LG QNED Mini Led 75" QNED85 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial), 4K Procesador Inteligente α7 generación 6 (2023)

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

LG QNED Mini Led 75" QNED85 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial), 4K Procesador Inteligente α7 generación 6 (2023)

75QNED85SRA

LG QNED Mini Led 75" QNED85 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial), 4K Procesador Inteligente α7 generación 6 (2023)

Una vista frontal del televisor LG QNED con imagen de relleno y logotipo del producto encendido

banner-magic-remote-desk-1600x300

Quantum Dot se une a NanoCell

La escena de la explosión de polvo de color se superpone en la pantalla del televisor.

Una versión de QNED más iluminada

Ve los Colores Puros aún más vivos

Experimente colores fuera de este mundo con QNED Color Pro reforzado con la tecnología Quantum Dot y NanoCell.

*QNED85 cuenta con QNED Color Pro.
*QNED80/75 cuenta con QNED Color.

100% Volumen de Color

La tecnología de reproducción de color certificada de LG QNED ofrece colores intensos que se mantienen vívidos y precisos incluso con altos niveles de brillo.

Una imagen de pintura digital muy colorida se divide en dos sectores - a la izquierda es una imagen menos vívida y a la derecha es una imagen más vívida. En la parte inferior izquierda el texto dice 70% de volumen de color y en la derecha dice 100% de volumen de color.

Hay dos gráficos de distribución de color RGB en forma de polo triangular. Uno a la izquierda es 70% de volumen de color y uno a la derecha es 100% de volumen de color que está completamente distribuido. El texto entre los dos gráficos dice Brillante y Oscuro.

Hay un logotipo certificado por Intertek.

*El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o supera el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo verificado de forma independiente por Intertek.
*70 % de Volumen de Color se refiere a televisores LG UHD sin tecnología NanoCell.
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

Mini LED

Mini LED, Máxima Imagen

Miles de diminutas luces de fondo llenan la pantalla y brindan imágenes nítidas y brillantes con detalles increíbles.

*El número de bloques MiniLED se basa en el modelo QNED85 de 86".
*El tamaño del MiniLED se calculó utilizando los estándares de medición internos de LG.

Precisión Dimming Pro & Ultra contraste

Colores que resaltan

LG QNED utiliza potentes algoritmos de aprendizaje profundo para mejorar la relación entre el contraste y el brillo, y así obtener imágenes más nítidas y naturales mientras minimiza el efecto de halo.

Hay dos pantallas de TV - una a la izquierda otra a la derecha. Hay las mismas imágenes de un cristal colorido en cada televisor. Una imagen a la izquierda es un poco pálida, mientras que una imagen a la derecha es muy vívida. Hay una imagen de procesador en la esquina inferior izquierda de un televisor en la imagen derecha.

*QNED85/80(86).
*QNED80/75 cuentan con Dimming pro.
*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones.
*El tamaño del MiniLED se calculó utilizando los estándares de medición internos de LG.

Millones de escalas grises

Detalles Dinámicos

Disfruta de los detalles de sombra mejorados y una definición oscura más nítida, ya que cuenta con un millón de escalas dinámicas que te brindan una calidad de imagen 64x mejor que antes.

A través de la pantalla dividida, se ve a un hombre mirando un monitor en una habitación oscura. Se compara la diferencia en la calidad de imagen entre los lados izquierdo y derecho.

*Convencional se refiere a los televisores LG UHD sin tecnología NanoCell.
*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones.

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6

La calidad es su prioridad

Nuestro Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6, el más avanzado hasta la fecha, ofrece una experiencia verdaderamente poderosa que se adapta a tus preferencias.

*QNED85/80 cuentan con el Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 cuenta con el Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6.

Imagen AI Pro

La imagen perfecta está más cerca que nunca con Imagen AI Pro.
La mejora del Súper Escalador AI utiliza la tecnología de la Inteligencia Artificial para analizar y recuperar la información perdida de contenido en baja resolución, de esta manera garantizar que todo lo que veas esté en su mejor calidad

Una imagen de girasol se muestra a través de la pantalla dividida izquierda y derecha. La imagen derecha con AI Picture Pro activada aparece más brillante y más clara.

