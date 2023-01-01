About Cookies on This Site

NANOCELL CINEMA

Una calle anegada con personas y vehículos flotando en el agua y edificios derrumbándose a ambos lados.

NanoCell Cinema.Una actuación digna de una gran pantalla.

Convierte tu casa en la sala de cine que has estado soñando con un televisor verdaderamente cinematográfico.

El secreto del cine puro.

Mejora las noches de cine con una pantalla cinematográfica.

Disfruta de toda la experiencia del cine desde la comodidad de tu casa con la pantalla ultra grande del televisor LG NanoCell.

Un gran televisor montado contra una pared de piedra gris junto a las ventanas del suelo al techo, en una habitación moderna. La pantalla muestra a una mujer pelirroja que sostiene un arco apuntando hacia la cámara.

Full Array Dimming Local

Las escenas oscuras entraron en escena.

Con múltiples zonas de atenuación controladas con precisión, la atenuación de matriz completa ofrece un control mejorado de la retroiluminación para ofrecer negros más profundos. Esto mejora el contraste y revela una imagen más detallada incluso en las escenas oscuras de las películas.

La escena de la batalla de la película se divide a la mitad. A la izquierda se muestra un televisor convencional con colores apagados, a la derecha se muestra una imagen más brillante y detallada en el televisor LG NanoCell.

Una imagen dividida por la mitad que muestra diferentes tecnologías de atenuación para televisores. El lado izquierdo muestra la atenuación de bordes y el derecho, la atenuación de matriz completa. A la derecha se muestran más detalles y una definición nítida.

*La atenuación de matriz completa es compatible con todos los tamaños de los modelos NANO99, NANO95 y NANO 90. Solo está disponible en el modelo NANO85 de 86 pulgadas.
*En comparación con los televisores UHD de LG convencionales sin tecnología NanoCell.
*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

FILMMAKER MODE™

Las películas como deben ser.

FILMMAKER MODE™ desactiva el suavizado de los movimientos mientras conserva las relaciones de aspecto, los colores y las frecuencias de los cuadros de video originales. De este modo, puede transmitirse con exactitud la visión original del director, con la posibilidad de experimentar la película tal cual se la concibió.

MIRA EL VIDEO COMPLETO

El logo de FILLMAKER MODE™. Debajo del logo, Christopher Nolan mantiene una entrevista en un cuarto oscuro.

Dolby Vision IQ y Dolby Atmos

Comprueba y escucha lo mejor de Dolby.

Los televisores LG NanoCell cuentan con las últimas mejoras de Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ utiliza los metadatos y los sensores de luz integrados en los televisores para optimizar la calidad de la imagen en función del género del contenido y del entorno, mientras que Dolby Atmos ofrece simultáneamente un sonido envolvente multidimensional. Se trata de una impactante combinación que ofrece una experiencia más realista al ver una película.

MIRA EL VIDEO COMPLETO

Los logos de Dolby Vision IQ y Atmos están alineados horizontalmente. Debajo de los logos, un padre y un hijo sentados en un sofá ven la televisión donde aparece una niña que sostiene un cristal en medio de un fondo negro y naranja.

*Dolby Vision IQ y Dolby Atmos son compatibles con todos los tamaños de los modelos NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 y NANO85. Solo están disponibles en el modelo NANO75 de 86 pulgadas.

HDR 10 Pro

Da vida a todo lo que ves.

La tecnología de rango dinámico propia de LG, HDR 10 Pro, ajusta el brillo para mejorar el color, revelar cada pequeño detalle y aportar una claridad real a cada imagen. También intensifica el contenido HDR normal. Ahora, todas tus películas y programas favoritos serán más vivos y vibrantes de principio a fin.

Una imagen del mar, una gaviota a la izquierda y el acantilado a la derecha con el texto de HDR. La parte superior izquierda está borrosa. Una imagen del mar, una gaviota a la izquierda y el acantilado a la derecha con el texto de HDR 10 Pro. La parte superior derecha se ve más nítida y realista.

El proceso estructural de HDR 10 Pro muestra la imagen de salida después de que el televisor LG procese la imagen de entrada.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

Calibración automática

Precisión de experto.

La calibración automática admite un ajuste de hardware de alto nivel que le permite a los expertos realizar una calibración rápida en los televisores LG NanoCell. Esto permite ajustar el televisor para que ofrezca una precisión de imagen óptima y ayuda a evitar posibles desviaciones de luminancia, lo cual garantiza una imagen de alta calidad que no dejará indiferente ni a los más expertos.

Un ingeniero en una sala de trabajo está manipulando el controlador para afinar la imagen que aparece en un monitor.

*La auto calibración es compatible con todos los tamaños de los modelos NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 y NANO85. Solo está disponible en el modelo NANO75 de 86 pulgadas.

Entretenimiento

Ahora disponible en el LG NanoCell.

Los televisores LG NanoCell son compatibles con Netflix, Disney+ y Apple TV. Ahora puedes disfrutar de todas tus películas, programas de televisión y documentales favoritos con una calidad de imagen extraordinaria y un sonido envolvente.

Los logos de Netflix, Disney+ y Apple TV están alineados horizontalmente. Debajo de los logos, pósters de La Casa de Papel de Netflix, WandaVision de Disney+ y Greyhound de Apple TV también están alineados horizontalmente.

*Se requiere membresía de Netflix.
*Se requiere suscripción a Disney+. Sujeto a los términos en http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Se requiere suscripción a Apple TV+. Apple, el logo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas registradas de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.
*El servicio admitido puede variar según el país.

