Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen
Pantalla LG QNED89 con una colorida obra de arte.

Es todo sobre los nuevos QNED

Color nítido y claridad en el colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo procesador y zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED

Los TVs LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada TV muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los TVs. El procesador alpha 8 AI 4K se muestra con una luz naranja que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "Upgradeable webOS" y "webOS Re:New Program".
Ultra Big TV

Experimenta la pantalla más impresionante

Una familia en una sala de estar con un televisor LG ultragrande montado en la pared, con una escena del océano que incluye corales y una tortuga en la pantalla.

Experimenta todo tu entretenimiento favorito en el LG TV más grande. Mira, juega o haz ejercicio con una escala y claridad inigualables.

*QNED89 viene en un máximo de 98 pulgadas.

**Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Apple Music

Procesador 4K alpha 8 AI

La gran inteligencia de QNED mejora tu experiencia de TV

Procesador AI alpha 8 4K de LG con luz naranja que emana debajo y líneas coloridas de la placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

Inmersión desde dentro. Nuestro avanzado procesador AI alpha 8 4K optimiza automáticamente la calidad de audio e imagen para sincronizarse con usted.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Inteligencia que refina la experiencia QNED

LG TV montado en una pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla, como gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras y las palabras "AI Customization" arriba a la izquierda. Una mujer agachada afuera en un día soleado frente a los árboles y un cielo azul, y las palabras "AI Picture Pro" arriba a la izquierda. LG TV con burbujas y ondas sonoras que se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio, y la palabra "AI Sound Pro" arriba a la izquierda.

Personalización de IA

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto.

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

LG TV montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Afinación acústica AI

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

AI Picture Pro

Siente un realismo auténtico en cada fotograma

AI potencia la claridad y el color nítidos

Haz de cada escena una obra maestra. AI Super Upscaling utiliza algoritmos de aprendizaje profundo para mejorar el contenido en tiempo real para que todo lo que mires se vea sorprendentemente nítido.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con AI Picture Pro y AI Super Upscaling.

**Los modelos con procesador alpha 9/alpha 8 (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80) cuentan con Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

***AI Picture Pro no funcionará con ningún tipo de contenido con derechos de autor en los servicios de OTT.

****La calidad de imagen del contenido escalado variará en función de la resolución original.

AI Sound Pro

 

Escucha cada detalle del paisaje sonoro

LG TV mientras burbujas y ondas sonoras se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

El audio realista se eleva a través de tu espacio

Escucha cada respiración y latido, mientras el sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 llena tu espacio con un audio rico y con calidad de escenario sonoro.

Un hombre conduciendo una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de la motocicleta.

El sonido impactante resuena

Las mejoras del procesador AI le dan a tu sonido un impulso dinámico lleno de potencia.

LG TV que muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de los micrófonos e instrumentos.

El sonido se adapta a cualquier cosa que veas

Adaptive Sound Control equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr una gran claridad.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha. 

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program está sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla, naranja y violeta en la parte inferior.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año TV nueva durante 5 años

Mantente actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS prometidas durante 5 años.

*El webOS Re:New Program admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el webOS Re:New Program es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos lanzados en 2022, incluidos todos los modelos OLED y 8K QNEDs, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023, incluidos los modelos UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas de las actualizaciones de las funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la TV hecha para ti con My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo. 

***Aplicado a los modelos OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD fabricados a partir del año 2023.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Precision Dimming

La retroiluminación precisa aporta una claridad nítida

Mira cada escena con una claridad realista. La tecnología de atenuación de precisión controla cientos de bloques de atenuación para producir la imagen más nítida posible y revelar detalles ocultos.

*QNED99, QNED90 y QNED89 cuentan con tecnología de atenuación Dimming

**QNED90 y QNED89 cuenta con Precision Dimming

QNED Color

Colores brillantes y exuberantes que cobran vida

Déjate hipnotizar por los colores increíblemente ricos, incluso más vívidos que el mundo que te rodea.

*QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 incorporan QNED Color.

**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según la certificación independiente de Intertek.

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

La excelente barra de sonido digna del LG QNED

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG que muestra la configuración en el lado derecho de la pantalla.

Control de la barra de sonido

Simplicidad al alcance de tu mano

Acceda al Control de la barra de sonido en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

TV LG y barra de sonido LG montadas en la pared de una sala de estar y gráficos de formas brillantes por toda la habitación.

Orchestra Sound

Cada imagen está perfectamente en tono.

Orchestra Sound reúne en sinergia el sonido único de su LG Soundbar y LG QNED.

Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG montados en la pared con un símbolo de Wi-Fi blanco en el medio.

Transmisión de sonido inalámbrica

Mire su televisión sin ningún desorden a la vista.

Rompe con los cables y escucha todo el potencial de la calidad de audio de tu LG Soundbar con Wireless Soundcast.

*Soundbar se puede comprar por separado y el Soundbar Mode Control puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente. 

***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

****Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 de 80 pulgadas y superiores se pueden combinar con S90TY, S90TR y S70.

FILMMAKER Mode

Míralo tal como lo soñaron los directores

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. El FILMMAKER Mode ofrece películas tal como las concibió el director con configuraciones precisas.

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando un LG TV que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay un logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER Mode es una marca comercial de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiencia cinematográfica en casa

Encuentra más maravillas en cada escena que miras

Experimenta el cine en casa. HDR10 Pro ofrece el aspecto deseado de cualquier película con color y contraste precisos.

Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un LG TV montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Advanced Gameplay

Pon tu mirada en victorias colosales

La reproducción se mantiene fluida a alta velocidad con FreeSync y VRR, mientras que las configuraciones sencillas hacen que la victoria sea muy fácil.

Una escena borrosa de un coche conduciendo rápido en un juego de carreras. La escena se refina, lo que da como resultado una acción fluida y clara. Logotipo de FreeSync Premium Pro y logotipo de VRR en la esquina superior derecha.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 incluyen AMD FreeSync™ Premium y VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 incluyen GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC y HGiG.

***VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de los sectores del videojuego y las pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público directrices que mejoren la experiencia de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

*****La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*Game Dashboard se activa solo cuando tanto “Game Optimizer” como “Game Dashboard” están activados. 

**Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones..

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG QNED para el mañana

Elige lo que es mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje de LG QNED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.​

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**Bottom Bracket para todos los QNED y Full Back Cover para QNED85 (65/55/50") están fabricados con plástico reciclado.

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

