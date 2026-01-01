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98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026

98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026

98NU855BPSB
Vista frontal de 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
Vista frontal de 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB
LG 98 " LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Smart TV 2026, 98NU855BPSB

Características principales

  • Experiencia de visualización inmersiva en una TV Ultra Grande
  • Nano Detail Enhancer mejora la textura y la profundidad para una imagen 4K más realista
  • El galardonado webOS ofrece experiencias avanzadas de AI, impulsadas por Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot
  • AI Hub ofrece una experiencia inteligente y personalizada, protegida por LG Shield
  • Accede fácilmente a una amplia selección de contenido en vivo y bajo demanda con LG Channels
Más
Insignia de galardonado de los CES Innovation Awards 2026 en la categoría Ciberseguridad para LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards - Galardonado (LG Shield)

Ciberseguridad

Insignia de galardonado de los CES Innovation Awards 2026 en la categoría Inteligencia Artificial para Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards - Galardonado (Multi-AI)

Inteligencia Artificial

Insignia Elección del editor de AVForums como Mejor sistema de Smart TV durante 8 años consecutivos, incluido 2025/26

Elección del editor de AVForums - Mejor sistema de Smart TV 2025/26

"8 años como el mejor sistema de Smart TV"

*Los CES Innovation Awards se basan en materiales descriptivos enviados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna presentación ni de ninguna afirmación realizada, y no probó el producto al que se otorgó el premio.

¿Por qué LG NANO 4K UHD?

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 con Nano Detail Enhancer muestra una imagen de una pluma, impulsado por el procesador alpha AI que detecta texturas y volumen de color para mejorar los microdetalles y ofrecer una calidad de imagen 4K más clara y vibrante.

Optimizador de detalle Nano

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV muestra una escena deportiva de victoria a gran escala con confeti y un trofeo levantado, destacando colores vivos, detalles claros y una escala inmersiva.

Deportes dinámicos en un televisor ultra grande

El emblema de LG Shield se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro con íconos de seguridad, destacando la protección de webOS para la privacidad, la seguridad de los datos y la integridad del sistema.

Protegido por LG Shield

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 con webOS Multi AI galardonado se presenta sobre un fondo oscuro con los logotipos de Microsoft Copilot y Google Gemini, indicando compatibilidad con servicios relacionados con AI accesibles desde la interfaz del televisor.

webOS Multi AI galardonado

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 incluye AI Hub para personalización, con un símbolo de AI sobre un control remoto rodeado de etiquetas de Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID con My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub para personalización

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 con LG Channels ofrece entretenimiento gratis sin fin, incluyendo canales de TV en vivo, películas y contenido exclusivo, con acceso directo a una amplia variedad de opciones de visualización.

LG Channels - Entretenimiento sin fin gratis

¿Cómo LG NANO 4K UHD eleva la claridad y el detalle en una pantalla grande?

LG NANO 4K UHD está hecho para revelar detalles intensos en cada escena. Su Nano Detail Enhancer analiza cada cuadro para mejorar el contraste, el detalle y el brillo a nivel nano. Sus sofisticados algoritmos de escalado elevan la resolución a 4K. Mira tu contenido favorito en una pantalla ultragrande con una calidad más nítida y mejor.

Optimizador de detalle Nano

Refina el contraste para una profundidad más realista

Impulsado por el procesador alpha AI, tu televisor analiza las imágenes para revelar detalles nano, aumentando el contraste y la profundidad para ofrecer escenas más tridimensionales.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 con Nano Detail Enhancer muestra una imagen de una pluma, impulsado por el procesador alpha AI que detecta texturas finas para mejorar el contraste y la profundidad, y ofrecer una imagen 4K más clara y tridimensional.

HDR10 Pro

Detalles vívidos y contraste más profundo en cada escena

Nuestro formato HDR10 Pro ofrece luces más brillantes y sombras más profundas. Sumérgete en escenas más luminosas con mayor riqueza de detalles.1)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 destaca HDR10 Pro en una imagen escénica dividida que compara SDR y HDR10 Pro, revelando luces más brillantes, sombras más profundas y contraste mejorado en una escena de lago al atardecer para lograr mayor detalle y claridad.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 destaca HDR10 Pro en una imagen escénica dividida que compara SDR y HDR10 Pro, revelando luces más brillantes, sombras más profundas y contraste mejorado en una escena de lago al atardecer para lograr mayor detalle y claridad.

