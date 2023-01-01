About Cookies on This Site

LG webOS TV

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

LG webOS TV

42LF6450

LG webOS TV

Todas las especificaciones

MODELO

Tamaño

42"

Panel

Direct LED

Resolución

FULL HD

Tasa Refresco Panel

60 Hz

HEVC Codec

4K/60p

SMART TV

Magic Remote

Screen Share: WiDi, Miracast, Wi Fi Direct, WOL

CPU

Dual Core

Smartphone Remote Support

webOS

webOS 2.0

Navegador Web

ACCESORIOS

Lentes 3D

4

Magic Remote Control

Si

Lentes Dual Play

No incluidos

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN Y SONIDO

Procesador

Triple XD Engine

Tru Color Generator

Speaker System

2.0 Ch

Potencia Sonido

20W

Sound Mode

6 Modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

Resolution Upscaler

Virtual Surround

OTROS

Sintonizador Digital

Si

Motion Eye Care

Smart Energy Saving Plus

Si

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

ENTRADAS/SALIDAS

HDMI

3

USB

3

AV In

1

RF in

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

LAN

1

MEDIDAS(ANCHO X ALTO X PROFUNDIDAD)

Con Base 42''

959 x 611 x 218

Sin Base 42''

959 x 570 x 56.2

Qué opina la gente

