55" LG UHD UT90 4K Smart TV 2024

55UT9050PSA

55UT9050PSA

55" LG UHD UT90 4K Smart TV 2024

Vista frontal del TV LG UHD, UT90 con el texto de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, y el logotipo de webOS Re:Nuevo Programa en pantalla.

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto que figura a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación exacta.

Un túnel cuadrado de colores vibrantes que se estrecha gradualmente hacia la parte posterior, mostrado en un TV LG.

Vea con claridad todos los detalles

La tecnología Ultra HD da vida a todos los colores. Disfruta de imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine los detalles

Adéntrate en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda se muestra «SDR» y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra «HDR10 Pro» y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Disfrute de un magnífico entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo, para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Personalización de la IA

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver

TV LG montado en la pared de un salón con un guitarrista en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Afinación acústica AI

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta la distribución de la habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

TV LG y barra de sonido LG en un moderno salón por la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

TV LG y barra de sonido LG en un moderno salón durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Tanto de día como de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz del espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para ofrecer imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Sound Pro

Escuche cada detalle del paisaje sonoro

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú de modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha. 

webOS 24

Haga suya la experiencia televisiva

Disfruta de una TV hecha a tu medida con Mi Perfil, AI Concierge y Quick Card.

*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día, y sólo se ofrecen en los países que admiten PNL en su lengua materna. 

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS flotando en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio inferior iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo se lee «webOS Re:New Program».

webOS RE: Nuevo Programa

Cada año, un televisor nuevo durante 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando añadimos nuevas funciones y comodidades.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde «webOS 24» hasta «webOS 28». Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas de «Actualización 1» a «Actualización 4».

Con el Programa webOS Re:Nuevo Programa, los clientes pueden disfrutar de

cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco

versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El Programa webOS Re:Nuevo Programa admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS, y el calendario de actualizaciones varía de final de mes a principio de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el calendario de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen los modelos UHD y superiores.

Tu TV sabe lo que te gusta

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Pueden mostrarse contenidos reducidos o limitados en función de la región y la conectividad de red.

***Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, aunque la pantalla de inicio sólo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones pueden variar según el país y el momento de su lanzamiento.

*****Las «palabras clave para ti» en AI Concierge solo se pueden proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo. 

******Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

*******La función Always Ready está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Un LG Magic Remote con el botón circular del medio, mientras una luz violeta de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave resplandor violeta rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Magic remote 

La magia está en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los anticuados botones.

LG Magic Remote desbloquea todas las funciones inteligentes de tu televisor

LG con un clic, un desplazamiento o tu voz.

*Las funciones y características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Conectividad total desde tu TV

Un TV LG montado en la pared de un salón muestra un león y su cachorro. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un smartphone en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece justo encima del smartphone apuntando hacia el televisor.

Conéctividad móvil

Transmite tus aplicaciones directamente al televisor

Vea el contenido de su iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla de su TV LG sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Home Hub

 

Controla tu casa inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite un control perfecto de tu ecosistema inteligente desde el televisor, incluidos el móvil, la barra de sonido y dispositivos IoT como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, etc.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc. registradas en EE.UU. y otros países.

***Soporta AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar en función de los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la app móvil ThinQ.

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin mando a distancia solo es posible con el procesador alpha 9 AI y puede variar en función de los productos y las regiones.

******Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra del OLED CS4, pero podrás disfrutar del servicio tras instalar las actualizaciones de software de webOS.

Una amplia gama de contenidos listos para ver

Un TV LG en primer plano que muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. En la imagen aparecen los textos «Action Collection», «Bloomberg TV+» y «Visto recientemente». El espacio delante del televisor está ligeramente iluminado, como si fuera la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas de TV.

LG Canales

Ahora gratis en LG

Sintoniza LG Channels 3.0 para ver las últimas noticias, tus deportes favoritos, películas populares y series de televisión, incluso contenidos exclusivos sólo en LG TV.

Aparecen seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y, debajo, los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+.

Servicios OTT

Explora fácilmente tus servicios de streaming favoritos

Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie de la forma más fácil posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus servicios de streaming y aplicaciones favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción independiente y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE.UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

Un rinoceronte en un ambiente de safari se muestra en un TV LG Ultra Big, montado en la pared marrón de un salón rodeado de muebles modulares de color crema.

Pantalla ultra grande

Aumentar tus emociones

Una pantalla ultragrande transforma todo su entretenimiento en una escala y claridad de gran éxito.

Una esquina superior izquierda de un televisor LG, que muestra una obra de arte multicolor, y el televisor está montado en una pared sin apenas separación visible.

Diseño Ultra Delgado

El aspecto sin costuras se integra perfectamente

Complete su interior con el diseño minimalista que complementa su espacio.

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG UHD que muestra la configuración de control de la barra de sonido al lado derecho de la pantalla.

BOOM Interfaz 

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede a BOOM Interfaz en LG TV para controlar la barra de sonido de forma sencilla, como modos, perfiles y prácticas funciones, incluso mientras ves la televisión.

*La barra de sonido puede adquirirse por separado y el control de modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del mando a distancia de LG TV está limitado a ciertas funciones. 

***Por favor, tenga en cuenta que el servicio puede no estar disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

Sumérgete en superproducciones y batallas contra jefes

Modo Filmmaker

Véalo tal y como lo soñaron los directores

Sumérgete en el montaje más auténtico. El modo FILMMAKER reproduce las películas tal y como las concibió el director con unos ajustes precisos.

Un hombre en un oscuro estudio de edición mirando un TV LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen aparece el logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER Mode es una marca comercial de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiencia de cine en casa

La magia del cine en la comodidad de su casa

Ambiente de cine recreado en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que todas las películas se presenten en todo su esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para disfrutar de un cine más envolvente.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de un salón poco iluminado junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando hacia un televisor LG montado en la pared que muestra la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Potente jugabilidad

Sumérgete a toda velocidad en la acción

El juego HGiG inmersivo se mantiene fluido a alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantiza que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice «¡GANA!», mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. El logotipo de ALLM, eARC y HGiG aparece en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de los sectores de los juegos y las pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**El apoyo a HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No dejes de usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Game Dashboard sólo se activa cuando «Game Optimizer» y «Game Dashboard» están activados. 

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Acceso a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra «Trine 4: El precio de la pesadilla». Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

**Puede ser necesaria la suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Puede ser necesaria la suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG UHD para el mañana

Elige lo que es mejor para el planeta con empaques livianos, biodegradables y credenciales globales de sostenibilidad.

Embalaje LG UHD sobre fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

**Los siguientes modelos están fabricados con plástico reciclado: Eje de pedalier UT90(75/65/55/50«) y UT80(86/75/70»).

Especificaciones clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 236 x 716 x 29,7

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    15,0

Todas las especificaciones

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si  (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 360 x 810 x 152

  • Peso del embalaje

    19,7

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 236 x 716 x 29,7

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    1 236 x 783 x 257

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1 074 x 257

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    15,0

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    15,4

  • Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

    300 x 300

JUEGOS

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Edge

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Control de Brillo AI

    Si

  • Escalador AI

    Mejora 4K

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Modo Imagen

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Amazon Alexa

    Si (Incorporado)

  • Configuración Familiar

    Si

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    web OS 24

  • Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

    Si (Recibidor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (Detachable)

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Baterías de control remoto

    Si (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

  • Afinación acústica de IA

    Si

  • Sonido AI

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

