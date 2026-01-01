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65" LG AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

65" LG AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

65QNED80BSG
Vista frontal de 65" LG AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 65QNED80BSG
La imagen frontal y lateral de la LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED muestra una pantalla de 65 pulgadas con una anchura de 1455 mm, una altura de 841 mm, una altura con soporte de 904 mm, una profundidad de 67.9 mm y una base de 1217 por 269 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con Dynamic QNED Color Pro llena la pantalla con ráfagas fluidas y vívidas de movimiento multicolor, similar a la pintura, con una vitalidad de color mejorada certificada para un volumen de color del 100 %.
El LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED destaca cómo su Mini LED revela texturas de roca más nítidas y detalles oceánicos más claros que el LED convencional en una escena de acantilado costero dividido, lo que proporciona negros más profundos y un contraste más refinado para mayor claridad y profundidad.
El procesador alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9 de LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED brilla en el centro de una placa de circuito amarilla, destacando un procesamiento de IA más inteligente y potente que mejora la claridad de la imagen 4K con contraste y profundidad mejorados.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con Super Upscaling 4K y Dynamic Tone Mapping muestra una escena al aire libre en ángulo bajo de un hombre entre edificios coloridos, ya que la IA reconoce la escena y reescala cada cuadro a una resolución 4K.
LG Shield, aplicado a la LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, se muestra con el logotipo de LG Shield en el centro, los íconos de seguridad abajo y la insignia de los Premios a la Innovación CES 2026 arriba, lo que representa la protección de datos y del sistema.
La insignia de los Premios a la Innovación CES 2026 en la categoría de Inteligencia artificial reconoce la búsqueda Multi-AI con Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot.
La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED cuenta con AI Hub para la personalización, con un ícono de IA sobre un control remoto rodeado de etiquetas para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID con Mi página, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge muestra un partido de fútbol en vivo con un panel de IA en pantalla que presenta predicciones, información del juego y datos de la liga, y sugiere cómo la IA analiza el juego para pronosticar los resultados de los partidos.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED para Ultimate Gameplay muestra una escena de carreras de alta velocidad con un recuadro de comparación que destaca un movimiento más suave a través de Motion Booster 120, mientras admite 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG y GeForce NOW.
El LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con diseño delgado está montado en la pared en un espacio de estar abierto y luminoso, con un perfil elegante que se combina perfectamente con el interior mientras muestra una obra de arte abstracta audaz y colorida.
Vista frontal de 65" LG AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 65QNED80BSG
La imagen frontal y lateral de la LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED muestra una pantalla de 65 pulgadas con una anchura de 1455 mm, una altura de 841 mm, una altura con soporte de 904 mm, una profundidad de 67.9 mm y una base de 1217 por 269 mm.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con Dynamic QNED Color Pro llena la pantalla con ráfagas fluidas y vívidas de movimiento multicolor, similar a la pintura, con una vitalidad de color mejorada certificada para un volumen de color del 100 %.
El LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED destaca cómo su Mini LED revela texturas de roca más nítidas y detalles oceánicos más claros que el LED convencional en una escena de acantilado costero dividido, lo que proporciona negros más profundos y un contraste más refinado para mayor claridad y profundidad.
El procesador alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9 de LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED brilla en el centro de una placa de circuito amarilla, destacando un procesamiento de IA más inteligente y potente que mejora la claridad de la imagen 4K con contraste y profundidad mejorados.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con Super Upscaling 4K y Dynamic Tone Mapping muestra una escena al aire libre en ángulo bajo de un hombre entre edificios coloridos, ya que la IA reconoce la escena y reescala cada cuadro a una resolución 4K.
LG Shield, aplicado a la LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, se muestra con el logotipo de LG Shield en el centro, los íconos de seguridad abajo y la insignia de los Premios a la Innovación CES 2026 arriba, lo que representa la protección de datos y del sistema.
La insignia de los Premios a la Innovación CES 2026 en la categoría de Inteligencia artificial reconoce la búsqueda Multi-AI con Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot.
La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED cuenta con AI Hub para la personalización, con un ícono de IA sobre un control remoto rodeado de etiquetas para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID con Mi página, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge muestra un partido de fútbol en vivo con un panel de IA en pantalla que presenta predicciones, información del juego y datos de la liga, y sugiere cómo la IA analiza el juego para pronosticar los resultados de los partidos.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED para Ultimate Gameplay muestra una escena de carreras de alta velocidad con un recuadro de comparación que destaca un movimiento más suave a través de Motion Booster 120, mientras admite 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG y GeForce NOW.
El LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con diseño delgado está montado en la pared en un espacio de estar abierto y luminoso, con un perfil elegante que se combina perfectamente con el interior mientras muestra una obra de arte abstracta audaz y colorida.

