LG UHD 50" UR8750 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial), 4K Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6 (2023)

LG UHD 50" UR8750 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial), 4K Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6 (2023)

50UR8750PSA

LG UHD 50" UR8750 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial), 4K Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6 (2023)

Front view with logo
*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son solo para fines representativos.
*Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

La imagen de la naturaleza con la montaña rocosa reflejada muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Revela el último detalle

El televisor UHD de LG con HDR10 Pro ofrece niveles de brillo optimizados para colores vivos y detalles extraordinarios.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato propio del mapeo dinámico de tonos de LG aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.

Procesador α5 4K con AI de sexta generación

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador α5 4K con AI de sexta generación mejora el televisor UHD de LG para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.

*El televisor de 86 pulgadas UR80 cuenta con el procesador α7 4K con AI de sexta generación.

Una vista de la naturaleza, comparando la calidad de la imagen que el contenido no 4K y el contenido 4K escalado.

Nueva definición del 4K

Observa contenidos que no sean 4K en 4K en grandes pantallas UHD para disfrutar de la claridad y la precisión en cada momento.

*La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará en función de la resolución de la fuente.

Control de brillo con AI

El Control de brillo con AI garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto para cualquier entorno, adaptándose al brillo de la iluminación ambiental circundante.

Una pantalla, que muestra una imagen de un bosque, cuyo brillo se ajusta según el entorno.

Un televisor UHD montado en la pared detrás de una mesa con ambientación de estilo zen.

Descubre la televisión UHD como nunca antes la habías visto

Disfruta de tus contenidos favoritos de cerca con un televisor UHD 4K de gran tamaño.

LG Smart Cam

Con una fácil instalación en el televisor y un diseño estilizado, LG Smart Cam convierte tus reuniones a distancia en un juego de niños en la gran pantalla.

Una mujer está sentada en el reposabrazos de un sofá, con un ordenador portátil en la mano y viendo la televisión. Dentro del televisor, en la gran pantalla, se ven cuatro personajes y una videoconferencia.

*LG Smart Cam se vende por separado.

Asistente inteligente y conectividad

El televisor UHD de LG lleva la comodidad a un nuevo nivel con soporte para Apple AirPlay, HomeKit y Matter. Controla convenientemente los dispositivos conectados, verifica la información casi al instante con la voz.

Logotipo de Apple AirPlay Logotipo de funciona con Apple Home Logotipo de funciona con Matter

*Los servicios y características compatibles con Matter pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil de ThinQ.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad del comando de voz puede variar según el producto y el país.
*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.

Imagen que muestra a una pareja viendo un programa con un televisor LG UHD.

Experiencia inmersiva tipo cine en casa

Disfruta en 4K y vive una experiencia visual como la del cine.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Disfrute de las películas como las concibió el director, sin ajustes en la textura ni en otros ajustes visuales de la película.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión, editando algo. La pantalla de televisión muestra una grúa torre en un cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMAKER se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

*La compatibilidad con FILMMAKER MODE™ puede variar según el país.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión, editando algo. La pantalla de televisión muestra una grúa torre en un cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMAKER se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de transmisión y metrajes coincidentes justo al lado de cada logotipo. Hay imágenes de Merlina de Netflix, TED LASSO de Apple TV, Tulsa King de Paramount+,Tesoro Nacional de Disney Plus, Los Anillos del Poder de PRIME VIDEO.
Entretenimiento

Contenido on demand sin fin

Disfruta fácilmente del contenido de las mayores plataformas de transmisión directamente en el televisor UHD de LG.

*Se requiere membresía de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere una suscripción por separado para Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas registradas de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países. *Es posible que Apple TV+ o ciertos contenidos no estén disponibles en todas las regiones.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visite primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.
*Los servicios admitidos pueden diferir según el país.
*La cantidad de canales y el contenido disponible pueden variar según el producto y la región.

Un video que sigue a un automóvil desde atrás en un videojuego mientras conduce por una calle de la ciudad iluminada al anochecer.

El juego AAA comienza aquí

Transforme su experiencia con juegos rápidos y fluidos y siéntase como si estuviera realmente inmerso en el juego.

Optimizador de juego

HGiG

Optimizador de juegos y Game Dashboard

Encuentre todas las configuraciones que necesita para un juego óptimo en un solo lugar. El panel de control para juegos le permite cambiar rápidamente la configuración actual del género del juego.

HGiG

LG está asociado con algunos de los nombres importantes de la industria de los juegos, lo que te permite disfrutar de los últimos juegos HDR y sumergirte en tu juego.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú de Optimizador de Juegos pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de compañías de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV, que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición de los usuarios las pautas públicas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

Una caja de flores reciclada utilizando el embalaje de una caja de televisor UHD de LG.
Sustentabilidad

Más verde y mejor

El empaque rediseñado del televisor UHD de LG usa impresión de un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja puede variar según el modelo o el país.

Te enseñamos a usar tu nuevo producto

Te enseñamos a usar tu nuevo producto

Para programar tu clase solo debes llamarnos al 0800-1-2424/ 937 290 210 o escribirnos al correo familyclub@lge.com

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

4K Procesador α5 AI Gen6

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Control de Brillo AI

Si

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Procesador de Imagen

4K Procesador α5 AI Gen6

JUEGOS

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Modo HGIG

Si

SMART TV

Configuración Familiar

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 23

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Alerta Deportes

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

AUDIO

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Voz clara Pro

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Escala de Grises

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 215x775x152

Peso del embalaje

14,5

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 121x651x57,1

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 121x716x230

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

859x230

Peso del televisor sin soporte

11,7

Peso del televisor con soporte

11,8

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

200x200

CONECTIVIDAD

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM, como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Montaje en pared

Sí (Detachable)

Remoto

Magic Remote

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

Qué opina la gente

Comprar directamente

Front view with logo

50UR8750PSA

LG UHD 50" UR8750 4K Smart TV con ThinQ AI (Inteligencia Artificial), 4K Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6 (2023)