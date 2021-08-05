We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10KG Standard Capacity Dryer
Building Blocks for Designing Your Space
Flexible Installation
*Additional parts may be required for stacking/conversions.
Easily Adaptive Door for Your Needs
Reversible door
*Reversible door is only available on dryers.
Easy & Fuss-free Repairs
Easy Front Repair
A Smarter Washing Machine
Smarter Convenience
*Wireless internet connection may be required for this function.
All Spec
CYLINDER
-
Drum Volume - cu. ft.(ℓ)
7.3 (207)
-
Diameter - in. (mm)
26.1 (663)
-
Depth - in. (mm)
22.5 (570.6)
DIMENSIONS
-
Product (WxHxD) - in. (mm)
27 (686) x 38.7 (983)x 30.1 (764)
-
with door opening - in. (mm)
49.8 (1,264)
-
Carton (WxHxD) - in. (mm)
29.76 (756) x 45.65 (1,160) x 31.37 (797)
-
Weight (Product / Carton) - lb(kg)
131(59.4) / 150(68)
OPERATION
-
Electrical Requirements - V/Hz/amps
120/60/5
220~240/50/2.4
220/60/3
-
Heating type
Gas
-
Type of Drying
Ventilation
-
Air Flow - CFM
160
-
Motor - kW
0.25 (220V/ 60Hz)
-
Gas Ratings - kW/BTU
5.8/21,000
-
Program duration in minutes(Default) - min
45
CONNECTIONS
-
Air Outlet Diameter - in. (mm)
4 (100)
-
Exhaust Airflow Diameter - in. (mm)
4 (100)
SYSTEM & CONTROL
-
Pricing Program
Special Vended Price
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls
Avialable
DRY PROGRAMS
-
High Temp
Yes
-
Med Temp
Yes
-
Low Temp
Yes
-
No Heat
Yes
COVENIENCE FEATURES
-
End of Cycle Beeper
Yes
-
Heater Type
No
-
Gas Valve Type
on / off
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Status Indicator
Yes
-
4 Adjustable Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Multilingual Readout
Yes
-
Coin Box Open Sensing
Yes
-
Smart solution(Wi-Fi)
Yes
EXTERNAL FINISH
-
Top Plate
Porcelain(Single)
Powder painted steel(Stack)
-
Transparent Glass Window Door
Avialable
-
Colors
Black Stainless silver
-
Cabinet
Powder painted steel
-
Control Panel
Powder painted steel
-
Window Display
Silk Screen
-
Window
Aluminum
DISCLAIMER
-
Disclaimer
1) Gas rating is different by countries.
2) 4,500W for some countries due to power limitation (e.g. Australia)
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.