Características principales

  • La exclusiva tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG ofrece una paleta de colores increíblemente rica con Dynamic QNED Color Pro
  • Mayor claridad y un contraste excepcional con Mini LED
  • El galardonado webOS ofrece experiencias avanzadas de IA, con tecnología de Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot.
  • El botón AI desbloquea AI Hub para ofrecer una experiencia inteligente y personalizada, protegida por LG Shield
Más
Insignia de galardonada con el premio CES Innovation Awards 2026 en la categoría de ciberseguridad por LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (LG Shield)

Ciberseguridad

Insignia de galardonada con el Premio a la Innovación CES 2026 en la categoría de Inteligencia Artificial por Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (Multi-AI)

Inteligencia artificial

Insignia Editor's Choice de AVForums como mejor sistema de TV inteligente durante ocho años consecutivos, incluyendo 2025/26.

Selección del editor de AVForums - Mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2025/26

“Ocho años como el mejor sistema de televisión inteligente”

* Los Premios CES a la Innovación se basan en los materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna declaración ni de ninguna afirmación realizada y no probó el artículo al que se concedió el premio.

¿Por qué LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED ofrece una experiencia deportiva dinámica en una pantalla clara, con paneles impulsados por IA que muestran predicciones, perspectivas de los jugadores y datos de la liga a medida que el juego se analiza en tiempo real.

Deportes dinámicos con LG QNED evo

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con Dynamic QNED Color Pro llena la pantalla con ráfagas fluidas y vívidas de movimiento multicolor, similar a la pintura, con una vitalidad de color mejorada certificada para un volumen de color del 100 %.

QNED Color Pro dinámico

Certificado para un volumen de color del 100 %

El LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED resalta el Mini LED a través de una escena de acantilado costero dividido, comparando el LED convencional con negros más profundos y un contraste más refinado a través de texturas de roca en capas y detalles oceánicos para mayor claridad y profundidad.

Mini LED

La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con el galardonado Multi AI webOS se presenta sobre un fondo oscuro con los logotipos de Microsoft Copilot y Google Gemini, lo que indica la compatibilidad con servicios relacionados con la inteligencia artificial a los que se puede acceder a través de la interfaz de la televisión.

WebOS Multi AI galardonado

La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED cuenta con AI Hub para la personalización, con un símbolo de IA sobre un control remoto rodeado de etiquetas para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID con Mi página, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard.

Centro de IA para personalizar

El emblema LG Shield aparece sobre un fondo oscuro con íconos de seguridad, destacando la protección de webOS para la privacidad, la seguridad de los datos y la integridad del sistema.

Con la protección de LG Shield

¿Cómo aporta LG QNED evo Mini LED aportar un color dinámico a cada escena?

La tecnología Dynamic QNED Color Pro de LG QNED evo, que está certificada con un volumen de color del 100 %, y nuestra tecnología Mini LED se unen para ofrecer colores y detalles ultravívidos. Disfruta de una experiencia de visión inmersiva, desde deportes hasta películas y mucho más.

QNED Color Pro dinámico

La tecnología de gama de colores basada en Nano de LG ofrece un volumen de color del 100 % en su televisor

Ve colores más dinámicos y vibrantes en movimiento con la tecnología de gama de colores más amplia basada en Nano de LG que reemplaza a Quantum Dot, mejorando la velocidad de reproducción de colores de tu TV para expresar una variedad de estados de ánimo con Dynamic QNED Color Pro.2)

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con Dynamic QNED Color Pro llena la pantalla con ráfagas fluidas y vívidas de movimiento multicolor similar a la pintura, con transiciones fluidas y una amplia gama de colores que exceden la de las pantallas de quantum dot típicas.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con Dynamic QNED Color Pro llena la pantalla con ráfagas fluidas y vívidas de movimiento multicolor similar a la pintura, con transiciones fluidas y una amplia gama de colores que exceden la de las pantallas de quantum dot típicas.

