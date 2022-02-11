6 Most Frequently Asked Questions about ERV

There are three types of mechanical ventilation; supply ventilation, exhaust ventilation, and balanced ventilation. Supply ventilation creates an additional air exchange by using a fan to draw air into the indoor space. The fan increases the average indoor air pressure, increasing the forces that tend to push air out of the room. Rooms such as those used as intensive care units use supply ventilation to prevent the introduction of contaminants from the adjacent spaces. Exhaust ventilation creates additional air volume by using a fan to blow air out of the room. The fan lowers the average indoor air pressure, increasing the force that pulls air into the room. The pollution level is not the same everywhere within the building. In some rooms, such as toilets, exhaust ventilation is used to prevent the spread of odors.

As its name indicates, balanced ventilation uses two fans; one drawing air in and another pushing an equal volume of air out. The average air pressure of the house is unaffected. Balanced ventilation offers the location control advantages of both exhaust and supply ventilation.

Additionally, balanced ventilation provides an opportunity to include a heat exchanger between the outgoing air and the incoming air to precondition the incoming air. A balanced ventilation system with a heat exchanger usually comes in either a heat-recovery ventilator (HRV) or energy-recovery ventilator (ERV).