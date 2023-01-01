About Cookies on This Site

Para la limpieza final, prueba Steam Care

Cuida de la ropa de tu familia con la Lavadora LG Steam™

99,9 % DE CUIDADO DE ALERGIAS

 

Elimina los alérgenos invisibles

La lavadora LG Steam™ elimina el 99,9 % de los alérgenos, tales como los ácaros de polvo que pueden causar alergia o problemas respiratorios.

Global_Steam_2018_04_BabySteamCare_D

BABY STEAM CARE

Limpieza profunda para la ropa de bebé

Después de lavar la ropa de tu bebé, no querrás que le queden manchas. Al aplicar el calor intenso del vapor, cualquier mancha o suciedad se tratará eficazmente antes del lavado.

Global_Steam_2018_05_SteamRefresh_D_PE

STEAM REFRESH™

Minimiza las arrugas y los olores en 20 minutos

TrueSteam™ Refresh utiliza el poder del vapor para una limpieza más profunda, eliminando las arrugas y los olores de la ropa delicada en tan sólo 20 minutos.

Global_Steam_2018_06_SteamSoftener_D

STEAM SOFTENER™

Suaviza tu ropa con agua pura

TrueSteam™ es hipoalergénica, ya que utiliza vapor puro y natural en lugar de suavizantes químicos para suavizar la ropa. Incluso puedes ver la diferencia en la textura de la tela después de suavizarla con vapor.

* Estas imágenes resaltan los beneficios del producto para una mejor comprensión. Por lo tanto, pueden variar del producto real.
Las funciones de vapor pueden variar según los modelos. Consulte los detalles del modelo antes de la compra.