Consulta la certificación de volumen de color al 100 % de LG QNED evo3)

Mini LED

Brillo perfeccionado con precisión exacta

Descubra un contraste más profundo y imágenes brillantes con la tecnología Mini LED de LG, que ofrece un control de iluminación de precisión para cada escena.

El LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED destaca cómo su Mini LED revela texturas de roca más nítidas y detalles oceánicos más claros que el LED convencional en una escena de acantilado costero dividido, lo que proporciona negros más profundos y un contraste más refinado para mayor claridad y profundidad.

El LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED destaca cómo su Mini LED revela texturas de roca más nítidas y detalles oceánicos más claros que el LED convencional en una escena de acantilado costero dividido, lo que proporciona negros más profundos y un contraste más refinado para mayor claridad y profundidad.

* Las imágenes anteriores son simuladas y solo tienen fines ilustrativos.

Procesador alpha 7 AI 4K 9.ª gen.

Actualizado para un procesamiento más inteligente y potente

Impulsado por la potencia mejorada de la GPU y la CPU, el procesador de IA alpha 7 realiza una optimización de imagen a nanoescala para ofrecer claridad 4K con contraste mejorado y profundidad tridimensional.

El procesador alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9 de LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED brilla en el centro de una placa de circuito amarilla, destacando un procesamiento de IA más inteligente y potente que mejora la claridad de la imagen 4K con contraste y profundidad mejorados.

El procesador alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9 de LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED brilla en el centro de una placa de circuito amarilla, destacando un procesamiento de IA más inteligente y potente que mejora la claridad de la imagen 4K con contraste y profundidad mejorados.

¿Por qué LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimiza la imagen y el sonido, y hace tu día más inteligente con el AI Hub personalizado

Explora más sobre LG AI TV

Descubre tres beneficios destacados del centro de IA

Búsqueda avanzada con IA múltiple con Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot

Simplemente di lo que estás buscando y luego selecciona el modelo de IA que más te convenga. El sistema se conecta a múltiples modelos de IA para ofrecer resultados más amplios y relevantes.6)

Recibe recomendaciones e información personalizadas sobre el contenido

AI Concierge sugiere contenido y actualizaciones adaptados a sus intereses. En esta escena ofrece recomendaciones e información relevantes basadas en lo que estás viendo, mientras que la IA generativa permite buscar y crear imágenes.7)

La LG AI TV reconoce tu voz y te lleva a Mi página, personalizada especialmente para ti.

En Mi página, puedes ver todo de un vistazo, desde el clima, el calendario y los widgets hasta los resultados de tus deportes favoritos.8)

La insignia de la distinción CES Innovation Awards 2026 se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro. La arquitectura IA múltiple ha recibido un reconocimiento en la categoría de Inteligencia artificial.

La insignia de la distinción CES Innovation Awards 2026 se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro. La arquitectura IA múltiple ha recibido un reconocimiento en la categoría de Inteligencia artificial.

WebOS Multi AI galardonado

El galardonado webOS ahora protegido por LG Shield

La insignia Editor's Choice de AVForums aparece sobre un fondo oscuro con el nombre LG webOS 25, nombrado Mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2025/2026.

La insignia Editor's Choice de AVForums aparece sobre un fondo oscuro con el nombre LG webOS 25, nombrado Mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2025/2026.

Ocho años como el mejor sistema de televisión inteligente

El emblema LG Shield aparece sobre un fondo oscuro con íconos de seguridad, destacando la protección de webOS para la privacidad, la seguridad de los datos y la integridad del sistema. También se muestra una insignia de reconocimiento del CES Innovation Awards 2026.

El emblema LG Shield aparece sobre un fondo oscuro con íconos de seguridad, destacando la protección de webOS para la privacidad, la seguridad de los datos y la integridad del sistema. También se muestra una insignia de reconocimiento del CES Innovation Awards 2026.

