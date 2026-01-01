About Cookies on This Site

60 Inch LG UHD AI UA75 4k Smart TV 2025

60 Inch LG UHD AI UA75 4k Smart TV 2025

60UA8050PSA
Vista de frente de la UHD UA80 TV, logotipo de LG UHD Al en la esquina superior. En la LG UHD TV se muestran coloridas texturas como de pinturas que se combinan.
Vista posterior de la LG UHD UA80 TV.
Vista lateral izquierda de la LG UHD UA80 TV.
Vista de frente y lateral de la Smart TV LG UHD AI UA75 4K en la que se ven sus dimensiones de longitud, ancho, altura y profundidad.
El procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina en color amarillo y de él salen rayos de luz de colores. El título habla sobre cómo el procesador ofrece una calidad 4K, con color y brillo sorprendentes.
Comparación de antes y después de cómo el superescalamiento 4K de LG mejora la calidad de la imagen. Dos paneles muestran la misma imagen de un pájaro colorido posado en una rama en el bosque, el panel de la derecha está difuminado. El título hace referencia a cómo el superescalamiento 4K mejora la resolución, el brillo y la claridad.
Una foto de una chica con un suéter rojo dividida por la mitad para mostrar el lado izquierdo en SDR y el lado derecho en HDR10 Pro. La parte derecha de la imagen es más nítida y tiene mayor contraste que la izquierda. El título hace referencia a cómo HDR10 Pro ofrece una calidad de imagen superior y un contraste más nítido.
LG TV con una pantalla impresionantemente grande montada en una pared encima de una LG Soundbar en una sala de estar de estilo moderno.
La pantalla de una LG TV con un AI Magic Remote de fondo. El botón de IA está resaltado y con un globo de texto: Sugiere una película que me guste. En la pantalla, se muestra el ícono de usuario E, que indica cómo AI Voice ID identificó al usuario y dio recomendaciones personalizadas basándose únicamente en su voz.
LG AI Magic Remote con el botón de IA resaltado. A su alrededor, se encuentran las diferentes funcionalidades a las que el usuario puede acceder con el botón. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard. El texto explica que el LG AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience con un botón de IA exclusivo y su función de ratón aéreo. Simplemente apunta y haz clic.
Un primer plano de la pantalla de una LG TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.
Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.
Pantalla de una LG TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario. El texto explica que AI Chatbot puede entender la intención del usuario y proporcionar soluciones de problemas.
Características principales

  • Breathtaking colour and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
  • High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
Más
Logo del premio IF DesigniF Design Award Winner logo.

Ganador del Peremio IF Design

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Ciberseguridad

Logotipo de Elección del Editor de AVForums para LG webOS 24 como Mejor Sistema de TV Inteligente 2024/2025.

AV Forum Editor´s Choice - Mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2024/25

“webOS 24 sigue ofreciendo una experiencia inteligente elegante, rápida y fácil de usar, que además es fresca y despejada.

*Los Premios a la Innovación CES se basan en materiales descriptivos enviados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna de las presentaciones ni de ninguna de las afirmaciones realizadas

El televisor LG UHD está ligeramente inclinado hacia la izquierda y muestra canicas coloridas colocadas en diferentes tonos de rosa, azul y púrpura. El logotipo del procesador Alpha 7 4K AI está incorporado en la esquina inferior derecha del televisor. El logotipo de LG UHD AI se encuentra en la esquina inferior izquierda. También es visible el texto, potenciado por el procesador LG Alpha AI.

El televisor LG UHD está ligeramente inclinado hacia la izquierda y muestra canicas coloridas colocadas en diferentes tonos de rosa, azul y púrpura. El logotipo del procesador Alpha 7 4K AI está incorporado en la esquina inferior derecha del televisor. El logotipo de LG UHD AI se encuentra en la esquina inferior izquierda. También es visible el texto, potenciado por el procesador LG Alpha AI.

Ve los detalles más finos con total claridad

Calidad de imagenIA para WEbOSCalidad de SonidoDiseñoEntrretenimientoEntretenimiento

Conoce el potente e inteligente procesador AI Alpha 7 Gen8

Con importantes mejoras en el rendimiento, el procesamiento más rápido del procesador AI Alpha 7 Gen8 ahora ofrece calidad de imagen 4K con mucha más nitidez y profundidad que antes.

