Refrigeradora LG Top Freezer 383L con Door Cooling, Cleaning Time y ThinQ

VT40APMC
Características principales

  • HygieneFresh™: Filtro higiénico
  • Cleaning Time: Facilita la limpieza interna
  • DoorCooling+™: Enfriamiento más rápido y uniforme
  • Compresor Smart Inverter: 10 años de garantía
  • ThinQ: Conectividad Wi-Fi
  El color del producto ha sido definido por el fabricante. Tenga en cuenta que la tonalidad puede diferir de la mostrada en la página web debido a factores externos, tales como la iluminación o la resolución de la pantalla. Considere esta posible variación al momento de realizar su compra.
Cleaning Time

Limpieza del refrigerador sin alarmas ni desenchufar

Limpia sin esfuerzo sin necesidad de desenchufar o apagar la alarma del refrigerador.

Animation

*Al presionar los botones de Tiempo de limpieza durante 3 segundos, se activará el Tiempo de limpieza durante 15 minutos.
*Cuando se active el tiempo de limpieza, el aire frío y la alarma sonora se apagarán, pero el LED permanecerá encendido.

Conserva la frescura del campo durante más tiempo

Conserva la frescura del campo durante más tiempo

LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura del campo durante más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las pérdidas de temperatura, conservando el sabor de lo fresco durante *hasta 7 días.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimiento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling. Sólo para los modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Proporciona frescura. De manera uniforme y más rápido.
Door Cooling+™

Proporciona frescura. De manera uniforme y más rápido.

Los alimentos se mantienen frescos y las bebidas se enfrían en cualquier estantería con un rendimiento de refrigeración uniforme y más rápido.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo para que la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la cesta superior descienda entre los modelos Door Cooling+ y Non-Door Cooling+. Sólo modelos aplicables.
*Se supone que Door Cooling+ se detiene cuando se abre la puerta.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Minimiza las bacterias y los olores, maximiza la frescura
Hygiene Fresh

Minimiza las bacterias y los olores, maximiza la frescura

Mantenga su nevera limpia con Hygiene Fresh, que desodoriza y elimina hasta el 99,99% de las bacterias.
Minimiza las bacterias y los olores, maximiza la frescura Ver el video completo

*Bacterias:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia
*Confirmado por TÜV Rheinland en todos los procesos y resultados, método de prueba referido al protocolo de prueba ASTM E2149.
*El número de bacterias se contó antes y después de una hora(1hr) de reacción realizada colocando fracciones(1g) del filtro en la solución bacteriana diluida de 50ml.
*El rendimiento de la eliminación de bacterias es el resultado de la prueba de laboratorio se observaron interacciones directas. Los resultados pueden variar en condiciones de uso real.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Fresh 0 Zone

Ahorra tiempo de descongelación

El cajón especial le permite conservar mejor los alimentos como la carne y el pescados in necesidad de congelar y descongelar.

Ahorra tiempo de descongelación

LG ThinQ™

 

Control inteligente, vida inteligente

Notificaciones inteligentes de ThinQ en nevera LG

Controle su refrigerador a distancia desde cualquier lugar

Controla los ajustes de tu refrigerador LG en cualquier lugar a través de cualquier dispositivo con WiFi con LG ThinQ™.

icon

Control remoto

icon

Alerta inteligente

icon

Monitoreo

Controle su refrigerador a distancia desde cualquier lugar

*LG ThinQ® App está disponible para Android y IOS.
*Google Assistant no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países.
*LG SmartThinQ pasa a llamarse LG ThinQ.
*Los productos con funciones inteligentes pueden variar según el país y el modelo. Consulte a su distribuidor local o a LG para conocer la disponibilidad del servicio.
*Las UIs (Interfaces de Usuario) de las aplicaciones que aparecen en la imagen son solo a efectos explicativos y pueden diferir de las reales.
*Los productos que aparecen en la imagen son solo a efectos explicativos y pueden diferir de los reales.
*Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Paso 1. Algoritmo de aire fresco inteligente1

Paso 1. Algoritmo de aire fresco inteligente

Smart Fresh Air analiza los patrones de uso durante un periodo de 3 semanas para optimizar el rendimiento de la refrigeración
Paso 2. Bajar 1℃ de la temperatura de ajuste del usuario1

Paso 2. Bajar 1℃ de la temperatura de ajuste del usuario

Basándose en los patrones de uso, Smart Fresh Air aumentará la refrigeración 2 horas antes de los períodos de alto uso
Paso 3. Minimizar el aumento de temperatura para mantener los alimentos frescos1

Paso 3. Minimizar el aumento de temperatura para mantener los alimentos frescos

Incluso cuando se abre la puerta con frecuencia, la temperatura interior se mantiene en niveles óptimos para conservar los alimentos frescos
Eficiencia energética y durabilidad1

Eficiencia energética y durabilidad

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y 10 años de tranquilidad.
Eficiencia energética y durabilidad Verifica los términos y condiciones de la garantía aquí

*Verifica los términos y condiciones de la garantía en https://www.lg.com/pe/soporte/garantia

Te enseñamos a usar tu nuevo producto

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

VT40APMC
Tipo de producto
Top Freezer
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
700 x 1 760 x 680
Congelamiento rápido
Estante de Cristal_templado
1

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Top Freezer

CAPACIDAD

  • Litraje Neto (L)

    383

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Congelamiento rápido

  • Pantalla LED externa

    Sí [LED Externo]

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    77

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1 760 x 680

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    71

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Cleaning Time

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Manual Twist Ice Maker

    No

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    Externo

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    Sí (Spaceplus)

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    240

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    1 Tanque de Agua + 3 Completos

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Estante de Cristal_templado

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    1 Full + 1 Half

  • Estante de Cristal_templado

    1