LG Shield

Seguridad en la que puede confiar

Las 7 tecnologías principales de LG Shield protegen tus datos mediante un almacenamiento y una gestión seguros, algoritmos criptográficos seguros, integridad del software garantizada, autenticación de usuarios y control de acceso, transmisión segura de datos, detección y respuesta ante incidentes de seguridad, y gestión segura de actualizaciones.

Seguridad en la que puede confiar Descubre más sobre LG Shield

Programa webOS Re:New

Haz actualizaciones gratis a tu televisión hasta por 5 años10)

LG Quad Protection se muestra como cuatro íconos de protección sobre un fondo amarillo. Cada ícono incluye protección contra rayos, protección contra humedad, protección contra sobretensiones y protección webOS con LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection se muestra como cuatro íconos de protección sobre un fondo amarillo. Cada ícono incluye protección contra rayos, protección contra humedad, protección contra sobretensiones y protección webOS con LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Tu LG TV está construida para durar con LG Quad Protection

Desde el hardware hasta el software, tu LG TV está protegida. Los condensadores integrados protegen contra altos voltajes, incluyendo rayos, mientras que los semiconductores están diseñados con protección contra sobretensiones. El gel de silicona y los recubrimientos protectores protegen los procesadores de la humedad y, gracias a LG Shield, sus datos permanecen seguros y protegidos.

AI Magic Remote

Navega fácilmente y apunta como si fuera un ratón aéreo para disfrutar de AI Hub

Controla fácilmente tu TV con AI Magic Remote. Con un sensor de movimiento y una rueda de desplazamiento, haz clic y arrastra para usarlo como un ratón o simplemente di los comandos de voz.11)

La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED cuenta con AI Hub para la personalización, con un ícono de IA sobre un control remoto rodeado de etiquetas para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID con Mi página, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard.

Métete de lleno en cada partido

Pronóstico deportivo por parte de AI Concierge

Recibe predicciones sobre partidos con IA

La IA analiza las estadísticas y el desempeño de tu equipo para ofrecer predicciones sobre los partidos. Apoya con más ganas a tu equipo y disfruta del partido con esta información generada por inteligencia artificial.11)

TruMotion

Movimiento fluido que se adapta a todos los géneros

TruMotion ajusta la vibración para aplicar la supresión de vibraciones adecuada y dar una experiencia de visión natural en películas, deportes y más.

Sports Alert

Configura alertas y no te pierdas ni un momento

No te pierdas ni un solo momento de la acción. Configure sus alertas y reciba notificaciones sobre los horarios de los partidos de su equipo, los resultados y mucho más.

Entra a un mundo ajustado para ganar

Máxima experiencia de juego

Juego para ganar con frecuencias de actualización mejoradas de hasta 120 Hz

Experimente un juego más rápido. Con VRR de 60 Hz, Motion Booster aumenta las frecuencias de actualización para reducir el desenfoque de movimiento y, con el primer control certificado por BT ULL, disfrute de un alto rendimiento, ideal para juegos competitivos.13)

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED para Ultimate Gameplay muestra una escena de carreras de alta velocidad con un recuadro de comparación que destaca un movimiento más suave a través de Motion Booster 120, mientras admite 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG y GeForce NOW.

La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency muestra en pantalla un controlador inalámbrico para videojuegos denominado "Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth", lo que indica que es compatible con controladores Bluetooth optimizados para una experiencia de juego fluida.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED cuenta con el portal de juegos LG con un diseño de centro de juegos, que combina contenido destacado y mosaicos de juegos en una interfaz unificada que se expande para proporcionar acceso a GeForce NOW y a las aplicaciones de juegos de webOS.
La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con el Panel de control de juegos y el Optimizador muestra pantallas de juego en paralelo y un menú en pantalla para ajustar la configuración del juego, como la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales en tiempo real.
La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency muestra en pantalla un controlador inalámbrico para videojuegos denominado "Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth", lo que indica que es compatible con controladores Bluetooth optimizados para una experiencia de juego fluida.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED cuenta con el portal de juegos LG con un diseño de centro de juegos, que combina contenido destacado y mosaicos de juegos en una interfaz unificada que se expande para proporcionar acceso a GeForce NOW y a las aplicaciones de juegos de webOS.
La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con el Panel de control de juegos y el Optimizador muestra pantallas de juego en paralelo y un menú en pantalla para ajustar la configuración del juego, como la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales en tiempo real.
Bluetooth de latencia ultrabaja

