HVAC Breaks Up the Summer Heat

When commuting to and from work or just driving around town, being in your car without air conditioning in the summer can be brutal. The general components in a car air conditioner are the same as a typical air conditioning system. However, the air conditioner in a car is powered by the alternator, which is powered by the engine. You may be interested to find out that running the air conditioner in a car can actually be more fuel-efficient than driving with the windows open. When you drive with the windows open, elevated aerodynamic drag causes the engine to burn more fuel. This means that when you drive at highway speeds, you could save fuel and money by turning on your AC.



Whether it’s at home, on the job, or on the move, our air conditioners are providing relief from the summer heat. We appreciate our cooling systems in the summer and are thankful for the job they do each year to keep us comfortable and safe.