El procesador de IA Alpha 7 Gen8 se ilumina en amarillo y de él salen relámpagos de colores.

*Comparado con el televisor inteligente de nivel de entrada del mismo año con procesador AI Alpha 5 Gen6, basado en la comparación de especificaciones internas.

La mejora de super escalamiento 4K da vida a cada fotograma

El potente procesador de LG mejora la resolución hasta la calidad original. Disfruta de la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados con el Superescalamiento 4K.

Comparación del antes y después de cómo LG 4K Super Upscaling mejora la calidad de imagen. Dos paneles que muestran la misma imagen de un pájaro colorido sentado en una rama en un bosque, panel en

*La calidad de imagen del contenido ampliado variará según la resolución de origen.

HDR10 Pro

Los colores vibrantes y el brillo llevan la resolución de la pantalla a nuevas alturas. Sumérgete en una calidad de imagen mejorada con un contraste más nítido.

Una foto de una chica con un suéter rojo dividida por la mitad para mostrar el lado izquierdo en SDR y el lado derecho en HDR10 Pro. La parte derecha de la imagen es más nítida y tiene mayor contraste que la izquierda.

Una foto de una chica con un suéter rojo dividida por la mitad para mostrar el lado izquierdo en SDR y el lado derecho en HDR10 Pro. El lado derecho de la imagen es más nítido y con mayor contraste.

La próxima generación de televisores LG con inteligencia artificial

Leer más

El AI Magic Remote completa la experiencia de IA

Controla tu TV fácilmente con el control mágico AI — ¡no se necesita ningún dispositivo adicional! Con un sensor de movimiento y una rueda de desplazamiento, apunta y haz clic para usarlo como un mouse aéreo o simplemente habla para dar comandos de voz.

* El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma compatible, incluso para el mismo modelo.

Una familia de cuatro personas está reunida alrededor de un televisor LG AI. Aparece un círculo alrededor de la persona que sostiene el control remoto mostrando su nombre. Esto demuestra cómo AI Voice ID reconoce la firma de voz de cada usuario. Luego, la interfaz webOS muestra cómo la IA cambia automáticamente la cuenta y recomienda contenido personalizado.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID reconoce la firma de voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en el momento en que hablas.

*Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.

Primer plano de la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED mostrando cómo funciona la Búsqueda AI. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué juegos deportivos están disponibles. Búsqueda AI

Primer plano de la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED mostrando cómo funciona la Búsqueda AI. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué juegos deportivos están disponibles. Búsqueda AI

AI Search

Pregunta lo que quieras a tu TV. La IA integrada reconoce tu voz y proporciona rápidamente recomendaciones personalizadas según tus solicitudes. También puedes obtener resultados y soluciones adicionales con Microsoft Copilot.

*La búsqueda por IA está disponible en televisores OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzados a partir de 2024.

Contenido de ciencia ficción se está reproduciendo en la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED. En la pantalla aparece la interfaz del chatbot de IA. El usuario le envió un mensaje al chatbot diciendo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Toda la escena también está dividida en dos. Un lado es más oscuro, el otro es más brillante, mostrando cómo el chatbot de IA resolvió el problema para el usuario automáticamente.

Contenido de ciencia ficción se está reproduciendo en la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED. En la pantalla aparece la interfaz del chatbot de IA. El usuario le envió un mensaje al chatbot diciendo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Toda la escena también está dividida en dos. Un lado es más oscuro, el otro es más brillante, mostrando cómo el chatbot de IA resolvió el problema para el usuario automáticamente.

AI Chatbot

Interactúa con el chatbot de IA a través de tu AI Magic Remote y resuelve todas las dudas, desde la configuración hasta la solución de problemas. La IA puede comprender la intención del usuario y proporcionará soluciones inmediatas.

*Se requiere conexión a Internet.

*AI Chatbot disponible en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

*Es posible vincular el chatbot de IA con el servicio al cliente.

AI Magic Remote frente a una pantalla de TV LG. En la pantalla hay un saludo personalizado del LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Por

AI Magic Remote frente a una pantalla de TV LG. En la pantalla hay un saludo personalizado del LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Por

AI Concierge

Una pulsación corta en el botón AI con tu Magic Remote abre tu Concierge de IA, que proporciona palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas basadas en tu historial de búsqueda y de visualización.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

*Los menús mostrados pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

*Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Pantalla de un usuario pasando por el proceso de personalización del Asistente de Imágenes con IA. Se muestra una serie de imágenes con las selecciones del usuario resaltadas. Aparece un ícono de carga y se muestra una imagen de paisaje siendo mejorada de izquierda a derecha.

