Smart TV LG OLED evo AI C5 4K de 55 pulgadas 2025

Smart TV LG OLED evo AI C5 4K de 55 pulgadas 2025

Smart TV LG OLED evo AI C5 4K de 55 pulgadas 2025

OLED55C5ESA
OLED C5E USP introductory video.
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5E 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
Rear view of LG OLED evo AI C5E 4K Smart TV.
Side view of LG OLED evo AI C5E 4K Smart TV.
Front view and side view of LG OLED evo AI C5E 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 lights up with different shades of blue and bolts of light shoot out from it highlighting its circuits. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.
LG OLED TV showing a visual comparison between a display with Perfect Color and Perfect Black and one without. UL and eyesafe certifications are visible with text prompting to check the marks.
Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.
Leopard in the forest in vivid color and detail. The leopard has a grid and a light glowing behind it, indicating how LG AI Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains AI Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
Características principales

  • Calidad de imagen 4K, imágenes mejoradas y sonido envolvente gracias al procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8
  • Los niveles reales del color negro en cada píxel crean un contraste, una profundidad y un detalle asombrosos
  • 100 % de fidelidad de color para colores reales. 100 % de volumen de color para tonos más intensos.
  • Imágenes más brillantes gracias a la nueva estructura de emisión de luz de Brightness Booster
  • Nuevo botón de IA, controles de voz y funciones de arrastrar y soltar en el AI Magic Remote
Más
Insignia de los CES Innovation Awards con mención a 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Ciberseguridad

Logotipo de Selección del editor de AVForums para LG webOS 24 como mejor sistema para TV inteligente 2024/2025.

Selección del editor de AVForums - Mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2024/25

“webOS 24 ofrece una experiencia inteligente, elegante y rápida, además de innovadora y ordenada”.

*Los premios CES Innovation Awards se basan en materiales descriptivos enviados a los jueces. La CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna presentación ni de las afirmaciones realizadas y no probó el producto al que se otorgó 

el premio.

En la pantalla de una TV LG OLED evo AI, se muestra una imagen abstracta con un detalle, color y contraste impresionantes. Detrás de la TV, aparece una versión ampliada del procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8. Resplandece con luz que ilumina los circuitos del microchip a su alrededor. El título dice "LG OLED evo AI". También puede verse el texto: "Con la tecnología del procesador LG alpha 9 AI Gen8". En la esquina, hay un logotipo dorado con estrellas que dice: "OLED TV, número uno del mundo durante 12 años".

Vea los detalles de la
luz y la oscuridad

*Omdia. 12 años como número 1 en unidades más vendidas de 2013 a 2024. Este resultado no constituye una aprobación de LGE ni de sus productos. Visite https://www.omdia.com/ para conocer más detalles.

Calidad de la imagenwebOS para IACalidad de sonidoDiseñoEntretenimiento

Detalle visual de alto nivel con el brillante procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8

El motor de IA de nuestro procesador analiza y mejora en detalle cada cuadro. Al reconocer rostros, ofrece calidad visual 4K, así como expresiones faciales y profundidad mejoradas.

El procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8 se destaca sobre un fondo oscuro. Emana una luz verde azulada desde su interior que ilumina los circuitos de microchips a su alrededor. Se muestran estadísticas de rendimiento. Procesamiento neuronal de IA 1.7 veces superior, unidad de procesamiento neuronal (Neural Processing Unit, NPU). Operación 1.7 veces más rápida, unidad central de procesamiento (Central Processing Unit, CPU). Gráficos 2.1 veces mejorados, unidad de procesamiento gráfico (Graphics Processing Unit, GPU).

* En comparación con una TV inteligente básica del mismo año con procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8, según una comparación de las especificaciones internas.

Imágenes más brillantes con Brightness Booster

Imágenes más brillantes con Brightness Booster

Negro y color perfectos tanto en la oscuridad como en la luz, solamente con la LG OLED TV

La LG OLED TV cuenta con la certificación de Negro perfecto de UL y la certificación TÜV por su contraste más profundo y su brillo mejorado. También ha obtenido la certificación UL eyesafe, que garantiza una experiencia visual más cómoda al reducir las emisiones de luz azul.

