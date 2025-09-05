Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K de 100 pulgadas 2025

100QNED86AS
Vista de frente del TV LG QNED evo QNED85, logo de LG QNED evo Al en la esquina superior. El TV LG QNED evo QNED85 muestra texturas coloridas como una pintura que se combinan.
side view
Vista posterior de la TV LG QNED evo QNED85
Vista lateral izquierda de la TV LG QNED evo QNED85
Vista de frente y lateral del Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED85 4K en la que se ven sus dimensiones de longitud, ancho, altura y profundidad.
Salpicaduras de pintura de diversos colores irrumpen desde el suelo hacia arriba. Certificación de Intertrek para 100 % de volumen de color para DCI-P3. El título habla de la nueva y exclusiva tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG, que permite ver colores vivos en la pantalla.
Flor holográfica en 3D con diferentes sombras y tonos sobre fondo negro. La definición y el detalle de la flor resaltan la capacidad del MiniLED de QNED de producir imágenes con color, brillo y contraste excepcionales. El título habla de cómo MiniLED mejora la claridad y proporciona un contraste excepcional.
Flor holográfica en 3D con diferentes sombras y tonos sobre fondo negro. La definición y el detalle de la flor resaltan la capacidad del MiniLED de QNED de producir imágenes con color, brillo y contraste excepcionales. El título habla de cómo MiniLED mejora la claridad y proporciona un contraste excepcional.
Loro en la rama de un árbol en colores vivos. El título habla de cómo LG Al Picture Pro ha conseguido impresionantes mejoras visuales en la resolución, el brillo, la profundidad y la claridad de la escena.
Una joven y un perro sentados frente a una LG QNED TV montada en una pared en la que se ven tres elefantes caminando hacia fuera por encima de la LG Soundbar. El título habla de cómo las escenas son más emocionantes en una pantalla gigante.
Pantalla de LG TV con un AI Magic Remote de fondo. El botón de IA está resaltado y con un globo de texto: Sugiere una película que me guste. En la pantalla, se muestra el ícono de usuario E, que indica cómo AI Voice ID identificó al usuario y dio recomendaciones personalizadas basándose únicamente en su voz.
LG AI Magic Remote con el botón de IA resaltado. A su alrededor, se encuentran las diferentes funcionalidades a las que el usuario puede acceder con el botón. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard. El texto explica que el LG AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience con un botón de IA exclusivo y su función de ratón aéreo. Simplemente apunta y haz clic.
Un primer plano de la pantalla de una LG TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.
Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.
Una joven y un perro sentados frente a una LG QNED TV montada en una pared en la que se ven tres elefantes caminando hacia fuera por encima de la LG Soundbar. El título habla de cómo las escenas son más emocionantes en una pantalla gigante.
Una joven y un perro sentados frente a una LG QNED TV montada en una pared en la que se ven tres elefantes caminando hacia fuera por encima de la LG Soundbar. El título habla de cómo las escenas son más emocionantes en una pantalla gigante.

Características principales

  • Paleta de colores de gran intensidad gracias al nuevo color QNED dinámico
  • Calidad de imagen 4K, imágenes mejoradas y sonido envolvente gracias al procesador alpha 8 AI Gen2
  • Nuevo botón de IA, controles de voz, y funciones de arrastrar y soltar en el AI Magic Remote
  • Regulación con precisión que garantiza la imagen más nítida y muestra los detalles más sutiles
  • Alta resolución en una pantalla de TV ultragrande de hasta 100 pulgadas
Más
Logotipo de Ganadora de iF Design Award

Ganadora (QNED85, 100”) de iF Design Award

Logotipo de Ganadora de iF Design Award

Insignia de los CES Innovation Awards con mención a 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Ciberseguridad

Logotipo de Selección del editor de AVForums para LG webOS 24 como mejor sistema para televisión inteligente 2024/2025.

Selección del editor de AVForums - Mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2024/25

“webOS 24 ofrece una experiencia inteligente, elegante y rápida, además de innovadora y ordenada”.

*Los premios CES Innovation Awards se basan en los materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna declaración ni de ninguna afirmación realizada y no probó el artículo al que se concedió el premio.

LG QNED TV en un fondo de colores oscuro. Ilustración brillante y colorida en la pantalla, que muestra la tecnología de color de QNED y su capacidad de ofrecer un amplio espectro de tonos con gran contraste. Aparece el logo All new LG QNED evo AI. Los subtítulos mencionan el MiniLED de QNED y el nuevo procesador alpha AI. Título: Todos los colores redefinidos: una nueva experiencia.

LG QNED TV en un fondo de colores oscuro. Ilustración brillante y colorida en la pantalla, que muestra la tecnología de color de QNED y su capacidad de ofrecer un amplio espectro de tonos con gran contraste. Aparece el logo All new LG QNED evo AI. Los subtítulos mencionan el MiniLED de QNED y el nuevo procesador alpha AI. Título: Todos los colores redefinidos: una nueva experiencia.

Todos los colores redefinidos, empieza una nueva experiencia

*QNED y QNED evo están equipadas cada una con soluciones de diferentes colores que utilizan la última y única tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG, que reemplaza los Quantum Dots.

Calidad de la imagenwebOS para IADiseñoCalidad de sonidoEntretenimiento

Color QNED dinámico completamente nuevo

La última y única tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG que reemplaza los Quantum Dot proporciona una tasa de reproducción del color mejorada.

Salpicaduras de pintura de diversos colores irrumpen desde el suelo hacia arriba.

Certificación de Intertrek para 100 % de volumen de color para DCI-P3.

Certificación de Intertrek para 100 % de volumen de color para DCI-P3.

100 % de volumen de color certificado con LG QNED evo

*El Color Gamut Volume (CGV) de la pantalla es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según la verificación independiente realizada por Intertek.

MiniLED con tecnología de regulación con precisión

MiniLED impulsado por el nuevo procesador alpha AI ofrece un contraste ultranítido y un detalle realista en LG QNED evo.

Flor holográfica en 3D con diferentes sombras y tonos sobre fondo negro. La definición y el detalle de la flor resaltan la capacidad del MiniLED de QNED de producir imágenes con color, brillo y contraste excepcionales.

*Las especificaciones pueden variar según las pulgadas, los modelos y la región.

*La tecnología de regulación de precisión se aplica a las QNED85 de 100 pulgadas y la Atenuación local avanzada se aplica a las QNED85 de 86/75/65/55/50 pulgadas.

El NUEVO procesador alpha AI, que es más inteligente y rápido, es el resultado de una década de innovación

El motor de IA del procesador puede reconocer el contenido por género. Con base en esta información, ofrece las configuraciones de calidad de imagen óptimas para mayor profundidad y detalle.

El procesador alpha 8 AI Gen2 se ilumina en color naranja y rosa, y de él salen rayos de luz de colores. El título habla sobre cómo el procesador ofrece una calidad 4K, con color y brillo sorprendentes. El texto en la imagen dice que el procesamiento neuronal de IA de NPU es aproximadamente 1.7 veces mayor y la operación de CPU es 1.4 veces más rápida.

*En comparación con una TV inteligente básica del mismo año con procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8, según una comparación de las especificaciones internas.

AI Picture Pro le da vida a cada cuadro

El superescalamiento de IA y el mapeo profesional dinámico de tonos analizan los elementos de cada cuadro para mejorar la resolución, el brillo, la profundidad y la claridad.

Las líneas cobran vida en una imagen muy opaca y casi gris de un loro en un bosque, como si una supercomputadora estuviera analizando los elementos del cuadro. Un láser traza la silueta del loro y luego esta se mejora para que sea más brillante, nítida y colorida. El fondo también se transforma de izquierda a derecha, ahora con contraste, profundidad y colores mejorados.

*El superescalamiento de IA y el Mapeado profesional dinámico de tonos se aplican a QNED92, QNED9M y QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro no funcionará con contenido protegido por derechos de autor en servicios de OTT.

*La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de origen.

La próxima generación de la LG AI TV

Más información

El AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience

Controla fácilmente tu TV con AI Magic Remote, sin dispositivos extra. Con un sensor de movimiento y una rueda de desplazamiento, apunta y haz clic para usarlo como un ratón o simplemente di los comandos de voz.

*El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma, incluso para el mismo modelo.

*Algunas características pueden requerir una conexión a Internet.

*AI Voice Recognition solo puede ofrecerse en países que admiten procesamiento del lenguaje natural (PLN) en su lengua materna.

Familia de cuatro integrantes reunida alrededor de una LG AI TV. Se ve un círculo alrededor de la persona que sostiene el control remoto con su nombre. Esto muestra cómo AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario. Luego, la interfaz webOS muestra cómo la IA automáticamente cambia la cuenta y recomienda contenido personalizado.

Al Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en el momento en que hablas.

*El contenido reducido o limitado puede variar según la región y la conectividad de red.

*El soporte de Voice ID puede variar según la región y el país, y está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024.

*Solo funciona con aplicaciones compatibles con la cuenta de Voice ID.

Primer plano de la pantalla de una LG QNED TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.

Primer plano de la pantalla de una LG QNED TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Pregúntale lo que quieras a tu TV. La IA integrada reconoce tu voz y da recomendaciones personalizadas rápidas a tus solicitudes. También puedes obtener resultados y soluciones con Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024. 

*En los Estados Unidos y en Corea se usa el modelo LLM.

* Se requiere una conexión a Internet. 

La pantalla de una LG QNED TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario.

La pantalla de una LG QNED TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario.

AI Chatbot

Interactúa con AI Chatbot con el AI Magic Remote y resuelve todas tus dudas, desde configuración hasta solución de problemas. La IA entiende la intención del usuario y brinda soluciones inmediatas.

*Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

*AI Chatbot está disponible en países que admiten procesamiento del lenguaje natural (PLN) en su lengua materna.

*AI Chatbot se puede vincular con el servicio de atención al cliente.

Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.

Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.

AI Concierge

Con solo pulsar el botón de IA del control remoto, se abre AI Concierge, un servicio que ofrece palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas según tu historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones. 

*Los menús y las aplicaciones que se admiten pueden variar según el país.

*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

*Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización AI Picture Wizard. Se muestran varias imágenes en las que se destacan las selecciones del usuario. Aparece un ícono de carga y se muestra una imagen de un paisaje que va mejorando de izquierda a derecha.

AI Picture Wizard

Los algoritmos avanzados aprenden tus preferencias al revisar 1,600 millones de posibilidades de imágenes. En función de tus selecciones, la TV crea una imagen personalizada solo para ti.

Pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización AI Sound Wizard. Se seleccionan series de íconos de clips de sonido. Se muestra un cantante de jazz y un saxofonista; las ondas de sonido representan el sonido personalizado animado en la imagen.

AI Sound Wizard

Elige el audio que prefieras de una selección de clips de sonido. De entre 40 millones de parámetros, la IA crea un perfil de sonido personalizado ajustado a tus preferencias.

Logotipo y nombre del webOS Re:New Program con la insignia de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree cerca de él.

Logotipo y nombre del webOS Re:New Program con la insignia de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree cerca de él.

Nuevas actualizaciones por 5 años con el programa webOS Re:New

Obtén actualizaciones completas y disfruta de los beneficios de las características y el software más recientes. Con el premio a la innovación de CES en la categoría de ciberseguridad, puedes sentirte protegido, ya que webOS mantiene tu privacidad y tus datos seguros.

*El webOS Re:New Program se aplica a las TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD de 2025.

*El webOS Re:New Program brinda soporte para un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años a partir de la versión preinstalada de webOS, y la programación de las actualizaciones varía de fin de mes a comienzo de año.

*Las actualizaciones y la programación de algunas características, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo o la región.

*Actualizaciones disponibles para modelos OLED de 2022 y UHD de 2023 y posteriores.

 
*Las actualizaciones y la programación de algunas características, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo o la región.
*Actualizaciones disponibles para modelos OLED de 2022 y UHD de 2023 y posteriores.

Disfruta lo que LG AI TV puede hacer por ti.

Al Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot y AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

El control remoto de la televisión frente a una pantalla de LG TV con Home Hub. Se muestran todas las funciones y los controles respecto a otros dispositivos inteligentes.

Logotipo y nombre del webOS Re:New Program con la insignia de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree cerca de él.

Home Hub, la plataforma todo en uno para tu casa inteligente

Maneja a la perfección distintos electrodomésticos de LG, junto con tus dispositivos de Google Home y más. Experimenta la máxima conveniencia de controlar todo tu hogar desde un único panel de control intuitivo. 

*LG es compatible con dispositivos wifi 'Matter'. Los servicios y características compatibles con “Matter” pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe hacerse a través de la aplicación móvil de ThinQ.

*El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin un control remoto solo es posible con los procesadores de IA Alpha 9 y Alpha 11. Puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

TV ultragrande de hasta 100 pulgadas

Ve todas tus películas, deportes y juegos favoritos en la nueva TV ultragrande de LG. Sumérgete en la alta resolución en una pantalla a gran escala.

Una joven y un perro sentados frente a una LG QNED TV montada en una pared en la que se ven tres elefantes caminando hacia fuera por encima de la LG Soundbar.

*La QNED85 está disponible en un máximo de 100 pulgadas y las pulgadas pueden variar según la región.

AI Sound Pro afina el sonido para lograr una experiencia con más impacto

*El AI Clear Sound se debe activar a través del menú de modo de sonido.

*El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha. 

Mejora tu sonido con LG TV y LG Soundbar

*La Soundbar puede comprarse por separado. 

*El control de modo de la Soundbar puede variar según el modelo.

*Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Para las actualizaciones se necesita una conexión de red.  

*Los modelos de la Soundbar compatibles con la TV pueden variar según la región y el país.

*El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado solamente a ciertas funciones.

Soporte Synergy

El soporte Synergy posiciona tu LG Soundbar a la perfección, lo que te permite garantizar un sonido óptimo con un estilo impecable.

Persona sosteniendo su teléfono en una sala de estar. Se muestra un ícono de transmisión en el teléfono, que indica que la pantalla del teléfono se está transmitiendo en la televisión. En la televisión se muestra un partido de básquet y a un lado se muestra la pantalla transmitida con las estadísticas de los jugadores.