El mando a distancia AI Magic Remote de LG está delante de una pantalla LG TV. En la pantalla aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Junto al mando a distancia hay un ícono y una etiqueta que muestran cómo se puede acceder fácilmente a la funcionalidad AI Concierge con tan solo presionar brevemente el botón AI.

AI Picture Wizard

Los algoritmos avanzados aprenden tus preferencias al analizar 1.6 mil millones de posibilidades de imágenes. Según tus selecciones, tu televisor crea una imagen personalizada solo para ti.

Pantalla de un usuario pasando por el proceso de personalización del Asistente de Sonido AI. Se están seleccionando una serie de íconos de clips de sonido. Se muestran un cantante de jazz y un saxofonista, con ondas sonoras que representan el sonido personalizado animadas a lo largo del visual.

El mando a distancia AI Magic Remote de LG está delante de una pantalla LG TV. En la pantalla aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Junto al mando a distancia hay un ícono y una etiqueta que muestran cómo se puede acceder fácilmente a la funcionalidad AI Concierge con tan solo presionar brevemente el botón AI.

AI Sound Wizard

Elige el audio que te guste de una selección de clips de sonido. A partir de 40 millones de parámetros, la IA crea un perfil de sonido personalizado ajustado a tus preferencias.

Logotipo y nombre del programa webOS Re:New con la insignia de Honoree de los Premios a la Innovación CES 2025 cerca.

Logotipo y nombre del programa webOS Re:New con la insignia de Honoree de los Premios a la Innovación CES 2025 cerca.

Nuevas actualizaciones durante 5 años con el galardonado Programa webOS Re:New

Obtén todas las actualizaciones y disfruta de los beneficios de las últimas funciones y software. Ganador del Premio a la Innovación CES en la categoría de ciberseguridad, siéntete seguro sabiendo que webOS mantiene tu privacidad y tus datos protegidos.

*El programa webOS Re:New se aplica a los televisores OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD de 2025. 

*El programa webOS Re:New permite un total de cuatro actualizaciones en cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el calendario de actualizaciones varía desde fin de mes hasta inicio de año. 

*Las actualizaciones y el calendario de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región. 

*Actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos OLED de 2022 y UHD de 2023 en adelante.

¡Experimenta lo que tu LG TV puede hacer por ti!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

AI Magic Remote TV frente a una pantalla LG con Home Hub. Se muestran todas las funciones y controles sobre otros dispositivos inteligentes.

Home Hub, la plataforma todo en uno para tu hogar inteligente

Gestiona de manera fluida varios electrodomésticos LG, junto con tus dispositivos Google Home y más. Experimenta la máxima comodidad de controlar toda tu casa a través de un

*LG es compatible con dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de

AI Sound Pro ajusta tu sonido para lograr impacto

*AI Clear Sound debe activarse a través del menú de Modo de Sonido.

Mejora tu sonido con LG TV y
la barra de sonido LG

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado. 

*El control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo. 

*Tenga en cuenta que el servicio puede no estar disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión a la red para las actualizaciones. 

*Los modelos de barra de sonido compatibles con el televisor pueden variar según la región y el país. 

*El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado solo a ciertas funciones.

*Las características pueden variar según el modelo. Por favor, consulta la página de cada producto para ver las especificaciones detalladas.

Televisores Ultra Grandes

Ve todas tus películas, deportes y juegos favoritos en el LG Ultra Big TV. Sumérgete en alta resolución en una pantalla de gran tamaño.

Televisor LG con una pantalla increíblemente grande montada en la pared sobre una barra de sonido LG en una sala de estar de estilo moderno.

*UA75 viene en un máximo de 86 pulgadas y las pulgadas pueden variar según la región.

Diseño Slim

Agrega un toque moderno con un diseño elegante que se integra armoniosamente en tu espacio.

Televisor LG UHD montado en la pared sobre una barra de sonido LG en un espacio de sala de estar moderno. El televisor LG UHD muestra un fondo colorido.

