LG Offers Cutting Edge Commercial Air Conditioning Solutions with the Multi V5

As lockdown restrictions are slowly being removed, establishments need to be properly equipped to handle the sudden influx of people. Businesses were able to handle a handful of customers before because of the small number of people allowed in the premises. Now, people are coming in back to work and visiting their favorite establishments in droves. Adequate preparations must be made, which includes social distancing guidelines and sufficient airflow systems.



LG’s Multi V5 is designed to be the all-in solution for indoor air-conditioning for buildings, schools, residential condominiums, and more. The LG Multi V5 combines advanced technologies to provide maximum energy efficiency while minimizing operational costs. It has a state-of-the-art Dual Sensing Control which senses both humidity and temperature for economical and comfortable operation.



Powering the LG Multi V5 is the Ultimate Inverter Compressor. This new compressor improves energy efficiency and enhances compressor performance. It uses an enhanced bearing with PEEK (Polyetheretherketone) material, a thermoplastic polymer that increases durability and reliability. It also uses vapor injection technology, a two-stage compression effect that provides efficient heating operation in low temperature conditions. It also comes equipped with smart oil management. An oil sensor runs oil recovery operation only if necessary to increase compressor efficiency. It also balances and manages oil level in both compressors. HiPOR™ (High Pressure Oil Return) is also used to minimize energy loss with direct oil return.



All this power comes in a neat, easy to install package. The LG Multi V5 offers flexible installation with a large capacity outdoor unit. The required installation space has been reduced by 23% while the weight has been reduced by 15%. With improvements in core parts, LG’s Multi V5 single outdoor unit can provide large capacity up to 26HP. This allows flexible use of floor space by minimizing installation area and significantly decreasing total installed weights.



The LG Multi V5 is also designed for durability. Tested & Certified by TUV Rheiland, LG's exclusive "Ocean Black Fin" heat exchanger is designed to perform even in corrosive environments. You can rest assured that it will work its best wherever you put it. The fans themselves also have a humpback whale design together with clam shell pattern. The enhanced fans’ biomimetics technology increases air flow rate up to 10% while reducing power consumption up to 20%. It also has a 4-sided heat exchanger that improves heat transfer up to 20 which eventually enhances capacity and performance.



Discussing the new innovations brought forth by the Multi V5, LG Philippines Managing Director Seungjae Kim says “The Multi V5 is designed for the ultimate. It offers ultimate efficiency, flexibility, reliability, comfort, and performance that make it a valuable addition to any building.”



Thanks to its considerable expertise and know-how, LG can meet the unique demands of each business, providing solutions that guarantee fresh, clean indoor air and are tailored to the specific requirements of each building or facility.Although they may be largely out of sight and mind, LG HVAC solutions are right there next to us every day, doing what they’ve always done – making our lives more comfortable whether we’re sleeping, eating, working, shopping, or just relaxing and having fun. For more details visit LG Electronics' Air Solutions Facebookand Youtube page.