La LG OLED TV muestra una comparación visual entre una pantalla con Color perfecto y Negro perfecto, y otra sin estas tecnologías. Las certificaciones de UL y eyesafe son visibles con un texto que invita a verificar las marcas. Las certificaciones UL, TÜV y eyesafe quedan a la vista, con un texto que invita a verificar las marcas.

*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL para un negro perfecto, medido según los estándares IDMS 11.5 de reflexión de aro de luz, basado en un entorno de iluminación típico (de 200 a 500 lux).

*El rendimiento real puede variar según la iluminación del ambiente y el entorno de visualización.

Color perfecto

100 % de volumen de color y 100 % de fidelidad de color. Disfruta de colores reales y vibrantes incluso a la luz del sol o en entornos oscuros.

Un loro colorido en ultraalta definición sobre un fondo negro. A su alrededor, hay gotas de agua suspendidas en el aire. La imagen muestra Perfect Color, ya que cada tono diferente del cuerpo del loro es vibrante y vívido. Se muestran distintos logotipos de certificación de UL e Intertek. Estos se refieren a 100 % de fidelidad de color y 100 % de volumen de color. También es visible un texto que dice: “Verifica la marca de certificación de Perfect Color”.

* Los conceptos “100 % de fidelidad de color” y “100 % de volumen de color según DCI-P3” se aplican a las OLED TV de 2025.

*La pantalla LG OLED cuenta con la verificación de UL de Color perfecto medida según los estándares IDMS 11.5 de reflexión de aro de luz.

* El panel LG OLED cuenta con la certificación de Intertek para el 100 % de fidelidad de color, medido según el estándar CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

* El Color Gamut Volume (CGV) de la pantalla es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según la verificación independiente realizada por Intertek.

AI Picture Pro le da vida a cada cuadro

El superescalado de IA y el mapeo dinámico de tonos de OLED analizan los elementos de cada cuadro para mejorar la resolución, el brillo, la profundidad y la claridad.

Las líneas cobran vida en una imagen muy opaca y casi gris de un leopardo en un bosque, como si una supercomputadora analizara los elementos del cuadro. Un láser traza la silueta del leopardo y luego se mejora para que sea más brillante, nítida y colorida. El fondo también se transforma de izquierda a derecha, ahora con contraste, profundidad y colores mejorados.

* AI Picture Pro no funcionará con contenido protegido por derechos de autor en servicios de OTT.

* La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de origen.

La próxima generación de la LG AI TV

Más información

El AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience

Controla fácilmente tu TV con AI Magic Remote, sin dispositivos extra. Con un sensor de movimiento y una rueda de desplazamiento, apunta y haz clic para usarlo como un ratón o simplemente di los comandos de voz.

* El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma, incluso para el mismo modelo.

*Algunas características pueden requerir una conexión a Internet.

* AI Voice Recognition solo puede ofrecerse en países que admiten procesamiento del lenguaje natural (PLN) en su lengua materna.

Al Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en el momento en que hablas.

* El contenido reducido o limitado puede variar según la región y la conectividad de red.

*El soporte de Voice ID puede variar según la región y el país, y está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024.

* Solo funciona con aplicaciones compatibles con la cuenta de Voice ID.

Primer plano de la pantalla de una LG OLED TV que muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta donde el usuario pregunta qué partidos deportivos están disponibles. AI search responde mediante el chat y muestra miniaturas del contenido disponible. También aparece una opción para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Pregunta lo que sea a tu TV. La IA integrada reconoce tu voz y brinda recomendaciones personalizadas según tus solicitudes. Además, obtén resultados y soluciones extra con Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024. 

*En los Estados Unidos y en Corea se usa el modelo LLM.

*Se requiere una conexión a Internet. 

* AI Search está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024. 
*En los Estados Unidos y en Corea se usa el modelo LLM.
* Se requiere una conexión a Internet.
Pantalla de una LG OLED TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. La interfaz de AI Chatbot aparece en la pantalla. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario.

AI Chatbot

Interactúa con AI Chatbot a través del AI Magic Remote y resuelve tus dudas, desde configuración hasta solución de problemas. La IA entiende la intención del usuario y brinda soluciones inmediatas.

* Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

*AI Chatbot está disponible en países que admiten procesamiento del lenguaje natural (PLN) en su lengua materna.

* AI Chatbot se puede vincular con el servicio de atención al cliente.

Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de la IA de LG con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Junto al control remoto, hay un ícono y una etiqueta que indican que se puede acceder fácilmente a la función AI Concierge con una breve pulsación del botón de IA.

AI Concierge

Con solo pulsar el botón de IA del control remoto, se abre AI Concierge, un servicio que ofrece palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas según tu historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones.

* Los menús y las aplicaciones que se admiten pueden variar según el país.

*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

* Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

AI Picture Wizard

Los algoritmos avanzados aprenden tus preferencias al revisar 1,600 millones de posibilidades de imágenes. En función de tus selecciones, la TV crea una imagen personalizada solo para ti.

AI Sound Wizard

Elige el audio que prefieras de una selección de clips de sonido. De entre 40 millones de parámetros, la IA crea un perfil de sonido personalizado ajustado a tus preferencias.

Una persona en su sala de estar. Hay un globo de diálogo a su alrededor que muestra cómo interactúa con la LG TV con solo decir: "Hola, LG".

Solo di “Hola, LG” para empezar a interactuar con su TV

La IA de tu TV está siempre lista para tus solicitudes. Sin siquiera presionar un botón, simplemente di “Hola, LG” y la IA comenzará a escuchar tus solicitudes.

Logotipo y nombre del webOS Re:New Program con la insignia de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree cerca de él.

Nuevas actualizaciones por 5 años con el programa webOS Re:New

Obtén actualizaciones, disfruta de las características y del software. Con el premio de CES en ciberseguridad, puedes sentirte protegido, ya que webOS mantiene tu privacidad y tus datos seguros.

* El webOS Re:New Program se aplica a las TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD de 2025.

* El webOS Re:New Program brinda soporte para un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años a partir de la versión preinstalada de webOS, y la programación de las actualizaciones varía de fin de mes a comienzo de año.

* Las actualizaciones y la programación de algunas características, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo o la región.

* Actualizaciones disponibles para modelos OLED de 2022 y UHD de 2023 y posteriores.

Disfruta lo que LG AI TV puede hacer por ti.

Al Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot y AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

El control remoto de la televisión frente a una pantalla de LG TV con Home Hub. Se muestran todas las funciones y los controles respecto a otros dispositivos inteligentes.

Home Hub, la plataforma todo en uno para tu casa inteligente

Maneja a la perfección distintos electrodomésticos de LG, junto con tus dispositivos de Google Home y más. Experimenta la máxima conveniencia de controlar tu casa desde un panel de control intuitivo. 

* LG es compatible con dispositivos wifi 'Matter'.Los servicios y características compatibles con “Matter” pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe hacerse a través de la aplicación móvil de ThinQ.

*El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin un control remoto solo es posible con los procesadores alpha 9 AI y alpha 11 AI. Puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

AI Sound Pro afina el sonido para lograr una experiencia con más impacto

*Se debe activar a través del menú Modo Soundbar.

* El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

Mejora tu sonido con LG TV y LG Soundbar 

* La Soundbar puede comprarse por separado. 

* El control de modo de la Soundbar puede variar según el modelo.

*Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Para las actualizaciones, se necesita una conexión de red.  

* El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado solamente a ciertas funciones.

* WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface se aplica a las LG OLED TV de 2025.

Encuentre las mejores LG Soundbars para su TV

Diseño ultrafino

El elegante marco de su TV le da un aspecto moderno y hace que la experiencia visual sea más envolvente.

* El tamaño de los biseles varía según la serie y el tamaño. 

Persona sosteniendo su teléfono en una sala de estar. Se muestra un ícono de transmisión en el teléfono, que indica que la pantalla del teléfono se está transmitiendo en la televisión. En la televisión se muestra un partido de básquet y a un lado se muestra la pantalla transmitida con las estadísticas de los jugadores.

Maximiza la diversión y usa varias pantallas con Multi View

Aprovecha tu televisión con Multi View. Transmite el contenido a través de Google Cast y AirPlay. Divide la pantalla en dos vistas independientes para entretenimiento en múltiples pantallas.

* Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos. 

* Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países.

*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Google Cast puede variar según la región y el idioma.

Pantalla principal de LG Channels en la que se muestra la variedad de contenido disponible en una LG TV.

Mira una variedad de contenido. Sin costo.

LG Channels, el servicio de streaming exclusivo de LG, pone una amplia selección de canales en directo y bajo demanda a tu disposición de forma gratuita. 

* El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región. 

Tres íconos diferentes que muestran cómo los LG Channels se pueden usar sin necesidad de suscribirse, pagar ni configurar ningún decodificador periférico.

Sin cargo. Sin contratos. Sin cables.

Lo único que tienes que hacer es conectarte y empezar a ver sin preocuparte de costos ocultos ni de instalar un decodificador. 

El portal de juegos transforma tu televisión en un centro de juegos perfecto

Explora miles de juegos directamente desde tu LG TV y obtén acceso a GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut y la aplicación Boosteroid. Disfruta de una variedad de experiencias de juego: desde juegos AAA que puedes controlar con un mando de juegos hasta juegos casuales que puedes jugar con el control remoto.

* La compatibilidad con el portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

* La compatibilidad con los servicios de juegos en la nube y los juegos del portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

* Algunos servicios de juegos pueden requerir una suscripción y un mando de juegos.

Máxima experiencia de juego

La mejor experiencia de juego con compatibilidad G-Sync, VRR 144Hz, tiempo de respuesta de 0.1 ms certificado por Intertek, AMD FreeSync Premium y ClearMR 9000. Juega sin desfase ni desenfoques.

Dos imágenes de un auto en un videojuego, una junto a la otra. Una muestra mucho desenfoque por movimiento. La otra está nítida y enfocada, lo que demuestra la alta frecuencia de actualización de la LG OLED TV. Se muestran los logotipos de Nvidia G-Sync, 144Hz, la insignia Intertek de tiempo de respuesta de 0.1 ms y otras certificaciones relevantes.

* Los 144Hz solamente funcionan con juegos o entradas de PC que admiten 144Hz.

*HGiG es un grupo empresas de la industria de los videojuegos y las pantallas para televisiones que trabajan de forma voluntaria, y se reúnen para definir y poner a disposición del público guías para mejorar la experiencia de juego en HDR de los consumidores.

* La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

* ClearMR es un programa de certificación de VESA que evalúa el desenfoque de movimiento de la pantalla.

* Las pantallas LG OLED han recibido la certificación de Intertek por su tiempo de respuesta de 0.1 ms (gris a gris) y su rendimiento calificado para juegos.

Mejor OLED TV para películas

Ve las películas cobrar vida en tu propio cine mediante FILMMAKER MODE con compensación de luz ambiental que se ajusta a la iluminación ambiental para brindar una imagen de calidad cinematográfica.

Dolby Vision y FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente

Vive el cine tal como el director lo imaginó con Dolby Vision y FILMMAKER MODE con compensación de luz ambiental que se adapta al entorno y mantiene las imágenes lo más cerca posible del original.

Dolby Atmos

Siente el sonido envolvente a tu alrededor y sumérgete en la acción.

*FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente con Dolby Vision son compatibles.

*FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente empieza automáticamente en AppleTV+ y la aplicación de Amazon Prime Video.

Gran espacio en blanco lleno de OLED TV que muestran cómo LG introdujo innovaciones revolucionarias durante más de una década. También se observa el emblema de "La OLED TV número uno del mundo durante 12 años".

LG OLED

Ve la innovación infinita

*Las imágenes anteriores de esta página de detalles del producto son meramente ilustrativas. Consulta la galería de imágenes para obtener una representación más precisa.

* Todas las imágenes anteriores son simuladas.

* La disponibilidad del servicio varía según la región y el país.

* Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de las aplicaciones de terceros.

* Según el tamaño, modelo y región de la TV, es posible que el AI Magic Remote deba comprarse por separado.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 222 x 703 x 45,1

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    14,1

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 360 x 810 x 187

  • Peso del embalaje

    21,3

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 222 x 703 x 45,1

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    1 222 x 757 x 230

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    470 x 230

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    14,1

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    16,0

  • Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

    300 x 200

