Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Refrigeradora Top Freezer 262L LinearCooling con Multi-Air Flow

Refrigeradora Top Freezer 262L LinearCooling con Multi-Air Flow

Refrigeradora Top Freezer 262L LinearCooling con Multi-Air Flow

VT26WPY
Front View
+15 degre view
Door slight open view
Door open view
Top door open view
Door
-15 degre view
Detailed View
Door open view
controller view
Top descriptive view
Down door detailed view
Front View
+15 degre view
Door slight open view
Door open view
Top door open view
Door
-15 degre view
Detailed View
Door open view
controller view
Top descriptive view
Down door detailed view

Características principales

  • Compresor Smart Inverter: 10 años de garantía
  • Múltiple flujo de aire: enfriamiento rápido y uniforme para el congelador
  • LinearCooling: Conserva la frescura de tus alimentos
  • Color: Prime Silver
  • Iluminación Led
  • El color del producto ha sido definido por el fabricante. Tenga en cuenta que la tonalidad puede diferir de la mostrada en la página web debido a factores externos, tales como la iluminación o la resolución de la pantalla. Considere esta posible variación al momento de realizar su compra.
Más
frutas y verduras como la lechuga, los tomates y los arándanos se conservan frescos en el producto.

frutas y verduras como lechuga, tomates y arándanos están recién conservadas en el producto.

LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura de la cosecha más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor fresco * hasta por 7 días.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que tardó en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimiento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling. Solo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

Multi Air Flow

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow fue diseñado para mantener niveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

Filtro de carbono

Reduce los olores con doble sistema de filtrado

La tecnología de filtración por carbono neutraliza olores, manteniéndolo fresco el interior.

Bandeja de vidrio templado

Resistente para soportar utensilios pesados, fácil de limpiar, sin manchas ni olores persistentes.

*Las imágenes y vídeos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real. 

 

1)LinearCooling™

-Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling™. 

-El resultado puede variar en el uso real. 

-Sólo los modelos que aplica.

Iluminación LED

Iluminación LED

La iluminación LED ahorra más energía y dura más que las lámparas convencionales. Las luces superiores hacen que incluso los refrigeradores completamente llenos estén hasta 2,5 veces más iluminados que los convencionales.

*Basado en el modelo GM-B302G**

Ahoorra energía con Smart Inverter Compressor

Ahorra energía con
Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor trabaja de manera inteligente para una mejor eficiencia energética con máxima durabilidad porque LG produce el Compresor más innovador. Esto hace posible ofrecer una garantía de 10 años en el compresor. Cuenta con un funcionamiento silencioso que significa que tu cocina será más tranquila que una biblioteca.
Ahorra energía con<br>Smart Inverter Compressor Verifica los términos y condiciones de la garantía en

*Verifica los términos y condiciones de la garantía en https://www.lg.com/pe/soporte/garantia

logos del compresor Smart Inverter y 10 años de garantía

Energéticamente Eficiente y Duradero

El Compresor LG Smart Inverter™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y tener 10 años de tranquilidad.

*10 años de garantía para el compresor Smart Inverter (sólo piezas).

Te enseñamos a usar tu Nuevo producto

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.

Key Feature

  • Compresor Smart Inverter: 10 años de garantía
  • Múltiple flujo de aire: enfriamiento rápido y uniforme para el congelador
  • LinearCooling: Conserva la frescura de tus alimentos
  • Color: Prime Silver
  • Iluminación Led
  • El color del producto ha sido definido por el fabricante. Tenga en cuenta que la tonalidad puede diferir de la mostrada en la página web debido a factores externos, tales como la iluminación o la resolución de la pantalla. Considere esta posible variación al momento de realizar su compra.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

VT26WPY
Tipo de producto
Top Freezer
Door Cooling+
No
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
555 x 1 680 x 637
Litraje Neto (L)
262

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Top Freezer

  • GRADO DE CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

    A

CAPACIDAD

  • Litraje Neto (L)

    262

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    48

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    53

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    555 x 1 680 x 637

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Congelamiento rápido

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Plateado

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    Externo

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Manual Twist Ice Maker

    Bandeja de hielo normal

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

RENDIMIENTO

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    260

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

    No

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    2 Completas + 1 Grande

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Estante de Cristal_templado

    2

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (1)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    2

  • Estante de Cristal_templado

    1

Qué opina la gente

Sugerencias para ti

Conviértete en un LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de estar registrado en LG.com, desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos. 

RegistrarseÚnete a nosotros

Hasta 24 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Descuentos exclusivos

Obtén descuentos exclusivos cada mes de hasta 10% adicional en productos seleccionados

Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

Disponible en nuestra zona de cobertura por compras mayores a S/1,499. Instalación sólo para productos seleccionados.

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda