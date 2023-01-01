About Cookies on This Site

LG UHD ThinQ AI 65'' UP77 4K Smart TV, 4K Procesador Inteligente α5, Magic Remote

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

LG UHD ThinQ AI 65'' UP77 4K Smart TV, 4K Procesador Inteligente α5, Magic Remote

65UP7750PSB

LG UHD ThinQ AI 65'' UP77 4K Smart TV, 4K Procesador Inteligente α5, Magic Remote

Vista frontal del televisor LG UHD

Las siguientes imágenes utilizadas en la descripción del producto son para fines representativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Real 4K UHD.
Una inmersión sin precedentes.

Los televisores LG UHD superan tus expectativas en todo momento. Experimenta una calidad de imagen real y colores vivos con una precisión de píxeles cuatro veces superior a la de Full HD.

Rendimiento de éxito garantizado.

Lleva el cine a casa. MODO FILMMAKER™ y HDR te ofrecen una experiencia de visualización más envolvente. Conecta tus plataformas de transmisión favoritas para acceder a los contenidos que te gustan.
Entretenimiento

Hogar de todos tus favoritos.

Accede a la aplicación Apple TV, Disney+ y Netflix. Elige entre las últimas películas, programas de televisión, documentales y deportes en vivo, y encuéntralos en un solo lugar.

*Se requiere membresía de transmisión de Netflix.
**Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas registradas de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.
***Se requiere suscripción a Disney+. Sujeto a los términos en http://www.disnetplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
****El servicio admitido puede variar según el país.

MODO FILMMAKER™

La visión del director cobró vida.

MODO FILMMAKER™ desactiva el suavizado de los movimientos mientras conserva las relaciones de aspecto, los colores y las frecuencias de los cuadros de video originales. De este modo, puede transmitirse con exactitud la visión original del director, con la posibilidad de experimentar la película tal cual se la concibió.

Juega como un jefe.

Entra en la acción. Optimizador de juegos, gráficos HDR ajustados y bajo retraso de entrada hacen que el juego sea más rápido y envolvente.

Optimizador de juegos

Configuración rápida y sencilla del juego.

Administra todos tus ajustes en un solo lugar, con modos optimizados para varios géneros de juego: FPS, RPG y RTS. Controla el contraste con la estabilización en blanco y negro para una mejor visibilidad.
HGiG

Sumérgete en el juego.

HGiG reconoce el rendimiento de la televisión y la calidad de la imagen, luego ajusta los gráficos HDR para proporcionar la mejor experiencia de juego HDR.
Bajo retraso de entrada

Control total sin demora.

Los televisores LG UHD permiten a los usuarios tomar el control total e instantáneo de los juegos sin demoras.

Experiencia deportiva emocionante

Siéntete como si estuvieras en el estadio. Bluetooth Surround Ready te permite vivir el partido como si estuvieras al lado. Y con el Alerta de deportes siempre sabrás cuándo juegan tus equipos favoritos.
Alerta de deportes

Nunca te pierdas las jugadas de tu equipo.

Sports Alert te notifica antes, durante y después de los partidos. No tendrás que preocuparte por perderte las mejores jugadas de tus equipos favoritos, incluso cuando estás mirando otro contenido.
MIRA EL VIDEO COMPLETO

*El uso puede variar según el país.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Una clara ventaja en casa.

Conecta fácilmente los altavoces bluetooth para disfrutar de una auténtica experiencia de sonido envolvente inalámbrico. Toda la acción suena más rica y realista y lleva el ambiente de los grandes juegos a tu sala.

*Los altavoces se venden por separado.

Mejora tu interior

Añade UHD a tu decoración interior. Un panel y un bisel delgados combinados con un diseño estético pueden elevar cualquier interior.
MIRA EL VIDEO COMPLETO

Una sala elegante con un televisor que muestra una vista aérea de los bosques en rojo.

4K Procesador Inteligente α5

Mejora todo lo que ves.

El procesador elimina el ruido de video y crea colores y contrastes más vibrantes. Las imágenes de baja resolución se mejoran y se reproducen con una calidad cercana a 4K.

La pantalla de un televisor muestra una ciudad portuaria en la que los edificios están pintados de múltiples colores y los pequeños barcos están anclados en un puerto largo y estrecho.

ThinQ AI

¿Crees que es inteligente?
Piénsalo otra vez.

LG ThinQ está aquí para maximizar tu experiencia con el televisor. Elige tu asistente de voz favorito y controla tu televisor con tu voz, con una pantalla de inicio totalmente nueva que ofrece más comodidad y control.
*Se requiere un teléfono inteligente compatible con Android 7.0 o posterior o iOS 12.0 o posterior para la descargar la aplicación ThinQ™. Se requiere conexión de datos de teléfono/ Wi-Fi para su uso.

Te enseñamos a usar tu nuevo producto

Te enseñamos a usar tu nuevo producto

Para programar tu clase solo debes llamarnos al 0800-1-2424/ 937 290 210 o escribirnos al correo familyclub@lge.com
Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

4K Procesador Quad Core

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Control de Brillo AI

Si

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Procesador de Imagen

4K Procesador Quad Core

JUEGOS

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

SMART TV

Galería de arte

Si

Home Dashboard

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 6.0

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

AUDIO

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Si

Voz clara Pro

Voz clara

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

Escala de Grises

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 600 x 970 x 172

Peso del embalaje

27,8

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 454 x 838 x 57,7

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 454 x 906 x 269

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 201 x 269

Peso del televisor sin soporte

21,5

Peso del televisor con soporte

21,8

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

Registrarse Únete a nosotros
Comprar directamente

Vista frontal del televisor LG UHD

65UP7750PSB

LG UHD ThinQ AI 65'' UP77 4K Smart TV, 4K Procesador Inteligente α5, Magic Remote