Sonido AI Pro

Usando el aprendizaje profundo con inteligencia artificial, el procesador reconoce voces, efectos de audio y frecuencias de audio, lo que le permite optimizar el sonido según el tipo de contenido que estás viendo para obtener un sonido espacial más inmersivo.

Sonido AI Pro se activa y una imagen se muestra como si el sonido rico llena el espacio con efectos de sonido.

*QNED85/80 cuenta con Imagen AI Pro.
*QNED85/80 cuenta con Súper Escalador AI
*Imagen AI Pro no funcionará con ningún contenido protegido por derechos de autor en los servicios OTT.
*Convencional se refiere a los televisores UHD de LG sin tecnología NanoCell.
*La calidad de imagen del contenido exclusivo variará en función de la resolución de origen.
*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones.

*QNED85/80/75 cuenta con virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

La pantalla ultra grande de QNED se muestra magníficamente en ángulos bajos.

Pantalla Ultra Grande

Más grande que nunca

Lleva tu experiencia visual al siguiente nivel con vibrantes colores en una impresionante Pantalla Ultra Grande de QNED.

Obtén todo el entretenimiento completo con un sonido superior

LG Soundbar

El complemento ideal para tú entretenimiento

Las LG SoundBars están diseñados específicamente para funcionar a la perfección con tu LG TV, complementando la experiencia de entretenimiento perfecta.

El complemento perfecto se muestra a través de un primer plano de la TV y la barra de sonido.

*TV Sound Mode Share puede variar según el modelo de TV.
*La versión del Procesador de TV AI varía según el modelo de TV.
*Sound Bar Mode Control puede variar según los modelos de barra de sonido.
*El uso remoto de LG TV está limitado a ciertas características solamente.

BOOM Orquesta

Una gran diversidad de ajustes

Cuando se conecta a un televisor LG, la barra de sonido cambia de modo automáticamente. También trae configuraciones de sonido adicionales para disfrutar no solo a través de la barra de sonido, sino también del televisor al que está conectado.

Un efecto de sonido se muestra con la función Wow Orchestra activada.

*Esta función solo es compatible con los modelos de TV 2023. La compatibilidad varía según el modelo.
*La compatibilidad con funciones varía según el modelo de LG Soundbar.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Funciones Inteligentes hechas para ti

Trae mayor comodidad a tu TV con las alertas y recomendaciones personalizadas. Las funciones inteligentes como All New Home te brindan una experiencia más rápida e intuitiva.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.

Mi perfil

Ve solo tu contenido favorito con un perfil personalizable para cada miembro de la familia. Disfruta de recomendaciones basadas en tus gustos y acceso rápido a tus aplicaciones más utilizadas.
La escena que activa la función Mi perfil se reproduce en la pantalla del televisor.

Quick Card

¡Accede fácil y rápidamente a aplicaciones y contenido que te interesan! Incluso puedes editar Quick Cards para diferentes perfiles de usuario y asegurarte de que tu contenido favorito esté cerca.
La escena que activa la función Tarjeta rápida se reproduce en la pantalla del televisor.

*Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado dependiendo de la conectividad de la región y la red.
*Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

AI Picture Wizard

Imagen personalizada para ti

AI Picture Wizard analiza 85 millones de configuraciones potenciales para encontrar la mejor posible y analiza las preferencias de color de los espectadores para proporcionar configuraciones de visualización personalizadas.

*QNED85/80 cuentan con AI Picture Wizard.

AI Concierge

El curador de tu contenido

Obtén recomendaciones especialmente para ti. AI Concierge recomienda palabras clave relacionadas o tendencias basadas en tu historial de búsqueda de reconocimiento de voz único para que obtengas más de lo que le gusta ver.

La cara de un hombre se muestra en la pantalla del televisor, y las palabras clave recomendadas se muestran cerca.

"*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región y la serie.
*La palabra clave solo se puede proporcionar en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo."