*El diseño delgado se aplica a UA75 de 65/55/50/43 pulgadas.

Persona en su sala sosteniendo su teléfono. En el teléfono hay un ícono de transmisión que muestra que la pantalla del teléfono se está reflejando en el televisor. En el televisor hay un partido de baloncesto y a un lado se muestra la pantalla reflejada, mostrando las estadísticas de los jugadores.

Persona en su sala sosteniendo su teléfono. En el teléfono hay un ícono de transmisión que muestra que la pantalla del teléfono se está reflejando en el televisor. En el televisor hay un partido de baloncesto y a un lado se muestra la pantalla reflejada, mostrando las estadísticas de los jugadores.

Maximiza la diversión, utiliza varias pantallas con Multi View

Aprovecha al máximo tu televisor con Multi View. Duplica tus dispositivos mediante Google Cast y AirPlay. Divide la pantalla en dos vistas separadas para disfrutar de un entretenimiento multi-pantalla sin interrupciones.

*La configuración de imagen y sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas registradas de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

*El soporte para AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Google Cast puede variar según la región y el idioma.

Pantalla de inicio de LG Channels mostrando la variedad de contenido disponible en un televisor LG.

Transmite variedad de contenido. Gratis.

El servicio de streaming exclusivo de LG, LG Channels, pone a tu disposición una amplia selección de canales en vivo y bajo demanda de manera gratuita.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Three different icons that show how LG Channels can just be used without needing to subscribe, pay, or set up any peripheral top box.

Three different icons that show how LG Channels can just be used without needing to subscribe, pay, or set up any peripheral top box.

Sin cargo. Sin contratos.
Sin cables.

Todo lo que necesitas hacer es sintonizar y empezar a ver sin preocuparte por costos ocultos o por instalar un decodificador.

El portal de juegos transforma tu televisión en un centro de juegos perfecto

Explora miles de juegos directamente desde tu LG TV y obtén acceso a GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid y ahora también la aplicación Xbox. Disfruta de una variedad de experiencias de juego: desde juegos AAA que puedes controlar con un mando de juegos hasta juegos casuales que puedes jugar con el control remoto.

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

*La compatibilidad con el portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

 

*La compatibilidad con los servicios de juegos en la nube y los juegos del portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

 

*Algunos servicios de juegos pueden requerir una suscripción y un mando de juegos

Poderosa experiencia de juego

Disfruta de la mejor experiencia de juego con VRR. Juega sin desfase que perjudique tu desempeño

Hands holding game controller in front of a screen showing a race car video game. VRR logo is at the upper left corner and other relevant certifications are visible.

*Solamente funciona con juegos o entradas de PC que admitan 60Hz. 

FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente

Vive el cine de la manera que el director pretende con FILMMAKER MODE, con compensación de luz ambiental que adapta el entorno y mantiene las imágenes lo más cerca posible de la forma original.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG NanoCell TV. Bottom left of the image has the FILMMAKER MODE™ logo.

*FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente se inicia automáticamente en AppleTV+ y en la aplicación de Amazon Prime Video.

*Las imágenes anteriores en esta página de detalles del producto son meramente ilustrativas. Consulta la galería de imágenes para obtener una representación más precisa.

 

*Todas las imágenes anteriores son simuladas.

 

*La disponibilidad del servicio varía según la región y el país.

 

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de las aplicaciones de terceros.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen 8

  • IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA - Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 356 x 783 x 57,5

  • DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA - Peso del televisor sin soporte

    16,9

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Direct

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen 8

  • Escalador AI

    Super Upscaling 4K

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Modo Imagen

    10 modos

  • Calibración automática

    Si

JUEGOS

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

    Sí (hasta 60 Hz)

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • AI Chatbot

    Si

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Google Cast

    Si

  • Google Home / Hub

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Si

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

AUDIO

  • Sonido AI

    Sonido AI Pro α7 (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Afinación acústica de IA

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 356 x 783 x 57,5

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    1 356 x 847 x 269

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 490 x 880 x 172

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1 061 x 269

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    16,9

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    17,1

  • Peso del embalaje

    22,7

  • Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

    300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (V5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (Detachable)

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de TV digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T(Terrestre), ISDB-T(Terrestre)

  • Recepción de TV analógica

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

Qué opina la gente

Sugerencias para ti

