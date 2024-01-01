Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65 Inch LG QNED QNED80 4K Smart TV 2024

Vista frontal del LG QNED TV, QNED80
Pantalla LG QNED80 con una colorida obra de arte.

Todo sobre los nuevos QNED

Colores nítidos y claridad en el colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo procesador y zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.
Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Experimenta un gran entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

El procesador AI Smart alpha 5 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Personalización de IA

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Afinación acústica AI

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

LG TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

LG TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en tu espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del paisaje sonoro

El televisor LG emite burbujas y ondas sonoras desde la pantalla y llena el espacio.

El audio realista se eleva a través de tu espacio

Escucha cada respiración y latido, mientras el sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 llena tu espacio con un audio rico y con calidad de escenario sonoro.
Un hombre que conducía una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de la motocicleta.

El sonido impactante resuena

Las mejoras del procesador AI le dan a tu sonido un impulso dinámico lleno de potencia.

Televisor LG que muestra a músicos actuando, con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor del espacio.

El sonido se adapta a cualquier cosa que veas

Adaptive Sound Control equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr una gran claridad.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha. 

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program está sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla, naranja y violeta en la parte inferior.

webOS Re:Nuevo Programa

Cada año TV nueva durante 5 años

Mantente actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS prometidas durante 5 años.

*El webOS Re:New Program admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el webOS Re:New Program es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos lanzados en 2022, incluidos todos los modelos OLED y 8K QNEDs, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023, incluidos los modelos UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas de las actualizaciones de las funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la TV hecha para ti con Mi Perfil, Asistente AI y Tarjeta Rápida.

Pantalla de inicio de webOS 24 con Home Office, Juegos, Música, Home Hub y Categorías de deportes. La parte inferior de la pantalla muestra recomendaciones personalizadas en "Mejores opciones para usted".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo. 

***Aplicado a los modelos OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricados a partir del año 2023 y después.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

TV Ultra Grande

Una escala impresionante te cautivará

Una familia en una sala de estar con un televisor LG ultragrande montado en la pared, con una escena del océano que incluye corales y una tortuga en la pantalla.

Inmersión definitiva en entretenimiento a tamaño real. Mira todo tu contenido en una pantalla ultragrande y disfruta de una claridad y escala incomparables para mirar, reproducir o hacer ejercicio.

*QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con Diseño Ultra Delgado.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 y QNED80 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.​

Dimming Pro

Sumérgete en una profundidad y un detalle increíbles

La tecnología de atenuación avanzada te garantiza ver detalles finos e imágenes sorprendentes y realistas al operar áreas de atenuación en toda la pantalla.

*QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con Advanced Local Dimming y Dimming Pro.
QNED Color

Colores brillantes y exuberantes que cobran vida

Déjate hipnotizar por los colores increíblemente ricos, incluso más vívidos que el mundo que te rodea.

*QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con QNED color.

**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) es equivalente o excede el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo certifica de forma independiente Intertek.

Diseño Ultra Delgado

El diseño elegante se integra con tu interior

Diseñada de manera súper delgada, su pantalla se integra perfectamente en tu espacio y se asienta perfectamente contra la pared.

*QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con Diseño Ultra Delgado.

**QNED85 y QNED80 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.​

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

La excelente barra de sonido digna del LG QNED

Synergy Bracket

El sonido brillante permanece brillantemente oculto

Con el Synergy Bracket, la barra de sonido S70TY correspondiente se puede instalar fácilmente y combina perfectamente con tu QNED TV.

*Soundbar se puede comprar por separado.

**El Synergy Bracket viene con un soporte de 1 o 2 postes, que puede variar según el país o el producto.

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG que muestra la configuración en el lado derecho de la pantalla.

Interfaz BOOM 

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede a la Interfaz BOOM en el LG TV para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

*Soundbar se puede comprar por separado y el Soundbar Mode Control puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente. 

***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

***Televisores compatibles con Interfaz WOW: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80.

****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

******Televisores compatibles con WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

*******Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 de 80 pulgadas y superiores se pueden combinar con S90TY, S90TR y S70.

Entra en la emoción del cine y las habilidades de juego.​

FILMMAKER Mode

Miralo tal como lo soñaron los directores

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. FILMMAKER Mode ofrece películas tal como las concibió el director con configuraciones precisas.

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay un logotipo del modo FILMMAKER.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. FILMMAKER Mode ofrece películas tal como las concibió el director con configuraciones precisas.

Una verdadera experiencia de cine

Encuentra más maravillas en cada escena que miras

Experimenta el cine en casa HDR10 Pro ofrece el aspecto deseado de cualquier película con color y contraste precisos.

Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

Jugabilidad Infinita 

Sumérgete a toda velocidad en la acción

La reproducción inmersiva HGiG se mantiene fluida a alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantiza que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. Los logotipos de ALLM, eARC y HGiG están colocados en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, y QNED80 cuentan con GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, y HGiG.

**VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

***HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de pantallas de TV y de juegos que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

****La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*Game Dashboard se activa solo cuando tanto “Game Optimizer” como “Game Dashboard” están activados. 

**Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroide que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG QNED para el mañana

Elige lo que es mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje LG QNED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**El Bottom Bracket para todos los QNED y Full Back Cover para QNED85(65/55/50") están fabricados con plástico reciclado.