La primera TV del mundo compatible con controladores Bluetooth de latencia ultrabaja

Disfruta de juegos en la nube con latencia ultrabaja y alto rendimiento gracias a la compatibilidad con el controlador Bluetooth de latencia ultrabaja, que reduce el retraso de entrada a menos de 3.0 ms. Disfruta de un control fluido y receptivo que te da la misma sensación que una conexión por cable, incluso cuando juegas en la nube.15)

Portal de juegos de LG

Tu centro todo en uno para videojuegos: no necesitas consola

Explora miles de juegos de NVIDIA GeForce Now, aplicaciones nativas de webOS y más. Encuentra juegos para control remoto o control de videojuegos e incluso compite con jugadores en el modo Desafío.16)

Panel de control y optimizador de juegos

Ajusta la configuración del juego a tu estilo de juego

Personaliza fácilmente tu experiencia de juego con el Panel de juego, que te permite controlar el juego en tiempo real, y el Optimizador de juegos, con el que podrás ajustar la configuración según tus preferencias. Ajusta con facilidad la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales para optimizar cada sesión de juego.

Una experiencia cinematográfica auténtica, fiel en cada detalle

La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED se muestra en un estudio mientras un director trabaja en un panel de control mientras edita una película que se muestra en la pantalla. Los logotipos de FILMMAKER MODE aparecen en la parte inferior izquierda.

La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED se muestra en un estudio mientras un director trabaja en un panel de control mientras edita una película que se muestra en la pantalla. Los logotipos de FILMMAKER MODE aparecen en la parte inferior izquierda.

MODO Ambiente FILMMAKER

Ver películas como lo pretendía el director

Vive el cine de la manera que el director pretende con FILMMAKER MODE, con compensación de luz ambiental que se adapta al entorno y mantiene las imágenes lo más cerca posible de la forma original.17)

Diseño, hecho para elevar tu espacio

Diseño delgado

Silueta delgada que combina con tu interior

Confeccionado con líneas minimalistas y detalles refinados, el perfil elegante de tu televisor agrega un toque sofisticado a tu hogar sin distraerte.

El LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con diseño delgado está montado en la pared en un espacio de estar abierto y luminoso, con un perfil elegante que se combina perfectamente con el interior mientras muestra una obra de arte abstracta audaz y colorida.

Descubre un sinfín de obras maestras con LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Decora tu espacio con una gran variedad de contenidos entre los que elegir

LG Gallery+ te da acceso a más de 100 obras de arte, videos ambientales y otros contenidos visuales para realzar tu espacio. Con actualizaciones periódicas de la biblioteca, personaliza tu hogar con contenido seleccionado que refleje tu estilo.18)

LG Gallery+ con BGM y Music Lounge de la LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED muestra en pantalla la escena del lago en el bosque "Tarde en el bosque", con un panel de interfaz de usuario de Music Lounge visible para música ambiental, reproducción por Bluetooth y controles.

BGM con salón de música

Cree el ambiente perfecto con música

Crea el ambiente adecuado con música que combine con tus imágenes. Utiliza la música recomendada según tus preferencias o conéctate por Bluetooth para reproducir tus propias canciones.

La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED muestra una cuadrícula de Google Fotos con fotos de la familia, mientras que un teléfono muestra una lista de álbumes con el álbum Viaje familiar activado.

La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED muestra una cuadrícula de Google Fotos con fotos de la familia, mientras que un teléfono muestra una lista de álbumes con el álbum Viaje familiar activado.

Mis fotos

Accede fácilmente a Google Fotos y muestra tus recuerdos

Conecta fácilmente tu cuenta de Google Fotos a tu televisión con sólo utilizar tu teléfono. Personaliza sin esfuerzo tu espacio utilizando contenidos de tu propia fototeca.22)

La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED está montada en la pared verde sobre una consola roja y muestra un panel informativo con el clima, los resultados de los deportes, la programación de televisión y el Home Hub.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Tablero de información

Mantente al día con un control personalizado todo en uno

Consulta la información importante a simple vista. Recibe actualizaciones meteorológicas, alertas deportivas, consulta tu calendario de Google e incluso configura notificaciones para Home Hub, tus reservaciones de visitas y mucho más.