Amazon Alexa & AirPlay & HomeKit

Disfruta de una conexión perfecta y fácil control de tu televisor LG con compatibilidad para servicios como Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple Airplay y HomeKit.

Logo de Hey Google Logo de alexa built-in Logo de works with Apple AirPlay Logo de works with Apple Home

*LG es compatible con dispositivos wifi 'Matter'.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad de Voice Command puede variar según el producto y el país.
*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.
*La compatibilidad con Amazon Alexa puede variar según el idioma y la región.

Vista Múltiple

Lado a Lado

Imagen en Imagen

Doble Monitor

Lado a Lado

Diversifica tu pantalla. Con Lado a Lado, disfruta de una amplia gama de contenidos con dos pantallas a la vez y acceds a más servicios interactivos con LG Smart Cam.

Imagen en Imagen

Con Imagen en Imagen, puedes verte a ti mismo y a tu contenido. Simplemente conéctate a través de tu Smart Cam y disfruta de entrenamientos en casa.

Doble Monitor

Descubre más formas de trabajar con el modo de entrada doble. Consulta y accede cómodamente a los materiales desde dos entradas HDMI simultáneamente para obtener la mejor configuración de trabajo.

*La disponibilidad de combinación de aplicación/entrada puede variar según el servicio.
*La configuración de imagen/sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.
*'LG Fitness' tiene la función de modo Picture In Picture con cámara USB en la aplicación.
*Salida de imagen limitada a una pantalla.

LG Smart Cam

Con una fácil instalación al TV y un delgado diseño, LG Smart Cam hace que tus reuniones remotas sean fáciles de tener en una pantalla Ultra Grande.

Una mujer está sentada en un reposabrazos de un sofá, sosteniendo una computadora portátil y viendo la televisión. Dentro de la TV en la pantalla grande, se pueden ver cuatro personajes y una videoconferencia.

Una mujer está sentada en un reposabrazos de un sofá, sosteniendo una computadora portátil y viendo la televisión. Dentro del televisor en la pantalla grande, puedes ver cuatro personajes y una videoconferencia.

*LG Smart Cam se vende por separado.

Una persona sentada en un sofá está disfrutando de una película en una gran televisión en la pared.

Cine Verdadero

Home Cinema que iguala a las Salas de Cine

Disfruta de una experiencia cinematográfica impresionante desde la comodidad de tu propio hogar con LG QNED.

Dolby On

Eleva tu entretenimiento

Las nuevas funciones de Dolby te ofrecen una imagen mejorada y un sonido sin igual en una amplia gama de contenidos.

HDR convencional 10 Pro

Imagen mejorada por los expertos

HDR10 Pro utiliza Dynamic Tone Mapping para mejorar automáticamente el contraste y la claridad de tu contenido fotograma a fotograma.

*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones.
*Convencional se refiere a los televisores LG UHD sin tecnología NanoCell.

FILMMAKER Mode

Ver películas exactamente como el director lo deseaba con FILMMAKER MODE. Este modo conserva los colores originales, los ajustes y las velocidades de fotogramas para mostrarte la visión original del director.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de TV, editando algo. La pantalla de TV muestra una grúa en el cielo púrpura. El logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode se coloca en la esquina inferior derecha.

*El soporte para el modo CINEASTA puede variar según el país.

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de streaming y pasos a juego justo al lado de cada logotipo. Hay imágenes del miércoles de Netflix, TED LASSO de Apple TV, Tulsa King de Paramount+, Disney Plus’s National Treasure, PRIME VIDEO’s The rings of power, TOP GUN de sky showtime y leopardo de LG CHANNELS.

Entretenimiento

Contenido Infinito

Disfruta del contenido de las plataformas de streaming más grandes directamente en LG QNED.

*Se requiere membresía de transmisión de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere suscripción por separado para Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Es posible que Apple TV+ y/o contenido seleccionado no estén disponibles en todas las regiones.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visite primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.
*Los servicios admitidos pueden diferir según el país.

Hay un gran televisor en la pared y se puede ver la pantalla del juego de carreras en la pantalla. Frente al televisor, se pueden ver las manos y los mandos de la persona que se centra en el juego.

