15KG Large Capacity Dryer
Building Blocks for Designing Your Space
Flexible Installation
*Additional parts may be required for stacking/conversions.
Easily Adaptive Door for Your Needs
Reversible door
*Reversible door is only available on dryers.
Easy & Fuss-free Repairs
Easy Front Repair
A Smarter Washing Machine
Smarter Convenience
*Wireless internet connection may be required for this function.
All Spec
CYLINDER
-
Drum Volume - cu.ft (l)
9.0 (254)
-
Diameter - in. (mm)
28.2 (716)
-
Depth - in. (mm)
24.2 (614)
DIMENSIONS
-
Product (WxHxD) - in
29 x 40.2 x 31.9
-
Product (WxHxD) - mm
737 x 1,022 x 810
-
With Door Open - in. (mm)
51.6 (1310)
-
Carton (WxHxD) - in
31.5 x 45.6 x 33.8
-
Carton (WxHxD) - mm
800 x 1158x 858
-
Weight (Product/Carton) - lb (kg)
150 (68.2) / 167 (75.8)
RATING⁰⁾
-
Electric Ratings-V/Hz/A
220/60/5
CONSUMPTION INDEX(PER CYCLE)⁰⁾
-
Electricity-kW
0.35
SYSTEM & CONTROL
-
Heating Type
LPG
-
Type of Drying
Ventilation
-
Air Flow - CFM
210
-
Gas Ratings⁰⁾-kW/BTU
7.4 / 25,000
-
Motor - kW
0.35
-
"Program Duratin inMinutes(Default)⁰⁾"-min
40
CONNECTIONS
-
Air Outlet Diameter - in. (mm)
4 (100)
-
Exhaust Airflow Diameter - in. (mm)
4 (100)
PROGRAMS
-
Program List
High Temp
Med Temp
Low Temp
Extra Dry
EXTERNAL FINISH
-
Drum
Stainless Steel
DISCLAIMER
-
Disclaimer
*Dimensions and weights are approximate.
*Design, features, and specifications subject to change without notice.
*Some models may not be available for sale in certain countries.
*Model name may vary by country
0) This specification is different by countries. For the most accurate information, please refer to service manual.
1) Gas type depends on country sales model.
-