Persona sosteniendo su teléfono en una sala de estar. Se muestra un ícono de transmisión en el teléfono, que indica que la pantalla del teléfono se está transmitiendo en la televisión. En la televisión se muestra un partido de básquet y a un lado se muestra la pantalla transmitida con las estadísticas de los jugadores.

Sin cargo. Sin contratos. Sin cables.

Aprovecha al máximo tu televisión con Multi View. Transmite el contenido de tus dispositivos a través de Google Cast y AirPlay. Divide la pantalla en dos vistas independientes para disfrutar de un entretenimiento perfecto en múltiples pantallas.

*Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos. 

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países.

*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Google Cast puede variar según la región y el idioma.

Pantalla principal de LG Channels en la que se muestra la variedad de contenido disponible en una LG TV.

Logotipo y nombre del webOS Re:New Program con la insignia de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree cerca de él.

Mira una variedad de contenido. Gratis.

LG Channels, el servicio de streaming exclusivo de LG, pone una amplia selección de canales en directo y bajo demanda a tu disposición de forma gratuita. 

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región. 

Tres íconos diferentes que muestran cómo los LG Channels se pueden usar sin necesidad de suscribirse, pagar ni configurar ningún decodificador periférico.

Tres íconos diferentes que muestran cómo los LG Channels se pueden usar sin necesidad de suscribirse, pagar ni configurar ningún decodificador periférico.

Sin cargo. Sin contratos. Sin cables.

Lo único que tienes que hacer es conectarte y empezar a ver sin preocuparte de costos ocultos ni de instalar un decodificador. 

El portal de juegos transforma tu televisión en un centro de juegos perfecto

Explora miles de juegos directamente desde tu LG TV y obtén acceso a GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid y ahora también la aplicación Xbox. Disfruta de una variedad de experiencias de juego: desde juegos AAA que puedes controlar con un mando de juegos hasta juegos casuales que puedes jugar con el control remoto.

Pantalla principal del portal de juegos. El cursor se mueve y hace clic para mostrar muchos juegos populares, así como la función adicional de poder seleccionar juegos según el tipo de control que tengas, ya sea un mando de juegos o el control remoto.

Logotipo y nombre del webOS Re:New Program con la insignia de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree cerca de él.

*La compatibilidad con el portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

*La compatibilidad con los servicios de juegos en la nube y los juegos del portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

*Algunos servicios de juegos pueden requerir una suscripción y un mando de juegos.

Experiencia de juego avanzada

Disfruta de la mejor experiencia de juego con 144Hz VRR y AMD FreeSync Premium. Juega sin desfase ni desenfoque de movimiento que perjudique tu desempeño.

Dos imágenes de un auto en un videojuego, una al lado de la otra. En una se observa mucho desenfoque de movimiento. La otra se ve nítida y en enfoque, por lo que se exhibe la alta frecuencia de cuadros de la LG QNED TV. Logotipos de VRR y de 144Hz en la esquina superior derecha.

*La QNED85 de 100/86/75/65 pulgadas es compatible con 144Hz, la QNED85 de 55/50 pulgadas es compatible con 120Hz.

*Solamente funciona con juegos o entradas de PC que admitan 144Hz. 

*HGiG es un grupo empresas de la industria de los videojuegos y las pantallas para televisiones que trabajan de forma voluntaria, y se reúnen para definir y poner a disposición del público guías para mejorar la experiencia de juego en HDR de los consumidores.

*La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Sello de certificación de Intertek por la eficiencia en el uso de recursos.

Sello de certificación de Intertek por la eficiencia en el uso de recursos.

Hecho pensando en el medio ambiente

Instituciones globales de confianza han reconocido los esfuerzos ecológicos de los LG TV. Ahora cuenta con la certificación de eficiencia en el uso de recursos por parte de Intertek.

*La certificación de Intertek por eficiencia en el uso de recursos aplica a los siguientes modelos: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5, y QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 y QNED80.

*Visita https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home para obtener más información.

LG TV con ilustraciones coloridas que destacan la nueva tecnología de reproducción de colores vivos e intensos de LG QNED. También se muestra el logotipo ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI.

LG TV con ilustraciones coloridas que destacan la nueva tecnología de reproducción de colores vivos e intensos de LG QNED. También se muestra el logotipo ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI.

Conoce el nuevo
QNED evo

*Las imágenes anteriores en esta página de detalles del producto son meramente ilustrativas. Consulta la galería de imágenes para obtener una representación más precisa.

*Todas las imágenes anteriores son simuladas.

*La disponibilidad del servicio varía según la región y el país.

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de las aplicaciones de terceros. 

*Según el tamaño, modelo y región de la TV, es posible que el AI Magic Remote deba comprarse por separado.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

