LG member days

LG Member Days ha comenzado

Explora las ofertas exclusivas solo por pocos días

LG Member Days ha comenzado Regístrate

Extra Discount

Días exclusivos solo para Miembros LG

5% con el cupón de bienvenida + 3% para miembros LG + Cuotas sin intereses hasta por 12 meses + envío gratis 

Días exclusivos solo para Miembros LG Consulta los términos y condiciones

5% con el cupón de bienvenida + 3% para socios LG

Registrate como LG Member, agrega los productos que te interesa y revisa los cupones de descuento en el carrito
Descubre las mejores ofertas para ti

¡Los mejores precios en tus productos favoritos!

60% discount

Descuentos de hasta el 60% en los productos más vendidos

HA

Hasta 60% de descuento y hasta 12 cuotas sin intereses

HE

Descuentos especiales en combos LG. Hasta 45% de Dscto

Línea Blanca

Entretenimiento

Días de descuentos para Miembros LG

Regístrate ahora para recibir beneficios exclusivos de Membros LG

Conviértete en un LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de estar registrado en LG.com, desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos. 

Hasta 12 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Descuentos exclusivos

Obtén descuentos exclusivos cada mes de hasta 10% adicional en productos seleccionados

Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

Disponible en nuestra zona de cobertura por compras mayores a S/1,499. Instalación sólo para productos seleccionados.

Promoción válida del 6 de Setiembre al 30 de Setiembre del 2024. Stock minimo 4 unidades por modelo. El porcentaje de descuento puede variar por cada producto y se detalla al costado de cada producto.  *Envió gratuito solo esta habilitado para compras mayores a S/. 1,499.00 soles. El servicio de delivery se encuentra disponible solo para zonas de cobertura. Aplican entregas de Lunes a Sábados.  En caso de que se presenten manifestaciones u otros eventos que dificulten la entrega de los productos, LG no se hace responsable por la demora en la entrega. Entendemos que estos eventos están fuera de nuestro control y haremos todo lo posible para minimizar cualquier impacto en la entrega de sus productos. Revisa nuestra cobertura de entrega en https://www.lg.com/pe/cobertura-de-entrega.*El pago en cuotas varia por producto y las cuotas sin intereses solo se aplican si se realiza la compra con tarjeta de crédito BBVA, Diners Club, Interbank o BCP Visa.*Descuento no acumulable con otras promociones, cupones y/o descuentos.* Para mayor información respecto a los términos y condiciones visita https://www.lg.com/pe/shop/obs-terms-conditions-pe. 