Video Juegos Avanzados

Video juegos en otro nivel.

Actualiza tu configuración de juegos con un televisor de siguiente nivel, diseñado para los mejores videos juegos de última generación.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer mantiene todas tus configuraciones de juego en un menú fácil de usar, mientras que el nuevo Gaming Dashboard te brinda acceso rápido a tu configuración actual.

Imagen del tablero de instrumentos que se muestra en la pantalla del juego - su paleta muestra iconos del estado del juego, el modo oscuro, la aplicación en la aplicación, el optimizador del juego, todos los ajustes y la guía del usuario.

4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC

Lleva tu video juego al siguiente nivel con gráficos suaves y sincronizados. Reduce el desenfoque por movimiento y el efecto fantasma con Dolby Vision® HDR a 4K 120Hz, ALLM y eARC en las últimas especificaciones HDMI 2.1.

Alt text

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Game Optimizer pueden variar según la serie.
*Game Optimizer se activa solo cuando “Game Optimizer” y "Game Optimizer" está "ENCENDIDO"

*Convencional se refiere a los LG UHD TV sin tecnología NanoCell.
*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones.

Hay dos televisores enfrente. En la TV de la izquierda muestra un coche de carreras de conducción rápida que parece bastante borroso, mientras que en la televisión de la derecha muestra un coche de carreras de conducción rápida, pero muy claro.

Desempeño de Juego Premium

AMD FreeSync Premium mejora tu experiencia de juego al reducir el tartamudeo y el desgarro de imagen.

Hay QNED TV de pie frente a la pared roja - imagen en pantalla muestra un juego de baloncesto con dos jugadores jugando juego. Justo debajo, hay dos cajas de imágenes. A la izquierda dice VRR OFF y muestra una imagen borrosa de la misma imagen y a la derecha dice VRR ON y muestra la misma imagen.

Olvídate de los retrasos

Disfruta de un juego rápido, fluido y menos retraso con VRR.

*QNED85/80 característica AMD FreeSync Premium.
*QNED85/80 característica VRR.
*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de las características.

HGiG

LG se asocia con algunos de los más grandes de la industria del Gaming para ofrecerle los últimos videos juegos HDR con el máximo realismo e inmersión.

Una imagen muestra a una mujer sosteniendo un arma, usando una máscara facial cubierta. Una mitad izquierda de la imagen es pálida con menos color, y la mitad derecha de la imagen es relativamente más colorida.

*HGiG es un grupo de empresas voluntarias de las industrias de juegos y de pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público las directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.
*El soporte para HGiG puede variar según el país.
*Las imágenes se simulan para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones.

*Las asociaciones apoyadas pueden diferir según el país.

Una caja de embalaje QNED se coloca sobre fondo rosa, verde y hay hierba creciendo y mariposas que salen de su interior.

QNED sostenible

Empaques que marcan la diferencia

El empaque rediseñado de LG QNED utiliza impresión en un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja puede variar según el modelo o el país.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED MiniLED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color Pro

Procesador de Imagen

4K Procesador α7 AI Gen6

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Salida de Audio

40W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Ch

Dolby Atmos

Si

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Mini LED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED MiniLED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color Pro

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Control de Brillo AI

Si

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

Imagen AI

Imagen AI Pro

Escalador AI

4K Super Escalador AI

Tecnología Dimming

Precisión Dimming

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Modo Imagen

4 modos (Dinámico, suave, Estandard, Personal)

Procesador de Imagen

4K Procesador α7 AI Gen6

JUEGOS

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Modo HGIG

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si

SMART TV

Galería de arte

Si

Configuración Familiar

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 23

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Alerta Deportes

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

AUDIO

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Sonido AI

Sonido AI Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

40W

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Voz clara Pro

Si

Dolby Atmos

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Ch

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

ACCESIBILIDAD

Escala de Grises

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 3)

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS como se especifica en HDMI 2.1 (2 puertos))

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Montaje en pared

Sí (Attached)

Remoto

Magic Remote

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