Modo galería

Cambia de la TV a obras de arte al instante

Con el modo Galería activado, tu televisión puede seguir ahorrando energía incluso mientras se muestran las obras de arte seleccionadas, lo que aporta un toque de estilo y elegancia a tu espacio.28)

Control automático del brillo

Brillo óptimo en cualquier luz

El control de brillo ajusta automáticamente la salida de la pantalla en función de la iluminación ambiental, lo que garantiza unas imágenes nítidas y cómodas en cualquier entorno.23)

Sensor de movimiento

Responde a tu presencia

La detección de movimiento permite que tu televisión responda de forma inteligente, cambiando de modo en función de si estás cerca o no.24)

LG Channels

Entretenimiento sin límites y gratis

LG Channels reúne contenido diverso de plataformas en vivo y bajo demanda en un solo centro, lo que hace que sea más fácil que nunca encontrar el contenido que te gusta.25)

La LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con conectividad inteligente muestra la interfaz Home Hub en la pantalla, donde se muestran las conexiones a Google Home y LG ThinQ, con paneles para la televisión, los dispositivos y las aplicaciones en un único diseño de control.

Conectividad inteligente

Home Hub, tu plataforma inteligente todo en uno para tu casa

Home Hub te permite conectar todos tus dispositivos inteligentes. Conéctate, controla e interactúa sin problemas con los dispositivos domóticos de tu hogar a través de Google Home y mucho más.26)

LG Soundbar mejora cada escena con un sonido envolvente más potente

Orchestra Sound

Sistema de sonido envolvente completo de LG TV y Soundbar sincronizados

Al sincronizar la TV y la soundbar como un solo dispositivo, el sistema amplía la profundidad y la direccionalidad para ofrecer una experiencia de sonido envolvente más completa.27)

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED con Orchestra Sound muestra músicos actuando en la pantalla, mientras las ondas sonoras en capas del televisor y la soundbar de abajo llenan la sala de estar para crear una experiencia de sonido envolvente sincronizada.

Una familia con niños y sus abuelos se sientan juntos en un sofá en una luminosa sala, con el control remoto en la mano mientras ven la televisión.

Una familia con niños y sus abuelos se sientan juntos en un sofá en una luminosa sala, con el control remoto en la mano mientras ven la televisión.

Accesibilidad

Las funciones asistivas mejoran la experiencia visual

Las LG TV están diseñadas pensando en la accesibilidad, con funciones como el filtro de ajuste de color, una guía de lenguaje de señas y compatibilidad con conectividad directa a asistencia auditiva.

Exención de responsabilidad

 

* Las imágenes anteriores en esta página de detalles del producto son meramente ilustrativas. Consulta la galería de imágenes para obtener una representación más precisa.

* Las especificaciones y características varían según la región, el modelo y el tamaño.

* La disponibilidad del servicio varía según la región y el país.

* Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de las aplicaciones de terceros.

* Se requiere una cuenta LG y la aceptación de los Términos y condiciones pertinentes para obtener acceso a los servicios y funciones inteligentes basados en la red, incluidas las aplicaciones de streaming. Sin una cuenta LG, solo estarán disponibles las conexiones de dispositivos externos (por ej. a través de HDMI) y la televisión terrestre/por antena (solo para TV con un sintonizador). Crear una cuenta de LG es gratis.

* El contenido que se muestra en esta página puede diferir del contenido disponible en el servicio Gallery+ real.

1)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

2)*QNED evo features a wider color gamut as compared to QNED.

 

3)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

4)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

5)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

6)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

7)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

8)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

9)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

10)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

11)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

12)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

13)*60Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

*Motion Booster 120 delivers up to 120Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

*55-inch QNED80 does not support Motion Booster.

 

15)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

16)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

17)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

18)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

19)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

20)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

21)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

22)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

23)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

24)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

25)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

26)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

27)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

28)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

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