Procesador alpha 8 AI 4K Gen3

Motor de AI avanzado con rendimiento de NPU X5.0 más rápido

Nuestro procesador de próxima generación mejora las capacidades de tu televisor, permitiendo que la AI brinde una experiencia de visualización adaptada a tus preferencias, con detalles 4K más nítidos, sonido más enriquecido y colores vivos.2)

El procesador alpha 8 AI 4K Gen3 de LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 brilla con luz azul sobre una placa de circuito, destacando el rendimiento de procesamiento de AI con NPU x5.0 Procesamiento neuronal más rápido, GPU 10% gráficos más potentes y 20% mayor rendimiento de memoria.

El procesador alpha 8 AI 4K Gen3 de LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 brilla con luz azul sobre una placa de circuito, destacando el rendimiento de procesamiento de AI con NPU x5.0 Procesamiento neuronal más rápido, GPU 10% gráficos más potentes y 20% mayor rendimiento de memoria.

¿Por qué LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimiza la imagen y el sonido mientras hace que cada día sea más inteligente con AI Hub personalizado

Explora más sobre LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

Mejora cada cuadro a calidad HDR

La AI optimiza automáticamente el color, el brillo y el contraste, y eleva la calidad de imagen SDR a niveles HDR para lograr imágenes más ricas y realistas.

Descubre 3 beneficios destacados de AI Hub

Búsqueda Multi AI avanzada con Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot

Solo di lo que estás buscando y luego selecciona el modelo de AI que mejor se adapte a ti. El sistema se conecta a múltiples modelos de AI para ofrecer resultados más amplios y relevantes.8)

Obtén recomendaciones de contenido e información personalizadas

AI Concierge sugiere contenido y actualizaciones adaptadas a tus intereses. In This Scene ofrece recomendaciones e información relevantes según lo que estás viendo, mientras que Generative AI permite buscar y crear imágenes.9)

¡LG AI TV reconoce tu voz y te lleva a My Page, diseñada solo para ti!

Al acceder a My Page, puedes ver todo de un vistazo, desde el clima, el calendario y los widgets hasta los marcadores de tus deportes favoritos.10)

La insignia de galardonado de los CES Innovation Awards 2026 se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro. Multi-AI Architecture es reconocida en la categoría Inteligencia Artificial.

La insignia de galardonado de los CES Innovation Awards 2026 se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro. Multi-AI Architecture es reconocida en la categoría Inteligencia Artificial.

webOS Multi AI galardonado

webOS galardonado, ahora protegido por LG Shield

La insignia Elección del editor de AVForums se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro para LG webOS 25, nombrado Mejor sistema de Smart TV 2025/2026.

La insignia Elección del editor de AVForums se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro para LG webOS 25, nombrado Mejor sistema de Smart TV 2025/2026.

8 años como el mejor sistema de Smart TV

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free13)

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.14)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings diverse content from various platforms into a single hub for free, making it easier than ever to find content you love. Start watching without hidden costs or installing a top-box.15)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.16)

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.18)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85's LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

BGM with Music Lounge

Set the right vibe with music

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.21)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.33)

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.22)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.23)

Ultra Big TV

The bigger screen, the more immersive the experience

Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG NANO 4K UHD Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colors and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.25)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living space, displaying a large-scale sports victory scene with confetti and a raised trophy, emphasizing vivid color, clarity, and immersive scale.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living space, displaying a large-scale sports victory scene with confetti and a raised trophy, emphasizing vivid color, clarity, and immersive scale.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

Sports Forecast by AI Concierge

Receive game predictions with AI

AI analyzes your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.26)

TruMotion

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Sports Alert

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

Step into a world tuned for winning

Ultimate Gameplay

Play to win with smooth 144Hz performance

Experience ultra-fast gaming with 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. With a high refresh rate and the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller, enjoy smooth gaming that makes playing more enjoyable.27)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 for Ultimate Gameplay shows an intense sword-fighting action scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.29)

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.30)

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

Cinema verdadeiro, preservado em detalhes exatos

A LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 é mostrada num estúdio enquanto um realizador edita um filme num painel de controlo, com o logótipo FILMMAKER MODE exibido no canto inferior esquerdo.

A LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 é mostrada num estúdio enquanto um realizador edita um filme num painel de controlo, com o logótipo FILMMAKER MODE exibido no canto inferior esquerdo.

FILMMAKER MODE

Assista a filmes como o realizador pretendia

O FILMMAKER Mode desativa o processamento adicional e preserva a cor, o movimento e o rácio de aspecto escolhidos pelo realizador. Os filmes são reproduzidos com a mesma aparência e sensação pretendidas no estúdio.31)

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

Orchestra Sound

Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

By synchronizing the TV and soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.32)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with WOW Orchestra shows an orchestra conductor leading a performance on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the room to create a synchronized surround sound experience.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Color Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer

 

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

*The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.

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