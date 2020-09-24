Contrast of Innovation: DUAL Vane vs. Round Cassette

The most unique aspect about the DUAL Vane solution is its ability to provide airflow that is customizable to the needs of any space. The proprietary vane technology and the powerful 3D fan allow the DUAL Vane to cover wider areas, reach even farther and deliver more diverse airflow options. The full 3D turbo fan enables power mode to reach target temperatures even faster. This powerful fan incorporated with 2 individual vanes from the unique Dual Vane technology allow this unit to provide cool air all the way to the floor even when installed on ceilings as high as 5 meters. This feature makes the DUAL Vane ideal for large lobbies, auditoriums and conference halls. Indirect airflow provided by the LG's airflow control system can also evenly maintain comfortable temperatures without blowing cold air directly at building occupants in spaces such as offices or hospitals.