de 4 lados prácticamente sin bordes, junto con una base totalmente ajustable para girar, inclinar y ajustar la altura.

Icono de giro ajustable.

Giro

Icono de inclinación ajustable.

Inclinación

Icono de altura ajustable

Altura

Icono de diseño son bordes

Diseño sin bordes

*Las imágenes se simularon para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

Te enseñamos a usar tu nuevo producto
Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Pantalla - Tamaño [Pulgada]

    44.5

  • Pantalla - Resolución

    5120 x 2160

  • Pantalla - Tipo de Panel

    OLED

  • Pantalla - Ratio de Aspecto

    21:9

  • Pantalla - Gama de Color (Típ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Pantalla - Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Pantalla - Curvatura

    800R

  • Pantalla - Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    165 Hz at 5K
    330 Hz at 2K

  • Pantalla - Tiempo de respuesta

    0.03ms (GTG)

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIÓN/PESO

  • Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    991.6 x 665.6 x 342mm (UP)
    991.6 x 545.6 x 342mm (Down)

  • Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    991.6 x 460.7 x 225.5mm

  • Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

    1142 x 301 x 564mm

  • Peso con Peana [kg]

    14kg

  • Peso sin Peana [kg]

    9.4kg

  • Peso empaquetado [kg]

    20.5kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

  • Efecto HDR

  • Modo de lectura

  • Debilidad de Color

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

  • Estabilizador de Negros

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Cruceta

  • Contador de FPS

  • Iluminación LED RGB

    Iluminación hexagonal de Unity

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

POTENCIA

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consumo de potencia (Típ)

    45W

  • Consumo de potencia (Máx.)

    66W

  • Consumo de potencia (Modo suspensión)

    Menos de 0.5W

  • Consumo de potencia (DC apagado)

    Menos de 0.3W

INFO

  • Nombre del producto

    UltraGear

  • Año

    2025

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    Sí (02 und)

  • DisplayPort

    Sí (01 und)

  • Versión DP

    2.1 (DSC)

  • USB-C

    Sí (01 und)

  • USB-C (Transmisión de Datos)

  • USB-C (Potencia de Carga)

    90W

  • Puerto USB de Subida

    Sí (vía USB-C)

  • Puerto USB de Bajada

    Sí (02 und/ver3.0)

  • Salida para Auriculares

    4-polos (Sonido+Mic)

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [Pulgada]

    44.5

  • Tamaño [cm]

    113

  • Resolución

    5120 x 2160

  • Tipo de Panel

    OLED

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    21:9

  • Tamaño del píxel [mm]

    0.2035 mm × 0.2035 mm

  • Brillo (Mín.)[cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Gama de Color (Mín.)

    DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)

  • Gama de Color (Típ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)

    1.07B

  • Ratio de Contraste (Mín.)

    1200000:1

  • Ratio de contraste(Típ.)

    1500000:1

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

    165 Hz at 5K
    330 Hz at 2K

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvatura

    800R

SOUND

  • Altavoz

    10W x 2

  • DTS HP:X

  • Rich Bass

MECÁNICO

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100mm

ACCESORIO

  • HDMI

    Sí (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

  • Display Port

    Sí (ver 2.1)

  • Control Remoto

Qué opina la gente

Sugerencias para ti

Conviértete en un LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de estar registrado en LG.com, desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos. 

RegistrarseÚnete a nosotros

Hasta 24 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Descuentos exclusivos

Obtén descuentos exclusivos cada mes de hasta 10% adicional en productos seleccionados

Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

Disponible en nuestra zona de cobertura por compras mayores a S/1,499. Instalación sólo para productos seleccionados.

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.