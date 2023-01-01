About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
NANOCELL GAMING DÓNDE COMPRAR
NANOCELL GAMING

Una persona con equipo futurista sostiene una gran pistola sobre un fondo brillante.

NanoCell Gaming.Un televisor con una tonelada de XP.

Equipado con todas las especificaciones para los emocionantes juegos de última generación, el televisor LG NanoCell hace que tus juegos cobren vida.

El secreto del juego puro.

Un televisor preparado para el juego.

Disfruta de tus juegos favoritos como nunca antes con el nuevo nivel de inmersión que ofrece la pantalla ultragrande del televisor LG NanoCell.

Vista trasera de un hombre y una mujer sentados uno al lado del otro frente a un gran televisor montado en la pared. El hombre sostiene un control para videojuegos con un juego de conducción en la pantalla.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

DÓNDE COMPRAR

Optimizador de juegos

Todos tus ajustes de juego en un único lugar.

El optimizador de juegos ofrece ajustes optimizados para varios géneros de juegos, como FPS, RPG y RTS. Puedes acceder a todo en un solo lugar, para tener un mayor control sobre los ajustes de imagen y sonido. Y también puedes alternar las tecnologías VRR y AMD FreeSync™. Este control adicional garantiza que todos tus juegos serán claros y suaves, con menos retraso, segmentación y fragmentación.

VE LO CONVENIENTE QUE ES

Vistas de los bordes que muestran la delgadez del televisor.

*La disponibilidad de las actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.

Panel de control para juegos

Accede rápidamente a los ajustes durante el juego.

El nuevo panel de control para juegos es un menú simplificado que permite verificar o ajustar rápidamente algunos parámetros del optimizador de juegos sobre la marcha, todo ello durante el juego. Mientras el panel está abierto, puedes volver al optimizador para acceder a más ajustes o cambiar el color de la pantalla según el juego.

*El servicio estará disponible a partir del segundo semestre del año.

Juegos mejorados

Mantente al día con todos los juegos.

LG NanoCell es compatible con Dolby Vision® HDR 4K a 120Hz para disfrutar de una jugabilidad increíblemente rápida y envolvente que llevará tu experiencia al siguiente nivel. Además, VRR, ALLM y eARC cumplen con las últimas especificaciones HDMI 2.1 para reducir el desenfoque durante el movimiento y el efecto fantasma y ofrecer gráficos fluidos y sincronizados en alta resolución.

La marca de juego 4K hasta 120 fps La marca de frecuencia de actualización variable La marca del modo de latencia baja automática La marca del canal de retorno de audio mejorado

Una calle iluminada de color rosa con un artilugio robótico futurista y una consola de juegos encima de la imagen. Debajo hay dos primeros planos del artilugio robótico: el de la izquierda borroso, mostrando el VRR apagado, y el de la derecha nítido, mostrando la imagen con VRR.

*El tiempo de lanzamiento de las actualizaciones de firmware para Dolby Vision® HDR a 4K 120Hz para juegos varía según el modelo.
*El 4K a 120Hz solo es compatible con los modelos NANO99, NANO95, NANO90.
*El VRR solo es compatible con los modelos NANO90, NANO85.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Juega con un nivel superior.

El televisor LG NanoCell es compatible con AMD FreeSync™ Premium, que ofrece frecuencias de actualización variables durante el juego. Esto reduce significativamente la segmentación y la fragmentación para un juego fluido e ininterrumpido.

Dos pantallas de televisión, una al lado de la otra, que muestran un juego de disparos. La que está a la izquierda muestra FreeSync desactivado y la derecha FreeSync activado.

*AMD FreeSync Premium solo está disponible en los modelos NANO90 y NANO85.
*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

DÓNDE COMPRAR

HGiG

Entra en tu juego con HDR.

Como miembro de HGiG, LG trabaja con algunos de los mayores desarrolladores y empresas de juegos, para garantizar una experiencia HDR de primer nivel con los televisores LG NanoCell. El HDR aumenta el realismo, para sumergirte por completo en todos los juegos HDR más recientes.

Una imagen animada, una casita y un árbol en un pequeño terreno que está en medio de un estanque rodeado de árboles altos y desnudos. El texto &quot;Con HGiG&quot; en la parte superior derecha es más brillante y de mejor calidad de imagen en comparación con la que no tiene HGiG.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de compañías de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV, que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición de los usuarios las pautas públicas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

Colaboración con los líderes del sector

El paquete de juegos definitivo.

Desde la tecnología más avanzada hasta las asociaciones de última generación con algunos de los nombres más importantes del sector de los videojuegos, el televisor LG NanoCell ofrece el paquete completo para una experiencia de juego épica.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

ELIGE TU NANOCELL

Hay dos botones. El primero, &quot;DÓNDE COMPRAR&quot;, dirige a una página que muestra un lugar para comprar y el otro, &quot;ELIGE TU NanoCell&quot;, dirige a la página de la línea NanoCell.