Aspectos destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Home Screen & Apps LG Channels Gaming & Lifestyle Promoción

Entretenimiento sin fin esperándote

Los servicios de streaming y aplicaciones de TV más interesantes se unen en tu LG TV.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

La pantalla de inicio de transmisión muestra todas las aplicaciones, categorías y contenido recomendado.

Home Screen

El hogar de todo lo que ves

Cada vez que enciendas tu TV, dirígete a My Profile para explorar tus aplicaciones personalizadas, volver a sumergirte en tus series favoritas y obtener recomendaciones sobre qué mirar a continuación.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

The streaming home screen shows all apps, categories, and recommended content.

Servicio de Streaming Globales

Mundos de contenido
infinito para explorar

Los programas nunca se vieron tan increíbles que quisieras seguir viéndolos. No te pierdas bibliotecas de contenido en Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video y Apple TV+.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

**Se requiere una suscripción por separado y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

***Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

****Amazon, Prive Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o de sus filiales.

Los logotipos de Paramount+, Rakuten TV, ROXi y Now aparecen en una fila. Debajo de ellos, hay carteles de series de TV y películas exclusivas.

Más servicios de Streaming 

Programas interminables
para transmitir

Explora programas, películas, documentales y mucho más con bibliotecas ampliadas de contenido en streaming.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

**Es posible que se requieran suscripciones independientes y entidades relacionadas.

Dos mujeres ven un partido de fútbol en una acogedora sala de estar. Una mujer sostiene una pelota de fútbol y ambas animan a su equipo con altavoces amarillos y rojos. Los siguientes logotipos se muestran a continuación. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN, y DAZN.

Portal de deportes

Ponte al día con todos
los juegos deportivos

Fanáticos del deporte, esto es para ti. Configura un sistema personalizado con tus equipos y ligas favoritos para realizar un seguimiento de las tablas, puntuaciones y juegos desde un solo lugar.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Descubre más aplicaciones

*Es posible que algunas aplicaciones no se inicien al mismo tiempo que webOS y la disponibilidad puede variar según la región.