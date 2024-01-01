About Cookies on This Site

15KG Large Capacity Dryer

15KG Large Capacity Dryer

CDT29MUCPB

15KG Large Capacity Dryer

TCD1870CGS

Design Business Space As You'd Like

Commercial Dryer

Design Business Space As You'd Like

Flexible Installation

Building Blocks for Designing Your Space

LG Commercial Laundry products can be stacked in blocks, so they can adapt to fit into your space—not the other way around. Need to swap one out? Replacements and repairs are easy when your appliance are built to fit.

Flexible Installation

*Additional parts may be required for stacking/conversions.

Reversible Door

Easily Adaptive Door for Your Needs

Depending on your shop's set-up or your personal preference, you can make the best use of space by easily changing the door orientation to open to the left or right.

Reversible door

*Reversible door is only available on dryers.

Easy Front Repair

Easy & Fuss-free Repairs

Issues with your dryer? It’s easy to repair your dryer with a system that can be fixed from the front.

Easy Front Repair

Smarter Convenience

A Smarter Washing Machine

Quickly check the laundry status, monitor the usage patterns, and product errors through LG Smart Solution anytime and anywhere. Easily interact with it and operate remotely while enjoying the latest innovations.

Smarter Convenience

*Wireless internet connection may be required for this function.

All Spec

CYLINDER

  • Drum Volume - cu.ft (l)

    9.0 (254)

  • Diameter - in. (mm)

    28.2 (716)

  • Depth - in. (mm)

    24.2 (614)

DIMENSIONS

  • Product (WxHxD) - in

    29 x 40.2 x 31.9

  • Product (WxHxD) - mm

    737 x 1,022 x 810

  • With Door Open - in. (mm)

    51.6 (1310)

  • Carton (WxHxD) - in

    31.5 x 45.6 x 33.8

  • Carton (WxHxD) - mm

    800 x 1158x 858

  • Weight (Product/Carton) - lb (kg)

    150 (68.2) / 167 (75.8)

RATING⁰⁾

  • Electric Ratings-V/Hz/A

    220/60/5

CONSUMPTION INDEX(PER CYCLE)⁰⁾

  • Electricity-kW

    0.35

SYSTEM & CONTROL

  • Heating Type

    LPG

  • Type of Drying

    Ventilation

  • Air Flow - CFM

    210

  • Gas Ratings⁰⁾-kW/BTU

    7.4 / 25,000

  • Motor - kW

    0.35

  • "Program Duratin inMinutes(Default)⁰⁾"-min

    40

CONNECTIONS

  • Air Outlet Diameter - in. (mm)

    4 (100)

  • Exhaust Airflow Diameter - in. (mm)

    4 (100)

PROGRAMS

  • Program List

    High Temp
    Med Temp
    Low Temp
    Extra Dry

EXTERNAL FINISH

  • Drum

    Stainless Steel

DISCLAIMER

  • Disclaimer

    *Dimensions and weights are approximate.
    *Design, features, and specifications subject to change without notice.
    *Some models may not be available for sale in certain countries.
    *Model name may vary by country
    0) This specification is different by countries. For the most accurate information, please refer to service manual.
    1) Gas type depends on country sales model.

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.