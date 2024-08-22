Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Premium 98QNED89TSA+ LM85SXD

98QNELM85S.ESPR

Combo Premium 98QNED89TSA+ LM85SXD

  • Bundle image
  • front view
  • side view
  • front view
  • back view
  • front view
  • front view
  • front view top door open
  • drawer
Bundle image
front view
side view
front view
back view
front view
front view
front view top door open
drawer

Características principales

  • 4K QNED
  • 4K Procesador AI α8
  • webOS 24 Smart TV
  • InstaView™: Toca dos veces y mira el interior
  • Fábrica de hielos Dual Craft Ice™
  • HygieneFresh+™: Filtro Higiénico
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

98QNED89TSA

98" LG QNED QNED89 Smart TV 4K 2024
SOLO TAG 100 REGALOS

LM85SXD

Refrigeradora French Door 679L InstaView™ y Dual Craft Ice™

Todo se centra en el nuevo QNED

Claridad y colores nítidos en LG QNED colosales. Nuestro nuevo procesador y las zonas de regulación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada pixel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

Procesador 4K alpha 8 AI

La inteligencia QNED da vida a la imagen más colosal y nítida

Nuestro procesador alpha 8 AI 4K optimiza automáticamente el audio y la imagen en nuestra pantalla más grande de 98 pulgadas, así que ultragrande sigue siendo sinónimo de ultranítida.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Color del QNED

Colores más vivos y nítidos para una inmersión más intensa

Déjate fascinar por una calidad de imagen increíblemente nítida y colorida, tan grande y vívida como el mundo que te rodea.

*Las QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con la característica QNED Color.

Pantalla cinematográfica

Reduce el bisel, aumenta el tamaño de la pantalla

Disfruta de una visión máxima con un bisel más delgado que te ofrece una inmersión cinematográfica de extremo a extremo.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

InstaView Door-in-Door®

Toca dos veces y descubre su interior sin perder la frescura

Toca dos veces para ver el interior sin abrir la puerta, ahorrando energía y manteniendo más frescos tus alimentos

La vista frontal de la refrigeradora color negro colocada en una cocina.
Puerta derecha de la refrigeradora está abierta, mostrando productos. Una niebla fluye desde la parte superior al resto.
DoorCooling+™

Mantiene la frescura de manera uniforme y más rápida

Los alimentos se mantienen frescos y las bebidas se enfrían en cualquier estante con un rendimiento de enfriamiento uniforme y más rápido.

*Basado en una prueba de UL que compara el tiempo de enfriamiento de los cajones de la puerta de 25℃ a 7℃ entre el modelo LGE Non-DoorCooling+ de J822MT75 y el modelo DoorCooling+ de J823MT75, según el método de prueba interno de LG. El resultado puede variar dependiendo del uso real.
*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real. Se supone que DoorCooling+ deja de funcionar cuando se abre la puerta.

Fábrica de Hielos Dual con Craft Ice ™

Hielo de larga duración y en forma de esfera

Mantén tu bebida más fría por más tiempo con el hielo Craft Ice ™ en forma de esfera que se derrite lentamente exclusivo de LG

* Comparación de la velocidad de fusión entre Craft Ice ™ y Cube Ice. Basado en el tiempo medio de tres pruebas individuales para medir el tiempo necesario para que los dos tipos de hielo desaparezcan por completo en el agua dispensada (9 ° C).
* La forma y la claridad del hielo pueden variar según la configuración, el suministro de agua y las condiciones de uso doméstico.
* Cuando se selecciona el modo Craft Ice +, hasta 6 bolas de hielo por día.

Refrigerador en la cocina, muestra tecnología interna y el Compresor Inverter Linear. Un gráfico muestra ahorros economicos
Inverter Linear Compressor™

Ahorra hasta un 32% de energía

El Compresor Inverter Linear™de LG ahorra hasta un 32% más de energía, lo que le permite ahorrar dinero y cuidar más nuestro planeta

* Compresor Inverter Linear™ se comparó con el refrigerador con compresor alternativo convencional de LG.
* Basado en pruebas VDE que comparan el consumo de energía y el nivel de ruido entre los modelos GBB530NSCXE y GBB530NSQWB de LGE.

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

RESUMEN

Capacidad :
679 Litros
Dimensiones (AnxAlxPr):
908 x 1785 x 968mm
Tecnología Principal:
InstaView™ Door in Door
Compresor:
Fábrica de Hielos Dual Craft Ice™

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

Refrigeradora

GRADO DE CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

A

CAPACIDAD

Litraje Neto (L)

679

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

466

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Pantalla LED externa

Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

908 x 1785 x 968 mm

Peso del producto (kg)

169

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

Si

Door-in-Door

Si

InstaView

Si

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Manual Twist Ice Maker

Si

Dispensador de hielo y agua

Si

Tanque de agua

Si

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Acabado (puerta)

Negro Plateado

Tipo de manija

Pocket

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Linear Inverter

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

629

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Luz del refrigerador

Si

Estante de Cristal_templado

Si

Hygiene Fresh+

Si

Extra espacio

Si

Hygiene Fresh

Si

Estantería_Plegable

Si

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Diagnóstico inteligente

Si

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Si

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Estante de Cristal_templado

Si

GARANTÍA

Compressor

Linear Inverter

